South Africa Interactive Whiteboard Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Technology, and End-User

The South Africa interactive whiteboard market was valued at US$ 84. 7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 96. 0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2. 4% during 2020-2027.

The education sector is rapidly evolving from the traditional classroom teaching methods to interactive learning models with the integration of newer technologies.The students across diverse demographics seek for new learning methods with the help of Internet-based teaching modules, interactive whiteboards, tablets and smartphones, and desktop PCs and laptops.



The increase in virtual learning initiatives across South Africa is boosting the interactive whiteboard market growth and facilitating lecturers to demonstrate alternative teaching approaches.This makes their jobs simpler and easier through the integration of good-quality materials and incorporation of images and graphs from the Internet into text.



As a result, interactive whiteboards are rapidly evolving as one of the most successful and popular technologies in classroom environments as they enable users to print images, write or draw on surfaces, and save or distribute documents over networks.

The advent of virtual classrooms and e-learning courses has led to an increase in the demand for IWBs in the South Africa interactive whiteboard market.The e-learning industry has observed substantial growth in the last few years.



The industry growth is attributed to the evolution of digitization and communication technologies, along with the easy availability of other technologically advanced, cost-effective products for a wider audience.Furthermore, in addition to national training initiatives, substantial investments in information and learning technology (ILT) infrastructure in colleges, and advancements in mobile learning applications and digital content have transformed traditional teaching and learning methods.



The rising trend of gamification in the education sector is anticipated to drive the market for interactive whiteboard during the forecast period.Research in different colleges and schools has proved that students learn better when they have a hands-on learning experience as they can completely engage themselves in the learning activities.



Thus, the growing adoption of IWBs in education sector significantly drives the growth of the market.

The South Africa interactive whiteboard market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user, and country.By type, the market is bifurcated into fixed and portable.



The market for the portable segment is expected to grow faster over the forecast period.Based on technology, the market is segmented into resistive membrane, electromagnetic, infrared, ultrasonic, laser scanner, and others.



In 2019, the electromagnetic segment held the largest market share.The South Africa interactive whiteboard market, based on end-user, is segmented into education, corporate, and government.



The education segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Despite positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting the country’s economy and thus affecting the business activities and company revenues in the interactive whiteboard industry in the region. BENQ; EduBoard; Hitachi, Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Promethean Limited; Ricoh; Samsung; Seiko Epson Corporation; Sharp Electronics Corporation; and Smart Technologies are among the key players that were profiled during this market study. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the South Africa interactive whiteboard market and its ecosystem.

The overall South Africa interactive whiteboard market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the South Africa interactive whiteboard market with regard to all the segments.Also, primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the South Africa interactive whiteboard market.

