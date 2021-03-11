South Africa Red Meat Production, Processing and Preserving Market Report 2020: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations
DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the production, processing and preservation of red meat and red meat products, with a specific focus on cattle (beef and veal), sheep (lamb and mutton), pigs (pork), game and goats. It includes descriptions of the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it, including the coronavirus crisis, drought and herd sizes, regulations and competition issues and the informal sector.
There are profiles of 43 companies in the sector including major players such as Beefcor, Karan Beef and Tiger Consumer Brands and abattoirs such as Cavalier, Doornplaat and Upington.
Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat:
Having not completely recovered from the 2015 and 2017 drought, which led to a shortage of red meat, the red meat sector has been struck by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of a state of emergency and lockdown.
Despite expectations of a significant economic contraction, the sector has mostly been able to weather the challenges introduced by the pandemic, and meat production is expected to increase marginally in 2020.
The sector was affected by the initial closure of hotels, restaurants and takeaways and ban on hot food sales. Economic concerns led many people to reduce consumption of high-priced red meat items.
Imports and Exports:
Brazil supplied 32% of South Africa's imported meat products in 2019, followed by the US, Poland and Germany, with poultry making up 72% of the value. South Africa's agricultural exports fell in 2019, partly affected by the drought and the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease at the start of the year.
Between 2012 and 2019, meat exports grew 30%, with the biggest export markets outside of Africa being the Middle East and China. Beef accounted for 48% of meat exports in 2019, poultry 33% and pork 10%.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Supply Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Government Intervention
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Operating Costs
5.4. Labour
5.5. Herd Rebuilding
5.6. Health and Diseases
5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Environmental Issues
5.10. Crime, Predation and Stock Theft
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX
Summary of Notable Players
Company Profiles
Al-Amien Foods Cc
Beefcor (Pty) Ltd
Beefmaster Kimberley (Pty) Ltd
Bloemfontein Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
Bms Foods (Pty) Ltd
Braviz Fine Foods (Pty) Ltd
Cape Deli (Pty) Ltd
Cavalier Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
Chalmar Beef (Pty) Ltd
Chamdor Meat Packers (Pty) Ltd
Doornplaat Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
East London Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
Eskort (Pty) Ltd
Excellent Meat Market (Pty) Ltd
Fabvleis (Pty) Ltd
Famous Brands Ltd
Farm 2 U (Pty) Ltd
Frey's Food Brands (Pty) Ltd
Good Hope Meat Supply Cc
Hessequa Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
Holstein Meats (Pty) Ltd
Irvin And Johnson Ltd
Kalahari Kid Corporation (Pty) Ltd
Karan Beef (Pty) Ltd
Kyto Operations (Pty) Ltd
Lentaba Meat (Pty) Ltd
Morgan Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
New Style Pork (Pty) Ltd
Oos Vrystaat Kaap Bedryf Ltd
Overberg Food Distributors (Pty) Ltd
Q-Meats Cc
Qk Meats Sa (Pty) Ltd
Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd
Rica Meats (Pty) Ltd
Roelcor Malmesbury (Pty) Ltd
Seemanns Quality Meats (Pty) Ltd
Sernick Group (Pty) Ltd
Sparta Foods (Pty) Ltd
Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd
Upington Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
Vereeniging Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
Watsons Baconeries (Pty) Ltd
Winelands Pork (Labelle Street) (Pty) Ltd
