South African Short-Term Insurance Market 2021 On the Road to Recovery Driven by Strongly Rebounding Economies

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South African Short-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In 2021, the global and local Short-Term Insurance industries have endured the impact of the COVID19 pandemic relatively well, despite declines in both growth and premium volumes.

The industry appears to on the road to recovery, driven not only by strongly rebounding economies and consumer spending, but a paradigm shift towards the incorporation of InsurTech and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. These include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and even drones, to develop innovative Short-Term Insurance products that cater to capricious consumer demands, whilst increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

In terms of the local InsurTech market, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local insurers has accelerated the digital transition of insurance tasks, to meet consumer demands in terms of service and digital offerings, resulting in many local insurers proactively partnering with InsurTech companies.

This has included strategic alliances, such as the one between Sanlam Group and MTN Group, as well as the early-stage investment of R1.4 billion into the local tech ecosystem by Naspers Foundry, which included a R120 million investment in local AI-driven InsurTech company, Naked Insurance.

Key Questions This Report Answers

The South African Short-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Short-Term Insurance Industry Section:

  • What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, impact of COVID-19 and key regional markets) of the Global Short-Term Insurance industry?

  • Which are the key global Insurtech firms?

  • What are the Global Short-Term Insurance industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Short-Term Insurance Industry Section:

  • What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and market dynamics) of the South African Short-Term Insurance industry?

  • Which are the key South African Insurtech firms?

  • What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on the South African Short-Term Insurance Industry?

  • What are the South African Short-Term Insurance industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Short-Term Insurance Competitor Analysis Section:

  • Which are the key market players (financial institutions, insurance companies, and online insurance quotation providers) in the South African Short-Term Insurance industry?

  • What is the latest company news in terms of South African Short-Term Insurance industry products, services and marketing initiatives?

  • What is the brand positioning, marketing, and advertising overview for each key player?

  • What Short-Term Insurance products are offered by each key player?

  • What is the social media following for each key market player?

Who Is This Report for?

This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:

  • Industry C Level Executives

  • Directors

  • Industry Strategists

  • Marketing Professionals

  • Market Research and Intelligence Managers

  • Business Development Professionals

  • Product Developers

  • Product Marketers and Strategists

  • Product Managers

  • Project Managers

  • Suppliers

  • Traders

Companies Mentioned

  • Absa idirect

  • Bidvest Insurance

  • FNB

  • Holistic Risk Services (HRS) Administors (Pty) Ltd.

  • Nedbank

  • Standard Insurance Limited

  • 1st For Women Insurance

  • AIG

  • Auto & General

  • Bryte Insurance Company Limited

  • Budget Insurance

  • Clientele Limited Group

  • Constantia Insurance

  • Dialdirect Insurance Limited

  • Discovery Insure

  • Hollard

  • King Price Insurance

  • MiWay Insurance Limited

  • Momentum Insure

  • Naked Insurance

  • Old Mutual Insure

  • iWYZE

  • OUTsurance

  • Santam

  • Compass Insure Company Limited

  • dotsure.co.za

  • Infiniti Insurance

  • LegalWise

  • Lombard Insurance Limited

  • Monarch Insurance Company Limited

  • New National Assurance Company

  • Professional Provident Society (PPS)

  • Safire Insurance Company Limited

  • SA Home Loans (SAHL)

  • Western National

  • Workerslife

  • AutoInsurance.co.za

  • Best Car Insurance

  • Better Compare

  • Compare Car Insurance

  • CompareGuru

  • Get-Insured

  • Hippo.co.za

  • Insurance.co.za

  • Insureacar

  • Online Insurance

  • PriceCheck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew2s1i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-african-short-term-insurance-market-2021-on-the-road-to-recovery-driven-by-strongly-rebounding-economies-301460728.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

