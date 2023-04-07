South Africa Furniture Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2023: Increasing Reliance on Local Manufacturers, Key Trends and Challenges, Notable Players and Industry Developments

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Furniture in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report on the manufacture of furniture in South Africa provides information on how the sector has benefitted from an increasing reliance on local manufacture, key trends and challenges, notable players and industry developments.

South Africa's furniture manufacturing sector is expected to experience a difficult 2023 as demand for furniture slows and consumers come under increasing pressure from high interest rates and a slowing economy.

The industry faces a number of challenges including load-shedding, skills shortages and a lack of raw materials, which are driving up input costs. Industry role players said the industry has been experiencing a slowdown since the beginning of 2022 following a "mini-boom" after the lifting of some pandemic restrictions from June 2020.

There are profiles of 22 companies including major players such as Bidvest Branded Products, Bravo, Fair Discounters and KAP, office furniture companies such as Barker Street and Ukhuni Business Furniture , bed companies such as Buraaq, Quality Bedding and Truform.



Key Trends and issues



Retailers have shifted to procuring more locally-manufactured furniture following the high costs of shipping and ports delays. There is an increasing trend to design flat-pack furniture and home office furniture.

Local and global logistics challenges are driving up the cost of importing furniture, which favours local production, although raw material prices have risen significantly as it has become more expensive to source certain inputs.

Sustainable furniture made from recycled plastic or reused wood is growing in importance. Sales of office furniture have been affected by more employees working from home.



Exports



Exports of cabinets, beds, shelves and tables grew strongly in 2022. Mattresses, upholstered seats and bedroom furniture are the three furniture categories where exports have grown the fastest. The majority of South Africa's furniture exports go to the Southern African Development Community.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Furniture Imports and Nearshoring



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Story continues

COMPANY PROFILES

Angel Shack Trading and Investments (Pty) Ltd

Barker Street Office Furniture (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Branded Products Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Bravo Group Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Brothers Beds and Bedding CC

Buraaq Beds CC

City Office (Pty) Ltd

Fair Discounters (Pty) Ltd

Fechters Furniture Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Geo Cloud (Pty) Ltd

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd

Kiran Sales (Pty) Ltd

OfficeScene (Pty) Ltd

Quality Bedding (Pty) Ltd

Simmons SA (Pty) Ltd

Strandfoam Group (Pty) Ltd

Sweet Sensation 210 (Pty) Ltd

SwissMate Manufacturing CC

Tapestry Home Brands (Pty) Ltd

Truform Bedding (Pty) Ltd

Ukhuni Business Furniture (Pty) Ltd

Upholster All (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x43i6l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-furniture-manufacturing-market-analysis-report-2023-increasing-reliance-on-local-manufacturers-key-trends-and-challenges-notable-players-and-industry-developments-301792371.html

SOURCE Research and Markets