South Africa Metal Fasteners Manufacturing and Wholesale Market Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Industry Associations, Outlook

This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of metal fasteners nails, rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers and other non-threaded products, nuts, bolts, screws and other threaded products. The report includes information on the size of the industry, trade statistics and influencing factors.
There are profiles of 39 companies including listed industry players such as Bidvest, Hudaco Industries and Invicta, notable manufacturers including Avlock International, CBC Fasteners and SA Bolt Manufacturers and wholesalers such as Action Bolt, Hilti and Wurth.
South Africa is Africa's largest exporter of metal fasteners, including rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers, nuts, bolts, and screws. Key end users include the mining, automotive manufacturing, construction, rail, energy, agriculture and manufacturing industries.
Factors such as the impact of the pandemic, poor economic growth and high input costs continue to have a significant impact on the performance of the metal fasteners manufacturing and wholesale industry.
Protection
The imposition of safeguard duties on imports of various types of metal fasteners over the past few years has caused demand for locally-manufactured fasteners to increase, according to industry players. During 2020 and 2021, safeguard duties were imposed on imported iron or steel bolts with hexagon heads and fully threaded screws with hexagon heads.
Global Trends
As most countries recover from the impact of the pandemic, demand for fasteners is growing in most industries, but there are problems on the supply side. Steel plants have been slow to come back online, causing a global deficit that led to ongoing higher steel prices, and as steel production increases, prices of input materials like iron ore, coking coal and steel scrap are also rising due to higher demand.
Many fastener manufacturers are not accepting orders because they cannot secure steel supplies. There is a global shortage of shipping containers, which has caused a surge in freight costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
APPENDIX
COMPANY PROFILES
Action Bolt (Pty) Ltd
Astra Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
Automatic Mass Production (Pty) Ltd
Avlock International (Pty) Ltd
B E D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Ben Cor (Pty) Ltd
Bidvest Afcom (Pty) Ltd
Bolt-Tech (Pty) Ltd
Boltfast (Pty) Ltd
Boltlock Manufacturing and Supplies (Pty) Ltd
Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd
CBC Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
Chalwil Engineering CC
Daltron Forge (Pty) Ltd
East Rand Forging (Pty) Ltd
EMV Africa (Pty) Ltd
Essentra Components (Pty) Ltd
Fastener and Allied (Pty) Ltd
Fastener Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)
Fastenright (Pty) Ltd
Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
Hilti (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd
Impala Bolt and Nut (Pty) Ltd
Invicta Holdings Ltd
NSS Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
Pro-Tech Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
Qwa-Qwa Wire Products (Pty) Ltd
R B Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
Reliable Bolt (Pty) Ltd
S A Bolt Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
Screw Man (Pretoria) CC (The)
Shenka Industries CC
SwageFast (Pty) Ltd
T and I Chalmers Engineering (Pty) Ltd
Tel-Screw Products (Pty) Ltd
Transvaal Pressed Nuts Bolts and Rivets (Pty) Ltd
W P Fasteners and Services CC
Wurth South Africa Co (Pty) Ltd
