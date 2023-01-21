South Africa Travel and Tourism, Travel Agencies, Tour Operators and Services Industry Report 2022: Local and International Influences, Competitive Landscape, Outlook, Industry Associations
This report on travel and tourism, travel agencies, tour operators and related services industry in South Africa focuses on the state of tourism and travel and its effect on the industry including travel and tourism statistics, the major players, corporate actions and developments, key trends and influencing factors.
South Africa's struggling tourism industry is slowly recovering from the pandemic, where border closures, flight cancellations, and onerous entry requirements cut nearly 500,000 jobs from the country's tourism sector.
The sector has an extensive value chain and labour creation capacity, and is a vital contributor to the South African economy and a significant foreign exchange earner. Demand is volatile and seasonal and supply is fragmented, inflexible and dominated by fixed investment costs.
There are profiles of 61 companies including major players such as Tourvest, Flight Centre and Rennies, tour operators such as African Eagle Cape Town Day Tours and Egoli Tours and booking companies such as Booking South Africa
Recovery
Many travel agents and tour operators' operations diminished to almost nothing, flights came to a standstill and hotels and restaurants lay empty during the pandemic. A growing number of companies and organisations have been forced to permanently close their doors.
Revenue loss and ongoing operational costs have resulted in substantial cash flow problems for many companies. Some experts are expecting the situation to normalise by 2024. But travellers are returning, and 9.3 million travellers (total arrivals and departures of both international and South Africans) passed through South African ports of entry and exit in 2021 and 8.8 million travellers have passed through in the first half of 2022, more than double the first half of 2021.
Influencing Factors
As the industry recovers from the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has exacerbated already high oil prices and transportation costs, increased uncertainty and caused some travel disruptions. The war has led to huge fuel price increases in 2022 and there could be further increases, which may have a substantial impact on the travel and tourism industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Russia-Ukraine War
6.3. July 2021 Civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal
6.4. April 2022 Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal
6.5. Economic Environment
6.6. Political conditions
6.7. Societal trends
6.8. Safety and security
6.9. Labour
6.10. Environmental Issues
6.11. Infrastructure
6.12. Electricity supply restrictions and loadshedding
6.13. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.14. Government Support and initiatives
6.15. Input Costs
6.16. Cyclicality and seasonality
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
Appendix
Summary of Notable Players
Company Profiles
Abercrombie and Kent Safaris (Pty) Ltd
African Eagle Cape Town Day Tours (Pty) Ltd
African Eagle of Southern African Territories (Pty) Ltd
African Impact Safari Operator CC
African Safari Collective (Pty) Ltd
Akilanga (Pty) Ltd
And Beyond South Africa (Pty) Ltd
ATC African Travel Concept (Pty) Ltd
Beachcomber Marketing (Pty) Ltd
Beekman Holidays (Pty) Ltd
Booking South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Club Leisure Group (Pty) Ltd
Club Travel SA (Pty) Ltd
Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd
Compass Odyssey Travel CC
Computravel CC
Cullinan Holdings Ltd
Discover Africa Group (Pty) Ltd
Egoli Tours (Pty) Ltd
Embassy Travel (Pty) Ltd
ERM Tours (Pty) Ltd
Escape 4 Africa Travel CC
Flame of Africa (Pty) Ltd
Flight Centre Travel Group (Pty) Ltd
Flightsite (Pty) Ltd
FlyCastaway (Pty) Ltd
Flyinsafarico (Pty) Ltd
Giltedge Travel (Pty) Ltd
Global Travel Alliance (Pty) Ltd
Harvey World Travel Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Holiday Travel Group (Pty) Ltd
IGO Travel (Pty) Ltd
ILIOS Travel (Pty) Ltd
ITT Inspirations Travel and Tours (Pty) Ltd
June De Wet Trading Solutions CC
Karridene 112 CC
Ker and Downey Africa (Pty) Ltd
Lebo's Backpackers CC
MoAfrika Tours (Pty) Ltd
MORE Family Collection (Pty) Ltd
Mzanzi Bus Adventures (Pty) Ltd
New Frontiers Tours (Pty) Ltd
Nomad Adventure Tours and Holidays CC
Overseas Visitors Club (Pty) Ltd
Quadrel Travel Management (Pty) Ltd
Rakoma Travel (Pty) Ltd
Reed Park Trading (Pty) Ltd
Rennies Travel (Pty) Ltd
Rhino Africa Safaris (Pty) Ltd
Safari Online CC
Seeza Tourism Growth Network NPC
Siviwe Tours (Pty) Ltd
Soul Traveller Tourism SA (Pty) Ltd
Sure Travel (Pty) Ltd
Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Trafalgar Tours (Pty) Ltd
Travel Vision (Pty) Ltd
Travelingcheapskates (Pty) Ltd
Travelstart Online Travel Operations (Pty) Ltd
Wilderness Safaris (Pty) Ltd
XL Travel (Pty) Ltd
