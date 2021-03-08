South Africa Motor Vehicle Industry Report 2021 with Profiles of 100+ Players
DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components.
It includes information on the state and size of the sector, statistics on sales and trade, and information on developments in the sector.
There are profiles of 109 companies including multinational manufacturers such as Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen and Ford, bus manufacturers such as MAN, companies owning dealerships such as Motus and McCarthy, fitment centres and companies manufacturing and selling parts.
Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa:
Vehicle and component production is the largest manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy. Vehicle sales have been declining due to the poor economy, coronavirus, weak business and consumer confidence and financial pressure on consumers. New car sales declined significantly in 2020 while exports of automotive products, which reached a record in 2019 and which account for over 70% of production volumes, also declined in 2020.
Coronavirus:
The local manufacturing sector came to a standstill in March 2020 when the national lockdown was implemented and most car manufacturers shut down. While the industry has since reopened, production and sales were severely affected. The South African Automotive Masterplan, which was due to be launched on 1 January 2021, was postponed to July 2021. Vehicle and components companies have said that they are not ready due to dealing with the impact of the coronavirus and the collapse in domestic and export sales. Government has also not finalised how the plan will work.
Competition:
South Africa has one of the most competitive trading environments with the widest choice to market-size ratio, with over 2,500 models. The industry has expressed concern about the impact of grey imports. It is estimated that about 300,000 of the 12.7 million cars on the country's roads are illegally imported vehicles. The Competition Commission has published draft guidelines for competition in the automotive aftermarket industry to ensure that more companies have an opportunity to service and repair vehicles in the warranty period
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. The Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP), Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP), and South African Automotive Masterplan (SAAM)
2.2. Retail
2.3. Motor Vehicle Repair and Maintenance
2.4. Auto Salvage
2.5. Industry Value Chain
2.6. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government Support
5.4. Rising Input Costs
5.5. Environmental Concerns
5.6. Clean Fuels
5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Labour
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
ACME Salvage
Adient South Africa
Afrit
Alfred Teves Brake Systems
Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers
Atlantis Foundries
AUNDE South Africa
Auto Industrial Group
Autocast South Africa
AutoX
Bandag Southern Africa
Barloworld South Africa
Bell Equipment Company S A
Benteler South Africa
Blue Spec Holdings
BMW
Borbet SA
Bosal Afrika
Bridgestone
Busmark 2000
CFAO Motors
City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares
CNH Industrial SA
Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares CC
Combined Motor Holdings Ltd
Continental Tyre South Africa
Corning Products South Africa
Dana Spicer Axle South Africa
Denel Vehicle Systems
Desert Wolf Consulting
Dynamic Salvage Management CC
Faurecia
FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA
FCA South Africa
Federal-Mogul of South Africa
Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa
Formex Industries
G U D Holdings
Gabriel SA
Glasfit South Africa
Gounden and Gounden CC
GRW Engineering
Hesto Harnesses
Hi-Q Automotive
Honda Motor Southern Africa
Irizar Southern Africa
Isuzu Motors South Africa
Jaguar Land Rover
Johnson Matthey
KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd
Kwik Fit Brands
Lazarus Motor Company
Lear Sewing
LSM Distributors
Lumotech
M and D House Motors CC
MA Automotive Tool and Die
Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa
MAHLE Behr South Africa
MAN Automotive
Marcopolo South Africa
Maritime Motors
Masala Ramabulana Holdings
Maxion Wheels South Africa
McCarthy
Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd
Metindustrial
Motus Holdings Ltd
Nissan
Paramount Trailers
Pasdec Automotive Technologies
Peugeot Citroen South Africa
PFK Electronics
PG Group
Protea Versoolwerke
Renault South Africa
Robert Bosch
Route Management
Salvage Management and Disposals
Sandown Motor Holdings
Scania South Africa
Schaeffler South Africa
Smiths Manufacturing
Stirling Accessories CC
Subaru Southern Africa
Super Group Ltd
Suzuki Auto South Africa
Tank Clinic
Tata Automobile Corporation
Tata Motors
Tenneco
TFM Manufacturing
TiAuto Investments
Toyota South Africa Motors
Trans Manufacturing
Trentyre
Unifrax Emission Control South Africa
Voertuie vir Almal
Volkswagen of South Africa
Volvo Car South Africa
Volvo Group Southern Africa
Waterworld
Welfit Oddy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fz1tvp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-motor-vehicle-industry-report-2021-with-profiles-of-100-players-301242430.html
SOURCE Research and Markets