South African Tobacco and Tobacco Products Industry 2021: e-Cigarette Industry Growing at a CAGR of Double that of Cigarettes, Cigars and Roll-your-own Tobacoo

Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Tobacco and Tobacco Products Industry 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After more than a decade of pressure from increasing government tobacco controls, a growing illicit cigarette economy and changing consumer attitudes towards smoking, South Africa's Tobacco industry was subjected to a twenty-week prohibition on the sale of all raw tobacco leaf, processed tobacco and all manufactured tobacco products under lockdown measures. This led to the industry losing significant market share to illicit cigarette sales. The industry also faced an 8% increase in excise duties and announcements of renewed government efforts to finalise further tobacco controls.

The e-cigarette industry is estimated to be growing at a compound annual rate that is more than double that of traditional cigarettes, cigars and roll-your-own tobacco. But the industry is very small compared to manufactured tobacco products. As all hardware devices, replacement parts and components and most of the e-liquids are imported, future growth will largely be in distribution, wholesale and retail. The industry has mostly developed through specialist stalls or mall kiosks although vaping products are also sold in supermarkets.

Tobacco is highly controlled through price and non-price controls. The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, drafted in 2018 but not yet enacted, proposes stringent controls including the removal of all signage and logos on cigarette packaging aside from the brand name and warning stickers, and that cigarettes may no longer be displayed by retailers. The proposed new controls also include regulating and taxing e-cigarettes for the first time in South Africa.

This report focuses on the South African tobacco and tobacco products industry and contains comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, trade, corporate actions and regulations. It includes information on the major players in manufacture and retail, the rapidly-growing illicit market, e-cigarettes and health and environmental concerns.

There are profiles of 24 companies including major players such as British American Tobacco, JT International and Philip Morris, e-cigarette companies such as Vape Manufacturing and Distribution and Limpopo Tobacco Processors, South Africa's only green leaf processor.

Companies Mentioned

  • Afroberg Tobacco Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

  • Amalgamated Tobacco Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

  • Best Tobacco Company (Pty) Ltd

  • British American Tobacco South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Carnilinx (Pty) Ltd

  • Flue Cured Tobacco Research Company (RF) NPC

  • Folha Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

  • Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (Pty) Ltd

  • Home of Cut Rag (Pty) Ltd

  • IMPTOB South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • JT International South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Leonard Dingler (Pty) Ltd

  • Limpopo Tobacco Processors (Pty) Ltd

  • Lowveld Agri Research and Support Services (Pty) Ltd

  • OTP Distributors (Pty) Ltd

  • Pacific Cigarette Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

  • Philip Morris South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Tobacco Producer Development (Pty) Ltd

  • Twisp (Pty) Ltd

  • Universal Leaf South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Van Erkoms Tabakke (Pty) Ltd

  • Vape Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Vape Manufacturing and Distribution (Pty) Ltd

  • Vaperite (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. British American Tobacco South Africa
4.1.2. Tobacco Control and Regulations
4.1.3. Trade
4.1.4. Corporate Actions
4.1.5. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. The Growth of the Illicit Market
5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.5. Health and Environmental Concerns
5.6. Labour

6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd9hq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

