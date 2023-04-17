South African Tourism Celebrates Jazz Legend Hugh Masekela’s Induction into the Ertegun Hall of Fame through Event at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York

South African Tourism

Induction of Hugh Masekela into Jazz at Lincoln Center Ertegun Hall of Fame

Hugh Masekela’s children, Selema Masekela and Pula Twala, and his nephew, Mabusha Masekela accept Ertegun Hall of Fame award on behalf of the late jazz musician from Seton Hawkins (Jazz at Lincoln Center) and Themba Khumalo (South African Tourism).

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South African Tourism , in collaboration with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation , celebrated the legendary jazz musician, Hugh Masekela, at an event held at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The event honored Masekela's contributions to jazz music and his impact on South Africa as a cultural destination.



The highlight of the afternoon was the induction of Hugh Masekela into the Ertegun Hall of Fame, a prestigious recognition for his exceptional talent and remarkable achievements in the music industry. South African Tourism and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation hosted a pre-induction reception at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Ertegun Hall of Fame which was attended by special guests, jazz enthusiasts, and journalists, who gathered to pay tribute to Masekela's legacy. Following the reception, guests were invited to Dizzy’s Club for the induction ceremony and special musical performances, which included select performances from Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation scholarship students from the Manhattan School of Music. Selema Masekela and Pula Twala, the children of Hugh Masekela, accepted the honor on behalf of their late father.

Hugh Masekela, fondly known as "Bra Hugh," was born and raised in South Africa, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time. His unique style and fusion of African rhythms, jazz, and world music have captivated audiences around the globe for decades. Masekela's music has become a symbol of South African culture, showcasing the rich heritage and diversity of the country and inspiring travelers to experience the destination's unique offerings.

“In 2015 Hugh Masekela established the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation for the express purpose of preserving and promoting our African heritage and the restoration of our African identity through various mediums. In the five years since his passing the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation has continued to devote energy and time to maintaining and motivating projects that Bra Hugh initiated while still with us, as well as new initiatives that fit within our mission statement,” stated Pula Twala, Board Member of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation. “None of these projects or initiatives would be possible without the continued support, both material and spiritual, of our friends and family, sisters and sons, institutions and organizations, near and far, sharing the values that Hugh espoused, promoted and stood for.”

Visitors to South Africa can immerse themselves in the local culture through music, art, dance, and cuisine, which are integral parts of the country's identity. The destination also offers a range of adventure activities such as wildlife safaris, hiking, and water sports, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking unique and diverse experiences.

Speaking about the event, Themba Khumalo, Acting CEO of South African Tourism said, "We are honored to pay tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, a true icon of jazz music and a cultural ambassador for South Africa. His music continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world, and his legacy lives on through the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation. We are proud to celebrate his induction into the Ertegun Hall of Fame and highlight the unique cultural offerings of South Africa as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking enriching experiences."

The event honoring Hugh Masekela at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center was a successful celebration of his legacy and South Africa's cultural richness. South African Tourism is focused on promoting the country's cultural heritage and diverse travel offerings to visitors from around the world, inspired by the legendary musician's contributions to jazz and his homeland.

ABOUT SOUTH AFRICAN TOURISM

South African Tourism is the national agency responsible for marketing South Africa as a preferred leisure and business events destination.

From breathtaking beauty to sun-soaked coasts; from wildlife to adventure; from vibrant urban energy to the incredible warmth and cultural diversity of its people – South Africa is a traveler’s dream! Destination South Africa offers a wide variety of experiences in close proximity including wildlife safaris in 19 national parks, breathtaking diverse scenic outdoor spaces, vibrant modern designer cities, an amazing 2,500 km coastline with Blue Flag beaches, inspiring heritage and cultural journeys, as well as active adventure experiences and holidays offering impressive value for time and money at any budget.

ABOUT THE HUGH MASEKELA HERITAGE FOUNDATION

From his birth to his passing Hugh Masekela’s most ardent passion was the restoration, promotion and evolution of African identity, heritage and culture. The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation is an expression of that passion, that legacy, through the creation of cultural information programmes, the support and involvement in heritage arts, and the dissemination of this information and cultural inheritance throughout the African Diaspora and the world. The Foundation’s specific focus is in the areas of Inter-generational collaborations, Exhibitions, Music, Dance, Theatre, Literature, Visual, Culinary, Arts, African History, Languages and Genealogy. www.hmhf.co.za

