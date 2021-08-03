U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +14.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,869.00
    +148.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,984.25
    +31.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.20
    +13.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.41
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -9.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.85
    +0.61 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2030
    -0.1060 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,538.90
    -1,562.49 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.27
    -24.63 (-2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.50
    +26.78 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

South Africa's Khula closes $1.3M seed to scale its software-for-agriculture platform

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

The myriad challenges faced by smallholder farmers in Africa -- inadequate financing, education and input distribution -- persist and greatly affect the agricultural output on the continent. But startups are providing innovative solutions to these problems, and South Africa's Khula is an example. The startup, launched in 2018, is finding its niche in the ever-growing industry.

Today, it announced a $1.3 million seed round to scale operations across the country.

On the surface, it would seem agritech in Africa hasn't taken off as exponentially as other tech-operated industries. But it has: The agritech sector grew 44% year-on-year between 2016 and 2019, and the continent has the highest number of agritech services in the developing world, reaching more than 33 million smallholder farmers, according to a report from Farmers Review Africa.

Karidas Tshintsholo, Matthew Piper and Jackson Dyora founded Khula three years ago. Khula provides small-scale farmers with software and a marketplace to grow their business. But this description doesn't do justice to the painstaking problem Khula is solving.

Before Khula, Tshintsholo and Piper were school and business partners. They worked on consulting gigs after dropping out of college a year before graduation. But while it allowed them to meet with clients in various disciplines, the consulting business wasn't exhilarating enough.

"We always wanted something to do something more impactful, something more meaningful, something that could really change the way that the world works," Tshintsholo told TechCrunch. As time went on, agritech seemed like the path to take due to both founders' experiences.

Africa is home to 60% of the world's arable land. Research also shows agritech in Africa is projected to reach a value of $1 trillion by 2030. But a trip to Israel made Piper wonder why the country -- although half of its land is considered a desert -- had more agricultural produce than African countries.

"It didn't make sense that we have more land than any other continent," Tshintsholo said. "And pretty much everyone on the continent is a farmer and we're buying food more than we were selling. We wondered how that was possible, considering how big of competitive advantage agriculture is?"

Further research and spending time with farmers exposed another problem: how intermediaries ripped off smallholder farmers in the country.

Khula
Khula

L-R: Karidas Tshintsholo (CEO), Matthew Piper (CPO) and Jackson Dyora

The agricultural industry in South Africa is known to favor industrial agriculture. And like most parts of Africa, smallholder farmers have it rough as they face a plethora of challenges, from marketing and selling to transportation of their goods and produce.

Typically, farmers take their produce to a large warehouse where big aggregators pick up the produce and sell it. The problem here is that most products are sold on consignment, which means there are no guarantees farmers will make a sale. The goods, mostly perishable, are also bound to experience drops in price, and there's a huge lack of transparency, allowing middlemen to rip off farmers.

"I think the penny dropped for us was when we started playing detective. We followed these farmers and noticed what big companies listed on the stock exchange did: Go to these physical markets, pick up the produce and then sell to the formal market. They'd pick it up for R3.50 and sell it for R11.00. They literally added nothing to the value chain other than just picking it up and dropping it off."

In some cases, farmers could sell their produce to a processor who subsequently sells it to a supermarket at a much higher price. The supermarket also makes a profit by selling to individual consumers. So what a farmer sold for R3.50 ($0.24) might end up at R30 ($2.07) in an individual consumer's hands. That's not all; farmers must also pay commissions to these middlemen and municipalities they operate in.

"This was when we knew that this was a struggle, and this was the problem we wanted to address," Tshintsholo said. "But then, in addressing that problem, we didn't go live initially. Agriculture can be very complex. What we have now is something that we call the Khula ecosystem, and this is because the industry is very interconnected."

Khula wants to tackle all these issues at once and provide farmers with liquidity, access and a market. The platform is an ecosystem made with three products.

The Inputs App allows farmers to access approved agricultural inputs and services from local and international suppliers.

The second is the Fresh Produce Marketplace, targeted at farmers with challenges cited earlier. It allows farmers to sell produce directly to local and international formal bulk buyers. By allowing farmers to engage and negotiate prices with suppliers, the platform aims to reduce the access middlemen have that has led to the exploitation of farmers.

Then, the Funder Dashboard connects institutional investors with farmers who meet their funding mandates.

