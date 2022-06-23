U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.50
    -7.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,353.00
    -118.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,584.75
    +19.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.80
    -6.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.77
    -1.42 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.50
    -0.69 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6130
    -0.5270 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,598.26
    +399.11 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +4.59 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.15
    -57.07 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

South Africa Metal Fasteners Manufacturing and Wholesale Market Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Industry Associations, Outlook

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Metal Fasteners in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of metal fasteners nails, rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers and other non-threaded products, nuts, bolts, screws and other threaded products. The report includes information on the size of the industry, trade statistics and influencing factors.

There are profiles of 39 companies including listed industry players such as Bidvest, Hudaco Industries and Invicta, notable manufacturers including Avlock International, CBC Fasteners and SA Bolt Manufacturers and wholesalers such as Action Bolt, Hilti and Wurth.

Manufacture and Wholesale of Metal Fasteners in South Africa

South Africa is Africa's largest exporter of metal fasteners, including rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers, nuts, bolts, and screws. Key end users include the mining, automotive manufacturing, construction, rail, energy, agriculture and manufacturing industries.

Factors such as the impact of the pandemic, poor economic growth and high input costs continue to have a significant impact on the performance of the metal fasteners manufacturing and wholesale industry.

Protection

The imposition of safeguard duties on imports of various types of metal fasteners over the past few years has caused demand for locally-manufactured fasteners to increase, according to industry players. During 2020 and 2021, safeguard duties were imposed on imported iron or steel bolts with hexagon heads and fully threaded screws with hexagon heads.

Global Trends

As most countries recover from the impact of the pandemic, demand for fasteners is growing in most industries, but there are problems on the supply side. Steel plants have been slow to come back online, causing a global deficit that led to ongoing higher steel prices, and as steel production increases, prices of input materials like iron ore, coking coal and steel scrap are also rising due to higher demand.

Many fastener manufacturers are not accepting orders because they cannot secure steel supplies. There is a global shortage of shipping containers, which has caused a surge in freight costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDIX

COMPANY PROFILES

  • Action Bolt (Pty) Ltd

  • Astra Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

  • Automatic Mass Production (Pty) Ltd

  • Avlock International (Pty) Ltd

  • B E D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Ben Cor (Pty) Ltd

  • Bidvest Afcom (Pty) Ltd

  • Bolt-Tech (Pty) Ltd

  • Boltfast (Pty) Ltd

  • Boltlock Manufacturing and Supplies (Pty) Ltd

  • Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • CBC Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

  • Chalwil Engineering CC

  • Daltron Forge (Pty) Ltd

  • East Rand Forging (Pty) Ltd

  • EMV Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Essentra Components (Pty) Ltd

  • Fastener and Allied (Pty) Ltd

  • Fastener Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)

  • Fastenright (Pty) Ltd

  • Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

  • Hilti (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

  • Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

  • Impala Bolt and Nut (Pty) Ltd

  • Invicta Holdings Ltd

  • NSS Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

  • Pro-Tech Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

  • Qwa-Qwa Wire Products (Pty) Ltd

  • R B Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

  • Reliable Bolt (Pty) Ltd

  • S A Bolt Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

  • Screw Man (Pretoria) CC (The)

  • Shenka Industries CC

  • SwageFast (Pty) Ltd

  • T and I Chalmers Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Tel-Screw Products (Pty) Ltd

  • Transvaal Pressed Nuts Bolts and Rivets (Pty) Ltd

  • W P Fasteners and Services CC

  • Wurth South Africa Co (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snwn1j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric-vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible“

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • A bear market can be a boon for young investors. For retirees, it’s a different story

    There's no way to go back to pre-bear-market times. But there are a few money moves retirees or near-retirees can make to protect their finances.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Asia’s Thirst for Cheap Russian Oil Hits OPEC’s No. 2 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq may end up as one of the biggest losers from cheap Russian barrels flowing to Asia with lukewarm demand for its key grades.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleThere have been no spot

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Sues Pfizer Over Blockbuster Covid Pill Paxlovid

    Shares of ENTA stock jumped Wednesday after Enanta sued Pfizer, claiming Covid pill Paxlovid infringes on its recently won patent.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reading drops 2.35% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.35% on Thursday, after recording a 1.3% increase earlier this month, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: China’s Guizhou province to slap backdated power charges on uncovered crypto miners Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 29.57 trillion at a block height of 741,888, according to […]

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.