U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.25
    -11.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,113.00
    -59.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,538.75
    -80.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.97
    +1.71 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    +17.10 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.66 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0138
    -0.0066 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    -1.47 (-5.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2119
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5950
    -0.9670 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,988.30
    +1,698.57 (+7.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.36
    +49.70 (+10.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.98
    -13.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

South African startup Qwili gets $1.2M to scale its app and low-cost NFC-enabled smartphone

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

Qwili, a startup that provides a hybrid sales product to micro and small merchants in South Africa, has raised $1.2 million in seed funding a year after closing an undisclosed pre-seed round.

E4E Africa, a South African venture capital firm, led the round, which welcomed participation from other firms such as Strat-Tech, Next Chymia, Untapped Global and Codec Ventures and angels like Ashwin Ravichandran and Kanyi Maqubela.

In a statement shared with TechCrunch, Qwili said it would use the investment for app development, new hires (improvement in operations and development capabilities) and hardware production.

The company’s hardware is a low-cost NFC-enabled smartphone called Qwili Pula that allows merchants to send and receive payments. The platform’s software (which can be downloadable as an app on any smartphone or automatically installed on Qwili’s phones) turns these smartphones into point-of-sale devices permitting merchants to sell value-added services such as data and pay-TV subscriptions, groceries and clothing to their customers. CEO Luyolo Sijake told TechCrunch on a call that Qwili’s phones cost between $60 and $70.

Qwili says its target audience are digitally excluded and unbanked customers. Its mobile app serves as a “digital sales portal” through which micro and small merchants (agents) can facilitate the sale of goods and value-added services, the company said in a statement.

At first, Sijake and his co-founders Thandwefika Radebe and Tapfuma Masunzambwa launched Qwili as a different idea. They employed a business-to-customer model where Qwili sold these devices to individual users who used the platform’s digital wallet to buy value-added services. The plan was as users operated the phone and Qwili took a piece of every transaction, the phone would eventually commercialize itself, and users could buy them off Qwili. It turns out that didn’t work, hence the pivot to merchants.

“During those early stages, the phone wasn’t paying back quickly enough, and there wasn’t high enough adoption of the digital services. But what happened was that people started using the digital wallet to sell pay TV, electricity and other value-added services to people around them,” said the chief executive. “They started using the phone in a way we hadn’t intended, making more sense commercially. That’s how we ended up with this agent model: essentially people using the device and the software to sell to others instead of buying services for themselves.”

Image Credits: Qwili

Qwili sold over a thousand smartphones to end users before the pivot. Its business-to-business model has picked up steam, too, as 500 micro and small merchants use the hybrid platform (about half use Qwili’s NFC-enabled smartphones). Its typical business customer is a seller without a storefront that sells digital products to immediate communities and networks informally. Buying a point-of-sale device with limited functionality doesn’t make economic sense for this category; in contrast, a smartphone where they can collect payments and advertise products over WhatsApp suffices.

Sijake said Qwili doesn’t profit from selling smartphones, as it is just an enabler to the company to impact merchants that use the platform for commercial purposes. It takes a commission on every sale made on its application. “We’re all about enabling people who are currently digitally excluded, to participate in the various forms of value that being digitally included has to offer,” he said. “So the real barrier to that has been hardware: a reliable quality smartphone being too expensive, which means access to the mobile internet being too expensive. So we hope to continue making smartphones available at below cost.”

Qwili, in a statement, says its impact is felt in three areas: first, agents on the platform have access to an alternative, flexible source of income through the commission they earn on sales made through Qwili. Second, customers of these agents see time, efficiency and financial barriers between them and the services they need significantly minimized. And third, the providers of value-added services have facilitated access to a previously offline market. Qwili says the funding allows it to increase the pace at which it scales its operation toward seeing its effect in all three of these areas grow.

According to Sijake, Qwili currently processes $75,000 monthly GMV from its 500 merchants. However, the South African platform — which saw strong turnover growth of over 300% from Q1 to Q2 of 2022 — plans to get those numbers up to $1 million from 3,000 merchants by the end of the year after it expands into neighboring Botswana.

“We believe that Qwili is both highly scalable and high impact. Qwili agents love the entrepreneurial opportunity that Qwili provides them while giving their community access to e-commerce and to fairly priced goods and services,” says Bastiaan Hochstenbach, co-founder and managing partner at E4E Africa on the investment. “Qwili’s founding team is exceptional, and the business model is a strong fit with E4E Africa’s aspiration to support diverse founders in creating a thriving, innovative, and inclusive Africa.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sydney Sweeney Discusses How She Really Feels About Filming Spicy Scenes For 'Euphoria'

    See what the 'Euphoria' star had to say about her on-screen love scenes.

  • Senate Democrats reach deal on Inflation Reduction Act

    Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer say they have reached a deal on the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that includes measures to fight inflation, lower drug costs and address climate change. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion breaks down the legislation and other measures that Congress is working to pass.

