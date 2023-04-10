The South African Private Equity Industry 2023: Funds Under Management Increase and Pension Funds Act Amendments set to Boost Sector Further
The Private Equity Sector in South Africa
While funds under management have increased, the private equity sector has experienced a slowdown in the value and number of investments since 2018. Returns have also been falling recently. The slowing global and local economy is likely to mean a tougher 2023 for fund managers. South Africa's grey listing and ratings downgrades are other challenges. However, Pension Funds Act amendments, which came into effect in January 2023, could help increase investment in venture capital and in infrastructure.
Venture Capital
In recent years there has been an increase in venture capital investments in startups. Fintech accounts for most venture capital investments and exits by value and number. There has also been an increase in the number of institutional investors backing venture capital. Increasingly South African venture capital funds are investing in startups on the rest of the continent. Most venture capital investments are at early stage and there is a lack of follow-on funding.
Regulation
Amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, which came into effect in January 2023, allow pension funds to allocate up to 45% investment in South African infrastructure projects, up from 30% previously. They also increase the amount of assets pension funds can allocate to private equity to 15% (from 10% previously).
Report Coverage
This report covers the private equity sector in South Africa including venture capital and SME funding. It includes information on the size and state of the sector, investment and corporate activity, funds under management, funds raised and returns, notable players and developments, including regulatory developments which could result in new investment trends. There are profiles of 28 companies including RMB Corvest and RMB Ventures, Metier, African Rainbow Capital, Hlayisani Capital, Vantage Capital and the SA SME Fund.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Labour
6.3. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.4. Government Involvement
6.5. Pension Fund Investment
6.6. Infrastructure Investment
6.7. Environmental Issues, ESG and Responsible Investing
6.8. Cybersecurity
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
Summary of Notable Players
COMPANY PROFILES
4Di Group (Pty) Ltd
Acorn Private Equity (Pty) Ltd
African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd
Altvest Capital Ltd
AYO Technology Solutions Ltd
Bopa Moruo Private Equity Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd
Convergence Partners Management (Pty) Ltd
Edge Growth Business Development (Pty) Ltd
Grovest Venture Capital Company (Pty) Ltd
Havaic Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Hlayisani Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd
Horizon Equity Partners (Pty) Ltd
IDF Capital (Pty) Ltd
Jozi Angels Investment Group (Pty) Ltd
K2018565981 (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
Launch Africa Ventures Fund 1
Metier Investment and Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd
Naspers Ltd
NESA Venture Capital Investments (Pty) Ltd
Pallidus Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Managers (Pty) Ltd
Phatisa Managers (Pty) Ltd
RMB Corvest (Pty) Ltd
RMB Ventures (Pty) Ltd
SA SME Fund Ltd (The)
Vantage Capital Group (Pty) Ltd
Vuna Partners (Pty) Ltd
Vunani Capital Partners Ltd
