South Africa Legal Services and Activities Market Report 2021: Sate of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Outlook, Competition, Industry Associations

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Services and Activities in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report focuses on legal services and activities in South Africa and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and the factors that influence it.

There is information on the number and size of firms, people studying or employed in the sector, earnings and fees and transformation statistics.

There are profiles of 28 companies including big law firms such as Norton Rose Fulbright, Bowmans, Webber Wentzel, Werksmans and ENSAfrica, a number of medium-sized firms and specialists such as Von Seidels Intellectual Property Attorneys and Spoor & Fisher.

Legal Services and Activities in South Africa:

The legal activities and services sector in South Africa has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which initially resulted in the brief closure of courts and a number of legal entities. Legal practitioners have experienced salary cuts and a decline in fees billed, and sole practitioners and smaller law firms have been more greatly affected than larger firms. Firms also face rising operating costs and the possibility of having legal fees regulated. Competition is on the rise and law firms are attempting to incorporate new legal technologies to reduce costs.

Legal Practitioners:

The number of practising attorneys has increased significantly over the past few decades, and there has been a huge rise in enrolment for an LLB degree, and in the number of graduates. There is a growing gap between the number of LLB graduates and the number of attorneys admitted to the profession each year, and although demand for legal services is growing, the sector faces an over-supply of qualified graduates.

Demand for Legal Services:

Besides dealing with new legislation and providing compliance advice, the legal sector is assisting clients with legal issues and challenges that have emerged as a result of pandemic including challenges to the legality of certain regulations introduced during the lockdown and legal issues involving claims companies have made against insurance companies for losses incurred during the lockdown. Amendments to legislation and the introduction of new laws and regulations is set to continue driving demand for legal advisory services, particularly in the area of compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Operating Costs
5.4. Labour
5.5. Environmental Concerns
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites

APPENDIX

  • Summary of Notable Players

  • Company Profiles

  • Adams & Adams

  • Allen And Overy (South Africa) Inc

  • Baker And Mckenzie Inc

  • Bell Dewar Inc

  • Bowman Gilfillan Inc

  • Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc

  • Cox Yeats Attorneys

  • D M Kisch Inc

  • Daly Maqubela Oliphant Inc

  • Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc

  • Fairbridge Arderne And Lawton Inc

  • Fluxmans Inc

  • Garlicke And Bousfield Inc

  • Gildenhuys Malatji Inc

  • Goldberg And De Villiers Inc

  • Hahn And Hahn Inc

  • Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc

  • Lawtons Inc

  • Livingston Leandy Inc

  • Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Inc

  • Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

  • Smith Tabata Buchanan Boyes Inc

  • Spoor And Fisher Partners

  • Stowell And Co Inc

  • Von Seidels Intellectual Property Attorneys

  • Webber Wentzel

  • Werksmans Inc

  • Werthschroder Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx3d6


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-legal-services-and-activities-market-report-2021-sate-of-the-industry-influencing-factors-outlook-competition-industry-associations-301244554.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

