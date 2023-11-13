South African Bonds Generate Some of the Best Returns in Emerging Markets

(Bloomberg) -- After months of under-performance, South Africa’s local-currency bonds are generating some of the highest returns among emerging-market nations in a relief rally that’s set to continue into year-end.

Yields on government securities reached a post-pandemic high in September, making them the worst performers in emerging markets at the time after Turkey, amid a relentless selloff fueled by concerns about a burgeoning budget deficit. Since then, they’ve earned 6.8% in dollar terms, more than four times the 1.6% average return of developing markets tracked by Bloomberg, and bettered in the period only by Hungary and Colombia.

The recovery started as global bonds rallied on speculation the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates. It gained impetus after South Africa’s mid-term budget on Nov. 1, when the government reassured investors that issuance of nominal bonds would not rise even as overall borrowing increased.

“National Treasury is set to pro-actively explore alternative funding sources to cover their budget deficit, steering away from solely relying on the local bond market, as they have done in the past,” said Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners. “The market responded positively to this strategy. The rally has notably repaired the damage from previous months when the market underperformed.”

Seasonal demand for bonds could help sustain the rally, said Wood, who retains a positive outlook on the debt into year-end. November and December have been the best months for South African bonds over the past 10 years, according to seasonal data compiled by Bloomberg.

About 34 billion rand ($1.8 billion) of inflation-linked bonds will mature in December, handing investors cash to plough back into the market — another factor that could support gains. The 10-year yield is forecast to fall to 11.20% by year-end, from around 11.98% on Monday, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of six economists.

High real interest rates by the South African Reserve Bank are also supporting demand for the bonds, according to Erik Nel, chief investment officer at Terebinth Capital. The central bank has kept its policy rate 8.25% for five months as annual inflation slowed to 5.4%.

That’s helped resurrect demand at weekly government auctions in recent weeks after a series of lackluster sales in August and September.

“The inflation premium on offer meant investors were being offered bonds at attractive valuations,” said Nel.

While the Treasury’s decision to keep weekly issuance at current levels was a “welcome surprise” to the market, the rally could stall if the government is unable to raise enough borrowing from alternative sources, according to Sebastian Holzbach, analyst at Northstar Asset Management. Other sources of funding could include a rand sukuk, floating-rate notes and Treasury bills.

“If National Treasury cannot get the required debt supply absorbed, they might have to swiftly turn and rely on an increase in weekly SAGB issuance,” putting pressure on yields, Holzbach said.

Still, with major central banks globally near the peak of their tightening cycles, the macro environment has shifted in favor of bonds, said Wood. That may attract foreign investors back to South Africa’s relatively high yields after a selloff that cut their share of the the nation’s debt to 25%, from a high of 42% five years ago.

“The base case is to navigate through challenges, and the typical seasonality tends to drive strong bond performance at the close of the calendar year and into the new year,” said Aluwani’s Wood. “We believe the right environment is currently in place, with significant interest both globally and domestically taking center stage.”

