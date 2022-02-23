U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

South African Long-Term Insurance Market 2022 Expected to Rebound Strongly with a Predicted Growth Rate of 4%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape

South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape
South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2022, provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the global and South African Long-Term Insurance market, based on the latest intelligence and research.

This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Long-Term Insurance market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market.

In particular, it provides detailed insights into the current market dynamics and stakeholder positioning - from competitor analysis to a product analysis.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Long-Term Insurance market environment and its future.

The global Long-Term (Life) Insurance market was hit hard in 2020, declining by 4.4% in terms of value, with advanced global markets bearing the brunt of this decline. However, positively, the market was expected to rebound strongly in both 2021 and 2022, with predicted growth rates of 3.8% and 4.0%, respectively.

This recovery is expected to be fuelled by the InsurTech sector, the growth of which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting need for innovation to cater to rapidly shifting consumer expectations.

Within the South African context, well-established, traditional Long-Term (Life) Insurance players are increasingly collaborating and partnering with InsurTech firms, in order to offer personalised and innovative products to recapture consumer interest.

These collaborations have also allowed insurers to become more responsive and transparent in their transactions with customers, through the creation of tailored, flexible insurance offerings.

Key Questions This Report Answers

The South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2022 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Long-Term Insurance Industry Section

  • What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, impact of COVID-19 and key regional markets) of the Global Long-Term Insurance industry?

  • Which are the key global InsurTech firms?

  • What are the Global Long-Term Insurance industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?


For the South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Section

  • What are the current market dynamics (market size, market environment, and market dynamics) of the South African Long-Term Insurance industry?

  • Which are the key South African InsurTech firms?

  • What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on the South African Long-Term Insurance Industry?

  • What are the South African Long-Term Insurance industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?


For the South African Long-Term Insurance Competitor Analysis Section

  • Which are the key market players (financial institutions, insurance companies, and non-insurance companies) in the South African Long-Term Insurance industry?

  • What is the latest company news in terms of Long-Term insurance products, services, new launches, and marketing initiatives?

  • What is the brand positioning, marketing, and advertising overview for each key player?

  • What Long-Term Insurance products are offered by each key player?

  • What is the social media following for each key market players?


Who Is This Report for?

This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:

  • Industry C Level Executives

  • Directors

  • Industry Strategists

  • Marketing Professionals

  • Market Research and Intelligence Managers

  • Business Development Professionals

  • Product Developers

  • Product Marketers and Strategists

  • Product Managers

  • Project Managers

  • Suppliers

  • Traders

Categories/Products Coverage

This report covers the following categories:

The Long-Term Insurance market is segmented into Primary-, Reinsurers-, and Cell Captive Insurers. This report includes Long-Term Insurance products, including Accidental Death, Critical/ Severe Illness Cover, Disability Cover, Education Cover, Expense/Debt Protector Cover (e.g. debt, expenses, loans), Funeral Cover, Impairment Cover, Income Protector, Life Insurance, Terminal Illness Benefit, and Retirement Annuity.

Companies Mentioned

  • Absa Life Limited

  • Capitec Bank

  • First National Bank (FNB) Life

  • Nedgroup Life

  • Standard Insurance Limited

  • 10X Investments

  • 1Life

  • African Rainbow Life and Safrican

  • Assupol Life Ltd

  • AVBOB

  • Clientele Limited Group

  • Discovery Life

  • Hollard Life Assurance

  • Just SA

  • Liberty

  • Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited (MMH)

  • Old Mutual

  • OUTsurance

  • Professional Provident Society (PPS)

  • Sanlam

  • Woolworths

  • Makro

  • Miladys

  • Mr Price Money

  • Telkom

  • The Foschini Group (TFG)

  • Ackermans

  • Jet

  • Pep

  • Pick n Pay

  • Truworths

  • Checkers

  • Shoprite

  • Clicks

  • MTN

  • Vodacom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ayhon

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