  • Microsoft's earnings weren't as terrible as they seemed

    Microsoft missed top and bottom line expectations in fiscal Q4, but things aren't as bad as they look.

  • Apple Earnings Expected to Show First iPhone Sales Decline in Almost Two Years

    Apple iPhone sales are projected to have fallen for the first time since the company introduced 5G-connected smartphones in late 2020, a result driven in part by supply shortages and shutdowns in China. A question for many investors Thursday when Apple reports fiscal third-quarter results is whether a strong dollar, inflationary fears, chip shortages and Covid-19 precautions in China will wreck what many are betting could still beat last year’s record performance. “As we look to September, eyes are on FX [foreign-exchange] impact and any signs of a demand slowdown ahead of the iPhone 14 launch,” longtime Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty wrote in her final note about Apple to investors, after being promoted to a new role.

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Makes the Case Against Ethereum

    Saylor, the founder and CEO of business-intelligence software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), spoke for close to an hour at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Wednesday, elaborating on the question of what he thought of Ethereum.

  • Crypto project Solana is opening a store in NYC. Take a look inside

    Solana Spaces is like any other store—except it accepts cryptocurrency and has an NFT gallery across its walls.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • Qualcomm Gives Lackluster Forecast, Renewing Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, saying that a weakening economy will hurt consumer spending on mobile devices.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studi

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Whether you need a powerful robot vacuum, sturdy kitchen containers or more home essentials, these Amazon deals can help you shop smart.

  • Samsung warns of weaker chip demand for phones, PCs as people shop less

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cautioned chip demand from smartphone and PC makers would weaken further as people shop less, and that the more resilient demand from server clients may also see adjustments amid recession worries. While the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones turned in its best April-June operating profit since 2018 on strong server chip demand, it said its mobile business saw profits weakening amid geopolitical issues, inflation concerns, and higher components and logistics costs. "Server (chip demand) is less affected by macro issues... But if global recession occurs, server clients will also have to adjust their inventory," Jin-man Han, executive vice president at Samsung's memory chip business, said on a conference call.

  • Gmail rolls out its latest Material You redesign and search improvements to all users

    If you feel like you've seen a lot of "Gmail redesign roll out" posts in the last few months, it's not just you: Google has been teasing and testing features for new, integrated-view quick access to apps like Chat and Meet since the start of the year. Last month, it also introduced a new look for Gmail based on the Material You design philosophy.

  • Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Crimp Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership

    The software companies are trying to get the U.S. to share its cloud-spending more widely by embracing a multicloud approach.

  • Affyn’s “Generation Zero Buddies” NFT Collection Reaches High of Over 20x From Original Listing

    Singapore-based metaverse and play-and-earn gaming startup, Affyn, recently launched its inaugural “Generation Zero Buddies” (“Gen 0 Buddies” in short) NFT collection on Polygon. The debut NFT coll...

  • AntPool Supports Ethereum Classic Ecosystem With $10M Investment

    The mining pool is throwing its weight behind the Ethereum-offshoot alternative that will continue to mine using proof-of-work.

  • Samsung Electronics Revenue Up 21.6%, in Slight Pullback

    Results ended tech giant’s streak of three consecutive quarters of record revenues initially driven by the pandemic-fueled chip boom.

  • Who owns Google? The same company that owns Waze and YouTube.

    Google is one the biggest companies in the world. But who owns Google? It's owned by the same company that owns Waze, YouTube, and FitBit.

  • Keychron's first Alice-style mechanical keyboard was worth the wait

    About a year ago, Keychron launched its Q-series of custom mechanical keyboards that now spans the gamut from small 60% boards to full-size options, with everything in between. Whatever your preference, Keychron clearly wants to be in the running for your money. Now, the company is launching the Q8, a rare 65% Alice-style board with a gasket design.

  • Microsoft is 'significantly outperforming' most tech and software companies: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google and Microsoft's earnings reports, cloud revenue, competition with Amazon Web Service, and China.

  • Microsoft Shares Rise on Upbeat 2023 Sales Growth Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave an upbeat sales forecast for the fiscal year that just began, easing investor concerns about growth that had flared up following a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report. Shares jumped more than 5% in late trading, reversing earlier declines.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties Wo

  • Neon nabs $30M to build a scalable cloud service for Postgres databases

    Neon, a startup providing developers with a serverless option for Postgres databases, today announced that it raised $30 million in a Series A-1 round led by GGV with participation from Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Founders Fund and angel investors. In an email interview with TechCrunch, CEO Nikita Shamgunov, who described the tranche as "oversubscribed," said it would be put toward growing Neon's engineering team, bootstrapping its go-to-market team and building developer relations with new partnerships and integrations. Postgres, also known as PostgreSQL, is an open source database management system launched in 1996 as the successor to a database developed at UC Berkeley called Ingres.