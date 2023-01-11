South Africa Legal Services and Activities Industry Report 2022 - Demand for Legaltech is Expected to Continue to Grow as clients Look for More Affordable Legal Services

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Services and Activities in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers legal services and activities in South Africa including knowledge management. It includes statistics on law firms and legal services professionals, information on the size and state of the industry, trends, regulation and influencing factors.



The legal activities and services sector in South Africa has partly recovered from the pandemic, but growth may have begun to stagnate as the number of new firm openings and newly admitted advocates and attorneys has declined. The sector is set to continue to adopt new technology to reduce costs and streamline procedures.

Legal practitioners could come under increasing pressure as operating costs increase and with expected regulation of legal fees and the development of a legal sector code underway. Concern over abusive practices in the profession is growing , while there is also concern on whether corruption has infiltrated the sector.

There are profiles of 28 companies including major firms such as Bowmans, Werksmans, Webber Wentzel, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, ENSafrica and Norton Rose Fulbright and other notable players such as Spoor & Fisher and Adams & Adams.



Key Trends



The publication of the draft Legal Sector Code in July 2022 is expected to influence the hiring of more black and female candidates and place more focus on pro bono services. There is a growing gap between the number of LLB graduates and the number of attorneys admitted to the profession each year, and although demand for legal services is growing, the sector faces an oversupply of formally qualified graduates.



Demand for Legal Services



There has been an increase in hiring legal practitioners to address regulatory requirements, partly driven by the Protection of Personal Information Act.

There is strong demand for practitioners who specialise in BEE and environmental, social and governance requirements. Demand for legaltech is expected to continue to grow as clients look for more affordable legal services, which will impact legal firms negatively.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Adams & Adams

Allen and Overy (South Africa) Inc

Baker and McKenzie Inc

Bell Dewar Inc

Bowman Gilfillan Inc

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc

Cox Yeats Attorneys

D M Kisch Inc

Daly Maqubela Oliphant Inc

Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc

Fairbridge Arderne and Lawton Inc

Fluxmans Inc

Garlicke and Bousfield Inc

Gildenhuys Malatji Inc

Goldberg and de Villiers Inc

Hahn and Hahn Inc

Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc

Lawtons Inc

Livingston Leandy Inc

Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Inc

Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Smith Tabata Buchanan Boyes Inc

Spoor and Fisher Partners

Stowell and Co Inc

Von Seidels Intellectual Property Attorneys

Webber Wentzel

Werksmans Inc

Werthschroder Inc

