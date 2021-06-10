U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,244.93
    +25.38 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,679.41
    +232.27 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,998.81
    +87.06 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,327.13
    -16.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.30
    +0.34 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.40
    -7.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.17 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    +0.0250 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,743.42
    +2,799.36 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.55
    -0.68 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.05
    +26.04 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless filings fell for sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

376,000 Americans filed, 370,000 expected

New South African partnership gets $3M, launches telehealth product

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

For the early detection and treatment of health conditions, easy access to primary healthcare is crucial. Primary healthcare is best delivered by teams of primary care clinicians coordinating care between them. However, ubiquitous access to such care is scant across Sub-Saharan Africa.

There is a real opportunity for digital healthcare platforms to scale access to team-based care across the region. They can reduce the cost of quality care while improving health outcomes, reach patients in remote areas and reduce the pressure on the traditional medical support systems.

The pandemic has seen such platforms scale globally, and Africa is not exempt. A new platform (without a name yet) is launching out of South Africa and it wants to provide accessible quality care for Africans with its telehealth service. Today, it has closed a $3 million pre-Series A round to that end.

Yes, you're wondering why the platform doesn't have a name (I am too), but what's interesting is the fact that a VC firm (Webrock Ventures) and two health tech companies (Healthforce.io and Doktor.se) joined forces to launch this new venture.

Here's summarized information on the trio.

Webrock Ventures is a Sweden-based investment company that employs a venture-building model. So essentially, the firm partners with tech companies in Sweden and combines its cash with the company's business models to create portfolio businesses. It does this while maintaining a sizeable stake in the company.

Healthforce is a South Africa-based health tech company that tries to improve healthcare through multidisciplinary clinical teams. So far, it has set up nurses in over 450 clinics across the country while conducting more than 1 million nurse consultations. Healthforce also has a telemedicine play with over 110,000 consultations since launching the service last year.

As a Sweden-based telehealth company, Doktor.se allows patients to contact healthcare professionals through their smartphones across the whole spectrum of primary care. Most of its customers are in Europe, as well as in Latin America.

So why form a partnership to launch a telehealth product in South Africa with a plan for further roll-out in other African countries down the line?

Globally, telehealth investments have skyrocketed and increased by more than 50% since the start of the pandemic. With many of the fastest-growing economies globally, investors and companies (in this case, Webrock and Doktor.se) are now turning to Africa as a major growth region for such high-demand services.

South African telehealth
South African telehealth

Saul Kornik (CEO & Co-Founder of Healthforce and CEO of the new venture)

Now, Doktor.se has two models for commercialising its telemedicine application. The first is to use its technology to personally deliver healthcare services. The second model licenses the core technology to third parties in markets in which Doktor.se has no intention of expanding. Doktor.se achieved this with Brazilian health tech startup ViBe Saúde (via Webrock), and last year, the platform had over 1.2 million patient consultations. It plans to do the same by licensing its technology to deliver care through Healthforce across Africa.

By forming a new partnership, a completely new opportunity is set up. Healthforce can leverage its current position to take core tech from Doktor.se to a new direct-to-patient market. In the background is Webrock, a willing investment machine set up to scale the platform.

The new venture will focus on the uninsured, B2C segment through a freemium-type offering. The platform offers on-demand and scheduled consultations with nurses, general practitioners and mental health professionals. It also provides chronic care management and will be integrated with Healthforce’s broader primary care offering.

Saul Kornik, co-founder and CEO at Healthforce, will resume a new role at the newly formed company. According to him, the partnership gives Healthforce an additional product to add to its healthcare product stack. In addition, it gives Doktor.se the ability to generate license fee revenue from a new market, while Webrock has an opportunity to invest in yet another large developing market.

"Webrock and Healthforce partnered to bring funding and strategic/operational capacity to this new pan-African direct-to-patient play, respectively," he said to TechCrunch. "All existing independent operations will continue. However, under the NewCo, Healthforce as a major shareholder will expand its primary care product stack and Doktor.se will generate revenue off license fees earned."

Sub-Saharan Africa has a healthcare market of about $90 billion. But health insurance coverage is in single-digit (percentage-wise) across countries in Sub-Saharan Africa except for South Africa with 16% coverage. Kornik says the three parties want to tackle a large portion of this challenge and are aligned about how the healthcare system in Africa could look if it were functioning optimally.

"This is a pure-play provider-of-healthcare venture. Through this pan-African venture, we will deliver high-quality healthcare at low cost to 75 million people through telemedicine, literally putting healthcare in the palm of their hands," he said.

Partner at Webrock Ventures Joshin Raghubar and co-founder and CEO of Doktor, Martin Lindman, are enthusiastic about the opportunity Africa presents due to its large population and increasing smartphone penetration.

This new venture, which should hopefully have a name soon, is one of the few health tech platforms based in South Africa that have raised seven-figure sums in a fintech-dominated year. In February, hearX Group, a company that specializes in making hearing healthcare technologies, raised $8.3 million Series A to expand into the U.S. April saw Quro Medical close a $1.1 million seed round to scale its service that manages ill patients in the comfort of their homes. Judging by the spacing between each fundraise, we should see more from the country before the year runs out.

