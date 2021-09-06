South African Tobacco and Tobacco Products Industry 2021: e-Cigarette Industry Growing at a CAGR of Double that of Cigarettes, Cigars and Roll-your-own Tobacoo
After more than a decade of pressure from increasing government tobacco controls, a growing illicit cigarette economy and changing consumer attitudes towards smoking, South Africa's Tobacco industry was subjected to a twenty-week prohibition on the sale of all raw tobacco leaf, processed tobacco and all manufactured tobacco products under lockdown measures. This led to the industry losing significant market share to illicit cigarette sales. The industry also faced an 8% increase in excise duties and announcements of renewed government efforts to finalise further tobacco controls.
The e-cigarette industry is estimated to be growing at a compound annual rate that is more than double that of traditional cigarettes, cigars and roll-your-own tobacco. But the industry is very small compared to manufactured tobacco products. As all hardware devices, replacement parts and components and most of the e-liquids are imported, future growth will largely be in distribution, wholesale and retail. The industry has mostly developed through specialist stalls or mall kiosks although vaping products are also sold in supermarkets.
Tobacco is highly controlled through price and non-price controls. The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, drafted in 2018 but not yet enacted, proposes stringent controls including the removal of all signage and logos on cigarette packaging aside from the brand name and warning stickers, and that cigarettes may no longer be displayed by retailers. The proposed new controls also include regulating and taxing e-cigarettes for the first time in South Africa.
This report focuses on the South African tobacco and tobacco products industry and contains comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, trade, corporate actions and regulations. It includes information on the major players in manufacture and retail, the rapidly-growing illicit market, e-cigarettes and health and environmental concerns.
There are profiles of 24 companies including major players such as British American Tobacco, JT International and Philip Morris, e-cigarette companies such as Vape Manufacturing and Distribution and Limpopo Tobacco Processors, South Africa's only green leaf processor.
