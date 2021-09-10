South Africa Printing Market Report 2021 Featuring Novus, Caxton & CTP, Bidvest, Hirt & Carter, Government Printing Works, Mpact, Nampak, Bevcan, Media24 and Arena
Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Printing Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the printing industry and includes information on the newspaper and magazine industry and printing of packaging and labels and other printed matter.
It includes information on the state of the sector, the effects of the pandemic on sales, circulation and advertising, the performance of major players and corporate developments.
There are profiles of 71 companies including the major players in printing such as Novus Holdings, Caxton & CTP, Bidvest's office and print division, Hirt & Carter, and the Government Printing Works. Profiles also include print packaging players such as Mpact and Nampak, whose Bevcan division prints on the cans it manufactures. Publishing groups profiled include Media24 and Arena Holdings.
The print media sector has experienced significant disruption from digitisation and declining advertising spend over some decades. The decline in newspaper and magazine circulation was exacerbated by lockdowns, and resulted in several large companies closing or restructuring.
Associated Media Publishing closed down in 2020 while Media24 announced the closure of several newspapers and magazines and the consolidation of some of its business operations and Caxton & CTP closed 10 magazine titles and distribution. The pandemic caused increased demand for packaging due to the growth in online sales and greater demand for digital printing.
New Technology
Digital printing technologies continue to displace conventional analogue processes and one of the biggest developments in printing has been the shift towards smaller runs with greater customisation. 3D printing is increasingly popular and being used for a growing number of applications.
Smart labels become active in response to a trigger and store information such as expiry dates, batch information and product tracking data, while radio-frequency identification can be attached to products for tracking and tracing. QR codes are also used for item identification, product tracking and providing information to consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government Intervention
5.4. Health Issues
5.5. Illegal and Illicit Liquor Trade
5.6. Rising Operating Costs
5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Labour
5.9. Cyclicality
5.10. Environmental
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
180 Degree Digital Print CC
ABC Printers (Pty) Ltd
Afripack (Pty) Ltd
Altstadt Printing CC
Apple Print and Packaging CC
Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Associated Printing (Pty) Ltd
Beith Digital (Pty) Ltd
Benchmark Signage (Pty) Ltd
Bidvest Paperplus (Pty) Ltd
Businessprint (Pty) Ltd
Colour Display Print (Pty) Ltd
Colourtone Aries (Pty) Ltd
Creda Communications (Pty) Ltd
CTP Ltd
Die Cut Natal Enterprise CC
Finishing Post (Pty) Ltd (The)
Fishwicks Printers (Pty) Ltd
Formeset Print (Pty) Ltd
G M Graphix (Pty) Ltd
Golden Era Printers and Stationers Bops (Pty) Ltd
Government Printing Works
Hirt and Carter (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
HP Labelling (Pty) Ltd
HR Lithographic Printers CC
IM Design Factory (Pty) Ltd
International Trimmings and Labels SA (Pty) Ltd
Jean and Ian Short CC
Jetline Franchises (Pty) Ltd
Kadimah Trading Corporation (Pty) Ltd
Knox Printing Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
Kwik Printing Works CC
Lebone Litho Printers (Pty) Ltd
Lexlines Press (Pty) Ltd
Lotus Litho (Pty) Ltd
MCC Label Paarl South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Media24 (Pty) Ltd
Minit Print Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Minuteman Press International Inc
Mortimer Offset (Pty) Ltd
Mpact Ltd
Multiprint Litho (Pty) Ltd
Nampak Products Ltd
Novus Holdings Ltd
Oranje Drukkery (Pty) Ltd
Printafoil (Pty) Ltd
Pro Bind Print Finishing (Pty) Ltd
Pro-Touch Dies CC
Rand Data Forms (Pty) Ltd
Ren-Media CC
RPC Astrapak (Pty) Ltd
SA Label Printers (Pty) Ltd
Sacks Packaging (Pty) Ltd
Screen Image CC
Screenline (1971) (Pty) Ltd
Shereno Printers CC
Shumani Mills Communications (Pty) Ltd
Sign and Seal Labels (Pty) Ltd
Tandym Print (Pty) Ltd
Taurus Packaging (Pty) Ltd
Telesco Investments CC
Tetra Pak South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Thornbird Trade and Invest 100 (Pty) Ltd
Tropic Plastic and Packaging Industry (Pty) Ltd
Tshwane Press (Pty) Ltd
Tygan Digital and Signage (Pty) Ltd
Typo Printing (Pty) Ltd
Universal Labels (Pty) Ltd
USS Graphics International (Pty) Ltd
UVP Veltopak (Pty) Ltd
Zelpy 1624 (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vbpg6
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900