South Africa’s Quro Medical comes out of stealth with $1.1M to expand its hospital-at-home service

Recommended Stories

  • Today only: Amazon slashed prices on its No.1 bestselling men's wallet—just in time for Father's Day

    Nearly 29,000 fans rave about this wallet.

  • MicroStrategy Boosts Bitcoin-Linked Junk Bond to $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. boosted the size of a junk-bond sale to fund the purchase of more Bitcoin, selling $500 million of notes on Tuesday that were the first of their kind in the high-yield market.The company received about $1.6 billion in orders for the offering, including interest from a large number of hedge funds, according to people with knowledge of the marketing process, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The strong interest comes amid a tumble in

  • Nasdaq-Listed Victory Capital Plans Entry Into Crypto

    The Texas-based firm will offer private funds for accredited U.S. investors in partnership with Hashdex.

  • Stocks Close Near Record With CPI, Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities closed within a hair’s breadth of a record high and Treasuries rose as investors continued to debate the impact of resurgent inflation on monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended little changed less than 6 points below its May 7 record close after fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to the lowest in a month, with focus turning toward Thursday’s consumer-price data that may offer clues on how far the Federal Reserve ca

  • Bitcoin Put in Highest Risk Category in Bank Capital Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks will face the toughest capital requirements for holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptoassets under global regulators’ plans to ward off threats to financial stability from the volatile market.The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Thursday that the banking industry faces increased risks from cryptoassets because of the potential for money laundering, reputational challenges and wild swings in prices that could lead to defaults.The panel proposed that a 1,250% risk

  • Stocks close near highs as bond yields dip

    World stock markets closed near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell on Wednesday as some of U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as inflation pressures ease. Democrats passed Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in March through reconciliation. Democratic fiscal packages in Congress are rapidly shrinking, leading to a net outcome that inflationary pressures are set to recede, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • IRS is writing to 36 million families telling them how much they’ll get with new Child Tax Credit

    Here’s a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that you may actually want to receive. Approximately one month ahead of the first payouts under the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS announced this week it’s going to be mailing millions of letters notifying families about the money coming their way. The IRS said it’s already started sending those letters to approximately 36 million families.

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop names Amazon executives as its new CEO, CFO, surprises market with plans to sell more shares

    GameStop Corp. said late Wednesday it has appointed two Amazon.com Inc. executives as its new top executives, shortly after Chewy Inc. co-founder and private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was voted the videogame retailer's chairman of the board.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Remains Stuck In A Tight Range

    GBP/USD lacks momentum and continues to trade near the 20 EMA.

  • These 2 Renewable Energy Stocks Could Surge at Least 70%, Say Analysts

    Let’s talk about energy. It makes our world go ‘round, coming from sources as varied as fossil fuels, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric stations, and the sun and wind. Politically, it’s become something of a hot potato, with a tug-of-war going on between the proponents of traditional hydrocarbon energy sources squaring off against the boosters of renewable energy. Long term, however, renewable sources – with their promise of, eventually, lower costs and lower rates of pollution – are likely to

  • GameStop’s New Chairman Tells Shareholders to ‘Buckle Up’

    Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen addressed shareholders of the videogame company, telling them to "buckle up."

  • JPMorgan Sees Signal of Coming Bear Market in Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s recent bounce has yet to dispel doubts about its vulnerability following a rout in May.The cryptocurrency has jumped about 14% over two days and was trading at $38,295 as of 11:05 a.m. in London on Thursday. While the momentum may cheer bulls, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team said backwardation in a part of the futures market -- where the spot price is above futures prices -- is reason for caution.“We believe that the return to backwardation in recent weeks has been a negativ

  • A proposed diamond mining project in India could lead to the felling of over 200,000 trees

    The proposed Bunder diamond block in Madhya Pradesh has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The diamond mine project, which is now with Aditya Birla Group, is facing protests over ecological concerns.

  • USD/INR: Rupee Falls for Second Straight Day

    The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar for the second straight day on Wednesday amid weakness in domestic equity markets, which fell from record highs due to losses in energy and financial stocks.

  • Newest Meme Stocks Extend Gains With No Sign of Craze Fading

    (Bloomberg) -- Another batch of names has been added to the meme-stock frenzy as retail traders latched on to their latest favorites Wednesday.Prison operator GEO Group Inc. soared 38% and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. jumped 32%, supplanting names like ContextLogic Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp. that had led the charge higher on Tuesday. In Europe, Air Berlin jumped 138% after surging 54% the day before. Meanwhile, shares of fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s Inc. reversed gains from Tuesd

  • U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted a $450 billion cash balance by the end of July, the debt ceiling deadline. To get there, the Treasury needs to spend its cash, which usually ends up on bank balance sheets, often in the form of money market funds.

  • Bitcoin Peeps Above $38K on Basel News

    The top cryptocurrency hit a high of $38,461 during the European hours, extending Wednesday's double-digit rally.