South Africa Gambling Industry Report 2022: Current State of the Industry - Casinos and Online Gambling, Limited Payout Machines, Horse Racing and Sports Betting & the Lottery

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Gambling Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the gambling industry and includes information on the state of the industry including casinos and online gambling, limited payout machines, horse racing and sports betting and the lottery. It includes information on influencing factors such as regulation, major players and developments.

There are profiles of 23 companies such as major players in casinos Tsogo Sun Holdings, Sun International and Peermont Global, horse racing operators 4Racing and Gold Circle, lottery operator Ithuba and sports and online betting companies such as Netbet (Sportingbet) and various gambling boards and regulators.

The Gambling Industry in South Africa

The gambling industry is recovering from the loss of business during the pandemic when casinos and bars were shut. However, industry sources say casino and bingo revenues are still below pre-pandemic levels, with the rebound being driven by betting and limited payout machines. The effects of the lockdown resulted in a shift in market share, largely to online betting.

This trend is expected to continue, as the steady decline in the revenue market share of casinos has been going on for years. New products and the borderless online environment bring direct competition to traditional gambling establishments and deprive the country of licensing and tax revenue.

Trends

Some of the most popular forms of gambling in South Africa include casino betting, sports betting, and bingo. The industry is growing despite the poor economy, driven by online and sports betting. Illegal online gambling is difficult to monitor and regulate.

The popularity of horse racing has been declining in recent years in favour of sports betting. South Africa's sports betting sector centres around rugby, soccer, cricket, and horse racing. Bets can also be placed on the top US sports leagues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Illicit Gambling, Fraud, and other Criminal Activities
6.4. Rising Operational Costs
6.5. Labour
6.6. Negative Social Consequences of Gambling
6.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kckw4