"The reason we've gone with this ecosystem approach is that it's more of a sticky business model," Tshintsholo said. "So we want to allow farmers to use our ecosystem to buy the products they need and get the services they need."

Khula has seen reasonable traction since launching. The company has signed up more than 3,000 farmers, and over 100 suppliers now work with the company. This year, the startup was accepted into the Google for Startups Accelerator Class 6 alongside 14 other African companies.

While the company is just announcing this investment, it closed the round last year. It was led by AECI, one of the continent's biggest agrochemical companies. South African impact investor E Squared Investments also participated.

In addition to the financial firepower Khula receives from its lead investor, it will also get access to AECI's wide distribution network to scale its inputs app. With 132 depots across the country, Khula says it can deliver products in every province, in every major agriculture region.

Tshintsholo says AECI is the kind of investor Khula hopes to have as it progresses: a long-term partner interested in execution and not quarterly updates.

"We did not want an investor at the table who was only going to ask us how we’d performed in a specific quarter. We wanted a long-term partner that would execute with us. A partner with a great reputation in the industry and an incredible distribution network, a partner whose long-term success was tied to a business model like ours. And AECI fits that description perfectly for us."

“Khula has very attractive fundamentals, a sizable addressable market, app development capabilities, key agri-business networks and a management team that wishes to work with AECI as their preferred agri-input and technical advisory partner," Quintin Cross, the managing director of AECI Plant Health, said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • Boeing To Redo High-Stakes Launch After Space Station Snafu Forced Delay

    Much has happened since the first launch attempt of the Boeing Starliner capsule in 2019. But Boeing is back to try its uncrewed test again.

  • Oil Drops Again as Delta’s Spread Across China Threatens Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, including in the key market of China, where officials are battling an uptick in cases.West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% lower after slumping on Monday by the most in two weeks. The highly infectious variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend curbs. Across China, the region’s no. 1 crude market, residents in Beijing were advised not the leave the cap

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Western Australia takes step-up in battery chemicals production

    Western Australia is preparing to take a bigger slice of the booming global battery market, forecast to grow to $150 billion by 2030, as it moves beyond mining lithium and nickel into chemical processing. Three big battery chemicals plants are set to come on line in coming months, while Germany's BASF is part of a pilot project with a state government research body to build a precursor chemical plant to blend the feeds used by battery makers. As investors and electric vehicle makers look for supply chains away from dominant producer China, Australia believes it can compete on price and is banking on what it says are its solid credentials in responsible production.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Dogecoin and Buy These Stocks Instead

    The single biggest reason to sell Dogecoin right now and never look back is its complete lack of competitive advantages. For instance, you'll often hear Dogecoin enthusiasts tout its lower transaction fees relative to the Big Two in crypto, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

  • Virus used world’s longest Covid sufferer as ‘gym’ to get fitter, say scientists

    The world's longest Covid sufferer had the virus for nearly 11 months during which time it mutated 40 times, using her as a "gym" to get fitter, scientists have discovered.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Cloud infrastructure market kept growing in Q2, reaching $42B

    The same could be said for the cloud infrastructure market, which just keeps growing, with little sign of slowing down any time soon. Synergy Research reports that the revenue grew at a speedy 39% clip, the fourth consecutive quarter that it has increased. AWS led the way per usual, but Microsoft continued growing at a rapid pace and Google also kept the momentum going.

  • iFresh Reports Strong Sales Of Dragon Fruit, Lychee And Longan

    Grocery supermarket chain iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) has reported strong sales of exotic fruit varieties like dragon fruit, lychee, and longan in 2021. iFresh expects 2021 sales of dragon fruit, longan, and lychee to reach $1.2 million, $350,000, and $350,000, respectively. The increase in sales is due to a good harvest from Dragon Seeds, a 15-acre farm based in Vero Beach, Florida, specializing in organically-grown Mibao dragon fruit and exclusively supplying its dragon fruits to iFresh. Long De

  • BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

    LONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its profit forecast for 2021 on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has so far been relatively less affected by the global chip shortage that some of its peers across the auto industry, which has been attributed to its strong relations with its supplier base. Its German rivals Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG have both warned the chip shortage would dent their results in the second half, and Daimler has said the crisis could drag on into 2022.

  • Banished Chinese Bitcoin Miners Look to the West, and Far Beyond

    One lesson Chinese miners have learned from the ban: Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

  • Marathon Digital to Buy $121M of Mining Machines From Bitmain

    The contract is for 30,000 Antminer S19J Pro machines, the company said in a statement.