South Africa Skincare Market Expected to Expand With a CAGR Of 7.5% During 2021-2028 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports titled, "South Africa Skincare Market by Types (Face Care [Cleansers, Masks, Exfoliators/Scrubs, Oils/Serums, Moisturizers, and Others] and Body Care [Body Lotions, Body Wash, and Others], Distribution Channels (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others), and Country: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2028", the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2021 – 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing awareness about the benefits of skincare products. Moreover, rising trend of 'self-care' marketing techniques is spurring the growth of the market.

Growth_Market_Report_Logo

Skin care is the practice of enhancing skin appearance and relieving skin conditions. It includes providing nutrition to the skin and using emollients to slow down aging. The skin care includes use of cosmetics, botulinum, exfoliation, fillers, and laser resurfacing, microdermabrasion, retinol therapy and ultrasonic skin treatment. Skin care is a daily practice for preventing dermatitis and skin injuries. Consumers often prefer skin products with organic and natural ingredients. Clinical and laboratory studies have concluded that natural products provide better benefits than synthetic products.

The market in South Africa is experiencing a decent contribution of women in the workforce population, which is one of the key factors boosting the demand for skin care products in the country. Increasing inclination of women in the country toward herbal and natural ingredients derived from vegetable extracts, such as lavender and aloe vera is boosting the market growth.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Avon Products

Estée Lauder Inc.

Unilever

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Story continues

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/1599

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the South Africa Skincare Market

Based on Types, the market is divided into face care and body care. The face care segment is further segmented into cleansers, masks, exfoliators/scrubs, oils/serums, moisturizers, and others. The body care segment is segregated into body lotions, body wash, and others. The face care segment is anticipated to account for a considerable market share during the forecast period. Skin care products are playing a key role in daily healthcare of individuals. Rising awareness about beauty and consciousness toward skin care are the prominent factors that are boosting the market segment growth. On the other hand, the body care segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channels, the South Africa skincare market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others. The online retail stores segment is expected to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to rapid development in the technology, which in turn, eases the process of online buying. Moreover, easy payment method is one of the key drivers for the e-commerce market. The launch of new product on the behemoth online retail stores is creating remunerative opportunities for new entrants in the market, as it improving their sales by increasing their geographical presence.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/south-africa-skincare-market-south-industry-analysis

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising awareness about skin care benefits is expected to drive the market growth.

Consumers shift toward natural and organic ingredients is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

Rapid growth in the e-commerce activities is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the projected timeline.

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the market owing to supply disruption across the globe. However, the relaxation in the travel restrictions is anticipated to proliferate the market growth.

High cost of natural products can hinder the market growth in the projected timeline.

Read 192 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "South Africa Skincare Market by Types (Face Care [Cleansers, Masks, Exfoliators/Scrubs, Oils/Serums, Moisturizers, and Others] and Body Care [Body Lotions, Body Wash, and Others], Distribution Channels (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others), and Country - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/1599

Segments Covered in the Report

The South Africa Skincare Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Face Care

Body care

Distribution Channels

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Other Trending Reports:

Global CBD Beauty And Skincare Product Market by Sources (Marijuana and Hemp), Types (Oil, Serum & Masks, Creams & Moisturizers, Baths & Soaps, and Others), Categories (Organic and Conventional), Distribution Channels (Offline sales and Online sales), and Regions (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Global Men's Skincare Market by Products (Creams and Moisturizers, Shave Care Products, Cleansers and Face wash, Sunscreen Products, and Others), Skin types (Oily Skin, Dry Skin, Sensitive Skin, Combination Skin, and Normal Skin), By Distribution Channels (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, E-commerce, and Others), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Global Luxury Skincare Products Market by Type (Skin Lotion, Emulsion, Eye Cream, Facial mask, Essence liquid, Body Milk, Other), By Application (Women, Men, Kids) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

Global Vegan Beauty Cosmetics Market by Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup), By Application (Offline, Online) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

Global Anti-Pollution Skincare Market by Type (Cleanser, Mist, Cream and Essence, Mask, Others), By Application (Food Processor, Food Service Industry, Retail Sector) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-skincare-market-expected-to-expand-with-a-cagr-of-7-5-during-2021-2028--growth-market-reports-301369057.html

SOURCE YOAAP Media Services LLP