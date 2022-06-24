U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,881.00
    +85.27 (+2.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,300.08
    +622.72 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,496.52
    +264.33 (+2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.44
    +41.77 (+2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.24
    +3.97 (+3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1300
    +0.0620 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2210
    +0.2880 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,108.83
    +549.12 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.53
    +4.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.19
    +170.74 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

South Africa Pesticides and Agrochemicals Manufacturing Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Analysis, Outlook, Industry Associations, Environmental and Health Issues

·3 min read

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture of Pesticides and other Agrochemicals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report focuses on the manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemicals, including information on the state and size of the industry, trends, research, development and innovation, environmental and health issues and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 23 companies including international players operating in South Africa such as Bayer, BASF and Syngenta and local manufacturer AECI. Other profiles include companies such as Oro Agri, UPL and River Bioscience. 

The Manufacture of Pesticides and Other Agrochemicals

South Africa is Africa's largest exporter of pesticides and related agrochemicals. Although pesticide export volumes have doubled over the past decade, South Africa is a net importer of agrochemicals and is wholly dependent on foreign suppliers for the active ingredients required in the formulation of chemical pesticides.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, supply has been affected by supply chain disruptions, shipping delays and stock shortages. Despite the strong performance of South Africa's agriculture sector in 2021, pesticide sales growth was constrained by stock shortages and export volumes declined.

Key Trends

The industry is driven by climatic factors, a greater focus on improving crop yields and production efficiency and the control of harmful insect outbreaks.

There is growing consumer awareness of the potential health and environmental risks associated with chemical pesticides and this is driving demand for organic products that are sustainably cultivated. Traditional chemical pesticides are increasingly being used in conjunction with biopesticides.

Environmental and health issues

Chemical pesticides pose a substantial threat to the environment and pesticides may also kill non-targeted plants and animals. Pesticides can also cause soil degradation, which can cause a decline in crop yields, threatening food security. Some pesticides may be carcinogens, irritate the skin or eyes, or affect the endocrine and nervous systems.

Lobbyists say that many products do not comply with current international risk assessment standards. Another concern is the widespread availability of acutely toxic pesticides that are used to manufacture illicit drugs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Health and Safety Concerns
6.5. Labour
6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

  • ADAMA South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • AECI Ltd

  • AgBiTech Pty Ltd

  • Agro-Serve (Pty) Ltd

  • Andermatt PHP (Pty) Ltd

  • Avima (Pty) Ltd

  • BASF Agricultural Specialities (Pty) Ltd

  • BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Bayer (Pty) Ltd

  • Corteva Agriscience RSA (Pty) Ltd

  • Degesch South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Enviro Bio Chem (Pty) Ltd

  • Farm-AG International (Pty) Ltd

  • InteliChem (Pty) Ltd

  • Kombat (Pty) Ltd

  • Nufarm Agriculture (Pty) Ltd

  • Oro Agri SA (Pty) Ltd

  • River Bioscience (Pty) Ltd

  • Scientific Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

  • Sumitomo Corporation Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Syngenta South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • UPL South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Villa Crop Protection (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qorltb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-pesticides-and-agrochemicals-manufacturing-report-2022-influencing-factors-competitive-analysis-outlook-industry-associations-environmental-and-health-issues-301574823.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Almost $4 Billion in Bitcoin Miner Loans Are Coming Under Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- The prolonged slump in Bitcoin is making it more difficult for some miners to repay the up to $4 billion in loans they have backed by their equipment, posing a potential risk to major crypto lenders.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Germany looking at repurposing unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline for LNG use -report

    The German government is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German economy ministry is considering expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline. Russia said it would be a matter for lawyers if Germany took such steps.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms – live updates

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Grace period for overdue bond payment lapses on Sunday Germany’s Habeck warns of industrial shutdown as gas crisis grows Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly amid European rally Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Intel Delays Mega-Site Groundbreaking as Congress Stalls on Chip Funding

    Intel still plans to build the facility, but the scope and pace of its expansion in Ohio would heavily depend on the amount of funding from Congress.

  • Toyota, Subaru shares drop on "embarrassing" recalls of first EVs

    Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 bZ4X SUVs globally. Subaru Corp, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling about 2,600 units of the Solterra, a related model.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Low Bitcoin Price Weighs on Crypto Mining Stocks

    Worried about falling profits and high fixed costs, investors have been dumping publicly traded bitcoin miners like Riot Blockchain and TeraWulf amid the cryptocurrency selloff.

  • Elon Musk Mentions Tesla and Bankruptcy in Same Breath. Why Everyone Needs to Relax.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with a Tesla owners club. He talked bankruptcy, advertising, full self driving, and birthrates. There was a lot to digest.

  • The Fed Gives Banks a Clean Bill of Health. The Stock Market Hasn’t.

    Senators pass bipartisan law to curb gun violence, airlines cut services amid flight delays and staff shortages, takeaways from the Barron’s Investing in Tech summit, and other news to start your day.

  • Oil Prices Slip After Powell Raises Possibility of Recession

    Crude prices were trading down after two days of Congressional testimony from the chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • Analysis-Running short of gas: Russia's pipeline repair has Europe worried

    When Russia turns off the gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance in July, Europe is starting to worry that it won't turn it back on again. This week, Russia cut gas flows to Europe to 40% of the pipeline's capacity, blaming delayed equipment repairs and leaving Germany and other European states racing to find alternative supplies to head off the risk of rationing when winter comes. Now, Europe fears President Vladimir Putin will use a scheduled maintenance programme on the pipeline from July 11 to 21 to turn the screws, putting a brake on efforts to refill inventories in retaliation for far-reaching sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany warned that Russia’s moves to slash Europe’s natural gas supplies risked sparking a collapse in energy markets, drawing a parallel to the role of Lehman Brothers in triggering the financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s Bub

  • Walgreens reaches $105 million settlement with shareholders

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc agreed to pay $105 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about how rising generic drug prices and reimbursement pressures would hurt its pharmacy business. The preliminary all-cash settlement was filed on Thursday in a federal court in Chicago following six months of mediation, and requires a judge's approval. Walgreens denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the uncertainty, burden and cost of further litigation, settlement papers show.

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.