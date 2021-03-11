South Africa Red Meat Production, Processing and Preserving Market Report 2020: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the production, processing and preservation of red meat and red meat products, with a specific focus on cattle (beef and veal), sheep (lamb and mutton), pigs (pork), game and goats. It includes descriptions of the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it, including the coronavirus crisis, drought and herd sizes, regulations and competition issues and the informal sector.

There are profiles of 43 companies in the sector including major players such as Beefcor, Karan Beef and Tiger Consumer Brands and abattoirs such as Cavalier, Doornplaat and Upington.

Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat:

Having not completely recovered from the 2015 and 2017 drought, which led to a shortage of red meat, the red meat sector has been struck by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of a state of emergency and lockdown.

Despite expectations of a significant economic contraction, the sector has mostly been able to weather the challenges introduced by the pandemic, and meat production is expected to increase marginally in 2020.

The sector was affected by the initial closure of hotels, restaurants and takeaways and ban on hot food sales. Economic concerns led many people to reduce consumption of high-priced red meat items.



Imports and Exports:

Brazil supplied 32% of South Africa's imported meat products in 2019, followed by the US, Poland and Germany, with poultry making up 72% of the value. South Africa's agricultural exports fell in 2019, partly affected by the drought and the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease at the start of the year.

Between 2012 and 2019, meat exports grew 30%, with the biggest export markets outside of Africa being the Middle East and China. Beef accounted for 48% of meat exports in 2019, poultry 33% and pork 10%.



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Government Intervention

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Operating Costs

5.4. Labour

5.5. Herd Rebuilding

5.6. Health and Diseases

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Cyclicality

5.9. Environmental Issues

5.10. Crime, Predation and Stock Theft

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Al-Amien Foods Cc

Beefcor (Pty) Ltd

Beefmaster Kimberley (Pty) Ltd

Bloemfontein Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Bms Foods (Pty) Ltd

Braviz Fine Foods (Pty) Ltd

Cape Deli (Pty) Ltd

Cavalier Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Chalmar Beef (Pty) Ltd

Chamdor Meat Packers (Pty) Ltd

Doornplaat Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

East London Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Eskort (Pty) Ltd

Excellent Meat Market (Pty) Ltd

Fabvleis (Pty) Ltd

Famous Brands Ltd

Farm 2 U (Pty) Ltd

Frey's Food Brands (Pty) Ltd

Good Hope Meat Supply Cc

Hessequa Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Holstein Meats (Pty) Ltd

Irvin And Johnson Ltd

Kalahari Kid Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Karan Beef (Pty) Ltd

Kyto Operations (Pty) Ltd

Lentaba Meat (Pty) Ltd

Morgan Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

New Style Pork (Pty) Ltd

Oos Vrystaat Kaap Bedryf Ltd

Overberg Food Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Q-Meats Cc

Qk Meats Sa (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Rica Meats (Pty) Ltd

Roelcor Malmesbury (Pty) Ltd

Seemanns Quality Meats (Pty) Ltd

Sernick Group (Pty) Ltd

Sparta Foods (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

Upington Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Vereeniging Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Watsons Baconeries (Pty) Ltd

Winelands Pork (Labelle Street) (Pty) Ltd

