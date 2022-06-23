U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.25
    -7.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,351.00
    -120.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,585.00
    +19.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.60
    -6.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.76
    -1.43 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.51
    -0.68 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6220
    -0.5180 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,598.26
    +399.11 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +4.59 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.69
    -56.53 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

South Africa Generator and Transformer Industry Report 2022: State of the Sector, the Energy Mix, Imports, Localisations and Influencing Factors

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Generator and Transformer Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture and supply of generators and transformers and includes comprehensive information on the state of the sector, the energy mix, imports, localisation and influencing factors including power generation, demand, capacity and input costs.

There are profiles of 41 companies including major players such as ABB, Actom, generator step-up transformer manufacturer SGB-Smith Power Matla, Revive Electrical Transformers, which has supplied various renewable independent power producers and generator providers such as Cummins.

The Generator and Transformer Industry in South Africa

Manufacturing sales of electric motors, generators and transformers grew marginally in 2021, but have been trending down between 2016 and 2021. Imports of transformers and generators have outpaced those of exports over the last two decades. While demand for diesel generators has generally grown in step with loadshedding, imports of portable generators fell sharply in 2021, even as loadshedding peaked.

The deployment of transformers has been held back by a decline in capital expenditure by Eskom, which sources the majority of transformers in the country. The industry could expect some increase given the country's plans to add new power generation to the grid.

Embedded Generation

The increase in embedded generation, where industry, mines and municipalities produce their own power, represents an opportunity and threat to generator and transformer manufacturers. Increased embedded generation and renewable energy projects will likely inhibit demand for diesel generators, but provide opportunities for manufacturers and importers to produce and supply generators and transformers for renewable and other off-grid projects. Some generator manufacturers are considering making generators powered by renewable energy.

Demand

The biggest demand for generators is from the construction sector, which has performed poorly since 2018. The continued complete shutdown of the events industry, which uses short term rental of generators, during the pandemic, has resulted in less demand, but this could pick up as restrictions are lifted. South Africa's electricity crisis continues to drive demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDIX

  • Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

  • ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • ACTOM (Pty) Ltd

  • Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Aksa Power Generation SA (Pty) Ltd

  • ArmCoil Afrika (Pty) Ltd

  • Babcock Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Barloworld Ltd

  • C and R Industries CC

  • Caco Trading (Pty) Ltd

  • Channel Data (Pty) Ltd

  • Cummins South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd

  • Diesel Gen Technologies CC

  • Energenic GL (Pty) Ltd

  • Epiroc South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • FGW Generators (Pty) Ltd

  • Free State Transformers (Pty) Ltd

  • Generator King (Pty) Ltd (The)

  • Genpower Electrical Wholesalers CC

  • Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd

  • Goscor (Pty) Ltd

  • Hitachi Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Hoffmann Power (Pty) Ltd

  • Ian Dickie and Company (Pty) Ltd

  • Instrument Transformer Technologies (Pty) Ltd

  • KLB Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Magetz Electrical CC

  • New Way Power (Pty) Ltd

  • Reliable Transformers CC

  • Revive Electrical Transformers (Pty) Ltd

  • SGB Smit Power Matla (Pty) Ltd

  • Siemens (Pty) Ltd

  • Smith Mining Equipment (Pty) Ltd

  • Stevens and Co (Pty) Ltd

  • Trafo Power Solutions (Pty) Ltd

  • Trans Electron CC

  • Transformer Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

  • Tuning Fork (Pty) Ltd

  • Turner Morris (Pty) Ltd

  • V R Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Zest WEG Group Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u990xq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric-vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible“

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Uber and Lyft Stock Are Down Big. A Recovery Could Be Under Way.

    Ride-sharing stocks Uber and Lyft had slumped this year, but analysts at Needham & Co. and Evercore ISI outlined reasons why the shares could recover more of their prepandemic drive.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Affirm: Will Investors Buying Now, Pay for It Later?

    A sell side firm says that 30-day delinquencies for the buy now pay later firm Affirm Holdings do not look that good. In this daily bar chart of AFRM, below, we can see that prices have endured a long and very painful decline in price. Prices have turned sideways for the past two months but still remain below the declining 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • Maersk sees no let up in surging cost of shipping goods

    The cost of shipping goods has surged 25-30% since the start of the pandemic due to array of inflationary pressures that are "unlikely to abate in the short term," world No. 1 container shipping company Maersk told Reuters on Wednesday. Maersk is viewed as a bellwether for global trade as it transports goods for retailers and consumer companies from Walmart and Nike to Unilever. "I think some more inflation (will) come through in the years to come," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk said in an interview during the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft La

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reading drops 2.35% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.35% on Thursday, after recording a 1.3% increase earlier this month, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: China’s Guizhou province to slap backdated power charges on uncovered crypto miners Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 29.57 trillion at a block height of 741,888, according to […]

  • Germany Takes Step Closer to Gas Rationing With Heightened Alert

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany elevated the risk level in its national gas emergency plan to the second-highest “alarm” phase, following steep cuts in supplies from Russia.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleThe

  • Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings season

    Sky-high oil prices pose yet another obstacle to U.S. corporate earnings, and some on Wall Street are worried this could sink stock prices even deeper into the red. Big retailers Target Corp and Walmart Inc have already warned that oil prices are cutting into their bottom lines. "On the surface, earnings remain strong, however surging energy prices may begin to cut into margins through 2022," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer, Private Wealth, at Glenmede.

  • Oil falls as investors eye recession risks

    TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices continued to retreat on Thursday as investors reassessed the risks of recession and the impact of interest rate hikes in major economies on fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.4, or 1.3%, to $104.78 a barrel by 0643 GMT. Brent crude futures fell $1.3, or 1.2%, to $110.40.

  • Crop Facilities Hit at Ukraine Port, Adding to War’s Food Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure owned by two major agriculture traders was damaged in Russian attacks at one of the biggest crop-handling ports in Ukraine, adding to the mounting losses suffered by its farm sector.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Ver

  • Toyota Cuts Production Again. It’s Bad News for the Stock—and Car Prices.

    The company expects to manufacture about 800,000 vehicles in July. Prior expectations were for 850,000 units.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • High Gas Prices Hit Demand as Drivers Cut Back at the Pump

    Drivers have begun consolidating trips or filling up their tanks with only as much fuel as they need to get by for a few days.