South African Bond Manager Says Stay Away From the Long-End

(Bloomberg) -- Investor in South Africa’s rand-bond market are probably best off in securities maturing within the next ten years or so, according to a fixed-income veteran with over two decades of experience.

That view is predicated on two themes: falling inflation and fiscal deterioration in government finances, said Bronwyn Blood, an investment analyst and portfolio manager at Cape Town-based Granate Asset Management.

“Given that inflation has probably peaked and is on its way down, there’s quite good value there,” said Blood, whose firm favors bonds maturing from 2030 to 2035. “The long end will be structurally stuck with questions on the fiscal trajectory and the threat of fresh issuance.”

Deeper insights into South Africa’s finances will come later Wednesday with the presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement at 2 p.m. in Cape Town, and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s plan is unlikely to contain much good news. So far, tax revenue has fallen short of expectations while the economy has been hamstrung by power cuts, lower commodity prices and inefficiencies in port and rail services.

Yields on South Africa’s notes maturing in 2030 were trading flat at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Town at 10.7%. They have risen 49 basis points this year. Yields on debt due in 2048 were at 12.81%, up 139 basis points over the same period.

“I don’t think we can expect to hear anything really positive in the budget,” Blood said. “The best we can hope for is that there won’t be too much bad news and that government is managing their funding profile responsibly.”

