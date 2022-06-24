U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,824.25
    +24.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,836.00
    +164.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,838.25
    +100.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.30
    +11.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.74
    +0.47 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8640
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,999.59
    +497.22 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.91
    +20.69 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.40
    +68.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

South Africa Pesticides and Agrochemicals Manufacturing Report 2022 Featuring AECI, Bayer, BASF, Syngenta, Oro Agri, UPL and River Bioscience

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Manufacture of Pesticides and other Agrochemicals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemicals, including information on the state and size of the industry, trends, research, development and innovation, environmental and health issues and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 23 companies including international players operating in South Africa such as Bayer, BASF and Syngenta and local manufacturer AECI. Other profiles include companies such as Oro Agri, UPL and River Bioscience.

The Manufacture of Pesticides and Other Agrochemicals

South Africa is Africa's largest exporter of pesticides and related agrochemicals. Although pesticide export volumes have doubled over the past decade, South Africa is a net importer of agrochemicals and is wholly dependent on foreign suppliers for the active ingredients required in the formulation of chemical pesticides.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, supply has been affected by supply chain disruptions, shipping delays and stock shortages. Despite the strong performance of South Africa's agriculture sector in 2021, pesticide sales growth was constrained by stock shortages and export volumes declined.

Key Trends

The industry is driven by climatic factors, a greater focus on improving crop yields and production efficiency and the control of harmful insect outbreaks.

There is growing consumer awareness of the potential health and environmental risks associated with chemical pesticides and this is driving demand for organic products that are sustainably cultivated. Traditional chemical pesticides are increasingly being used in conjunction with biopesticides.

Environmental and health issues

Chemical pesticides pose a substantial threat to the environment and pesticides may also kill non-targeted plants and animals. Pesticides can also cause soil degradation, which can cause a decline in crop yields, threatening food security. Some pesticides may be carcinogens, irritate the skin or eyes, or affect the endocrine and nervous systems.

Lobbyists say that many products do not comply with current international risk assessment standards. Another concern is the widespread availability of acutely toxic pesticides that are used to manufacture illicit drugs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Health and Safety Concerns
6.5. Labour
6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

  • ADAMA South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • AECI Ltd

  • AgBiTech Pty Ltd

  • Agro-Serve (Pty) Ltd

  • Andermatt PHP (Pty) Ltd

  • Avima (Pty) Ltd

  • BASF Agricultural Specialities (Pty) Ltd

  • BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Bayer (Pty) Ltd

  • Corteva Agriscience RSA (Pty) Ltd

  • Degesch South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Enviro Bio Chem (Pty) Ltd

  • Farm-AG International (Pty) Ltd

  • InteliChem (Pty) Ltd

  • Kombat (Pty) Ltd

  • Nufarm Agriculture (Pty) Ltd

  • Oro Agri SA (Pty) Ltd

  • River Bioscience (Pty) Ltd

  • Scientific Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

  • Sumitomo Corporation Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Syngenta South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • UPL South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Villa Crop Protection (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q5s9n

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany warned that Russia’s moves to slash Europe’s natural gas supplies risked sparking a collapse in energy markets, drawing a parallel to the role of Lehman Brothers in triggering the financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s Bub

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Big oil executives to receive 'stern message' on gas prices from Biden administration

    As a part of a range of actions this week on gas prices, the Biden administration has summoned seven of the nations top oil refining companies to Washington for a meeting.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Oil Is Still Scarce. OPEC Likely Won’t Come to the Rescue.

    OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, is set to meet June 30 to decide on oil production levels. But it’s having trouble reaching its target to pump more crude.

  • Cisco wins reversal of $2.75 billion damages award because judge's wife owned stock

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a more than $2.75 billion award against Cisco Systems Inc, saying the trial judge should have disqualified himself after learning that his wife owned Cisco stock. The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals was also a defeat for Centripetal Networks Inc, a Virginia company that had sued Cisco for damages and royalties for allegedly copying five cybersecurity patents. The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, found Cisco liable for patent infringement in October 2020, two months after learning that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688.

  • ‘Recession is inevitable’: Elon Musk now thinks there’s a greater than 50-50 chance that the economy will decline. Here are 3 simple ways to protect your money

    Tough times are coming. Prep your portfolio.

  • Redfin shareholders approved executive bonuses and huge compensation packages on the same day the company announced major layoffs. How is that legal?

    Big executive payouts during times of financial distress is something corporate America is accustomed to.

  • Intel Delays Mega-Site Groundbreaking as Congress Stalls on Chip Funding

    Intel still plans to build the facility, but the scope and pace of its expansion in Ohio would heavily depend on the amount of funding from Congress.

  • Toyota recalls first mass-produced EVs less than 2 months after launch

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) for the global market because of a risk the wheels could come loose. The world's largest automaker by sales submitted the recall of the bZ4X SUVs to Japan's transportation ministry. Of the 2,700 vehicles, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe, 260 for the United States, 10 for Canada and 110 for Japan, the company said.

  • Elon Musk Mentions Tesla and Bankruptcy in Same Breath. Why Everyone Needs to Relax.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with a Tesla owners club. He talked bankruptcy, advertising, full self driving, and birthrates. There was a lot to digest.

  • Energy Secretary Urges Oil Companies to Address High Gasoline Prices

    The Biden administration is asking Exxon, Shell and others to shore up fuel supplies as gasoline hovers near $5 a gallon.

  • Maersk sees no let up in surging cost of shipping goods

    The cost of shipping goods has surged 25-30% since the start of the pandemic due to array of inflationary pressures that are "unlikely to abate in the short term," world No. 1 container shipping company Maersk told Reuters on Wednesday. Maersk is viewed as a bellwether for global trade as it transports goods for retailers and consumer companies from Walmart and Nike to Unilever. "I think some more inflation (will) come through in the years to come," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk said in an interview during the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.

  • Calif. top court to consider employer liability for COVID infections

    California's top state court has agreed to decide whether employers can be held liable under state law when their workers contract COVID-19 on the job and spread it to their relatives. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take up a case brought by Corby Kuciemba, who says she became seriously ill with COVID-19 after her husband was exposed to the virus at his job with Victory Woodworks Inc in San Francisco. Kuciemba in a 2020 lawsuit accused Victory of negligence and creating a "public nuisance" by failing to adopt safety policies to stop the spread of COVID.