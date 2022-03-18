U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -28.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,021.25
    -90.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.00
    -14.30 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.40
    +1.42 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    -9.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0330
    +0.4350 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,609.85
    -70.46 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.35
    -3.91 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.83
    -24.51 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

South Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturing and Wholesale Market Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of non-alcoholic beverages which include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks, sports drinks, cordials and concentrates, health and functional beverages and dairy and fruit blends. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the effect of the pandemic, sugar tax and other influencing factors, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 27 companies including major players such as Pioneer Foods, RFG and Clover, which dominate fruit juice production, Coca-Cola Beverages, which dominates the soft drink market, and niche players such as Red Bull, BOS and Pure Soda.

The Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa

Beverage sales, which were negatively affected by the pandemic and associated liquor restrictions, began to recover in 2021. Producers report that energy drinks and functional (health) drinks are experiencing significant growth since the onset of the pandemic, while fruit juice exports continue to see marked growth despite challenges such as port delays and market access. The sugar tax has affected soft drink consumption and is likely behind significant price increases between January 2017 and November 2021.

Pandemic Recovery

While food and non-alcoholic beverages were considered essential industries and production was not interrupted during lockdown, many beverage producers' sales were affected by the decline in the number of gatherings and events. Sales of mixers used with alcoholic beverages fell during the four liquor bans. While volumes and sales recovered sharply in 2021, some manufacturers say that production only recovered to pre-pandemic levels towards the end of 2021.

Trends

Sales of energy drinks are forecast to grow significantly faster than carbonated drinks. There is increasing demand for low or no-alcohol drink substitutes, low calorie and low sugar options, health drinks and for sustainable packaging, resulting in the launch of fruit juice blends in returnable glass bottles and canned water.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Input Costs
6.7. Health and Dietary Considerations
6.8. Tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
6.9. Cyclicality
6.10. Electricity and Water Supply Constraints

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDICES

Companies Mentioned

  • Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

  • Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

  • Big Save Liquor Waltloo (Pty) Ltd

  • BOS Brands (Pty) Ltd

  • Clover S A (Pty) Ltd

  • Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (Pty) Ltd

  • Coca-Cola Sabco (Pty) Ltd

  • Ekhamanzi Springs (Pty) Ltd

  • Kingsley Beverage (Pty) Ltd

  • Lactalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Little Green Beverages (Pty) Ltd

  • Long4Life Ltd

  • MoFaya Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd

  • Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

  • Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Ltd

  • Pura Soda Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd

  • PVM Nutritional Sciences (Pty) Ltd

  • RCL Foods Ltd

  • Red Bull South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd

  • Soda King Franchising CC

  • South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)

  • Suntory Beverage and Food South Africa Ltd

  • Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

  • Twizza (Pty) Ltd

  • Ultimate Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr4e25

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops for Second Time in March

    The drop is likely a result of miners unplugging their machines due to high energy costs, said Compass Mining CEO Whitt Gibbs.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • U.S. Steel’s Earnings Forecast Disappoints as Prices Fall From Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. shares slumped after its earnings outlook fell short of analyst expectations, amid softer early-year demand and prices that have slipped from last year’s highs. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells W

  • British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday as the 1.32 level has offered a target. However, the target has become resistance again.

  • Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links

    Australia imposed sanctions on Friday on two Russian oligarchs with links to its mining industry, one of them a billionaire with an investment connection to Rio Tinto's Gladstone alumina refinery joint venture. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working in close cooperation with international partners to increase sanctions pressure on oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Baidu Makes a Snap-Back Rebound, But Is it Sustainable?

    Baidu is the dominant internet search engine company in China and its stock price was under selling pressure until Wednesday. Prices rebounded Wednesday some 39% on news of a pledge of market support from Beijing. The trading volume did expand recently but on this scale on this chart (below) it does not register as really meaningful, in my opinion.

  • How energy company short sellers bet on oil crash as crude soared above $100 a barrel

    Short sellers zeroed in on energy stocks last month as oil prices soared, betting that crude above $100-a-barrel would be short-lived phenomenon, according to S&P Global.

  • Ukraine invasion: Russian consumers rush to snap up Chinese smartphone stocks as the rouble's value sinks

    Major Chinese Android smartphone brands are seeing robust demand this month in Russia, boosted by increased local consumer spending on essential electronics devices, as international sanctions against the invasion of Ukraine sent the rouble in free fall. "Russian retailers are setting the price higher every few days to make up for the exchange loss," said Ivan Lam, Hong Kong-based analyst at Counterpoint Research. "People are buying everything from smartphones to home appliances before the curre

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • HSBC joins JPMorgan in betting on a metaverse future that could be worth trillions

    The bank said Wednesday it would be buying digital real estate in the Sandbox.

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Oil surges 8% amid warnings of Russian supply shortages

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed 8% on Thursday, extending a series of wild daily swings, as the market rebounded from several days of losses with a renewed focus on supply shortages in coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $7.94, or 8.35%, to $102.98 a barrel. Numerous nations have banned purchases of Russian oil to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine nearly three weeks ago.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russi

  • Kazakhstan Crypto Mining Clampdown Uncovers a Surprising Offender

    Kazakhstan crypto miners may face a tough time ahead. Clamp downs in the country and surging fuel prices elsewhere leave limited options.

  • Macy's Newest Hire Speaks Volumes About Its Future

    The department store chain is dusting off new merchandising plans that were put on hold to deal with the pandemic.