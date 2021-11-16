U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,707.58
    +24.78 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,285.93
    +198.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,941.32
    +87.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,395.14
    -5.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5970
    +0.4680 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,654.75
    -3,756.90 (-5.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.40
    -15.98 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.29
    -16.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

South Africa's NFTfi raises $5M so people can use their NFTs as collateral for loans

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Once regarded as a fad (for some, it still is), NFTs, digital assets that depict real-world objects, are becoming increasingly popular within and outside the crypto world.

But with large amounts of capital locked into illiquid NFTs, more people are looking for ways to unlock liquidity without selling their NFTs.

This market is one South African company NFTfi targets and has raised a seed round of $5 million to continue pioneering the financialization of NFTs. Early-stage crypto fund 1kx led the round, with Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures, Maven 11, Scalar Capital, Kleiner Perkins and others participating.

Founded by Stephen Young in February 2020, NFTfi acts as a marketplace where users can get a cryptocurrency loan on their NFTs and offer loans to borrowers against their NFTs. In other words, users can use their NFTs as collateral to get loans from other users on the decentralized and peer-to-peer system.

For example, if a user comes to the platform to borrow $10,000, different lenders would propose to the borrower offers with varying interest rates and payments terms, from which the borrower could then select.

Meanwhile, the borrower will need to submit an NFT as part of the transaction. When the transaction is made, the NFT gets transferred into NFTfi's smart contract (no one, including the NFTfi team, will have access to it) while the borrower receives the money.

Once the loan gets paid with interest to the lender, the NFT returns to the borrower's wallet. If the loan is not repaid during the allocated time, the lender receives the NFT.

NFTfi users apply a common practice in the traditional art world where banks, big galleries or auction houses offer loans to artists to determine if an NFT is worth a loan or not.

Typically, in the traditional market, loans are roughly 50% of the artwork's value. On NFTfi's platform, lenders make evaluations and give borrowers up to 50% of their NFT value as the loan principal.

So, if an NFT is worth $20,000 at the point a borrower needs money, lenders are likely to offer not more than $10,000 as a loan. The interest rates, however, vary depending on the lender and assets. NTFfi takes a 5% cut of the interest earned on every loan by lenders, but it doesn't make anything on a default.

Does the NFT craze actually matter?

Risk exists on both sides, though. Borrowers have a set time to repay their loans before lenders take their NFTs, and since NFTs are volatile due to public demand and perception, lenders can eventually take lesser-priced NFTs.

"That's why lenders want to have some room between the price of the asset and how much they lend," Young said on the dynamics in pricing between lenders and borrowers on NTFfi. "This is because in the case where somebody defaults, they need to be able to sell it for less than market value, and the price might have dropped in between. So that's why they need such a big buffer between the loan value and the value of the actual asset."

Currently, roughly 20% of loans on the platform get defaulted on, but according to Young, most are lower-value loans. The reason behind this is that high-value NFTs are pretty exclusive and hard to come by, so users fund loans that they hope will default as a way to acquire the NFTs.

"A lot of lenders actually don't mind a default because often they'll only lend on assets that they would like to add to their collection anyway. So when they get a default, they'll keep the assets or list them on the market for 75% of the total value and might actually end up making more profits on defaults than on the actual loan."

While it appears that NFTfi serves as an advantage to lenders, Young says that's not the case. However, the platform is working to address that speculation by including features that allow term negotiations and extensions for borrowers.

The top NFT loans on NFTfi span across popular digital collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain -- Art Blocks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cryptopunks, Autoglyphs, Meebits and VeeFriends. NFTfi transacted its first loan in May 2020, and since then, more than 1,500 have taken place on the platform.

Young claims NFTfi has been growing at 80% month-on-month in terms of loan volume and the company has totalled more than $26.5 million in value. The company says lenders have earned over $500,000 in interest.

Before launching NFTfi during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as digital assets became more prominent, Young was the co-founder and chief product officer at Coindirect, a cryptocurrency exchange and OTC desk.

He raised $890,000 as seed money for NTFfi last year, assembling a team in South Africa to build and launch the product. Most of the group still reside in the African country; however, the company is now incorporated in the British Virgin Islands for compliance and regulatory reasons, according to Young.

With the new cash infusion, NFTfi plans to grow its team, launch new product features, roll out the platform on other blockchains, invest in its community and fund its decentralization.

What started from a bunch of friends using their NFTs as collateralized loans between themselves -- with blind trust and some spreadsheet document -- has taken flight to become a fully decentralized platform, one Young hopes will have a more significant impact in the NFT world.

"Our main focus is that we want to do for NFTs what DeFi did for cryptocurrencies. As soon as you brought DeFi into cryptocurrencies, you also had this explosion of activity and liquidity in the market. And really, we want to act as that catalyst for the NFT market, unlocking some of the value in these NF T's so they can then be ploughed back into the NFT community and market to help develop the space further."

NFTs and the future history of art

Recommended Stories

  • VCs Back ‘Pawn Shop of the Metaverse’ With $3M Raise

    Pawnfi lets customers take out loans against their NFTs while also providing appraisal and liquidation services.

  • Aave places focus on greater DeFi accessibility and innovation for users

    Aave CEO Stani Kulechov spoke at the Digital Asset Summit in London on how his market-leading platform was working to solve the issues faced by crypto investors and making DeFi more accessible to everyone.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Demands International Attention. Time Is Running Out

    Bridging the gap between the government and Tigrayan rebels will require cajoling by those who hold leverage

  • You Can Buy Stock in the Green Bay Packers for $300

    You can own part of an NFL team—for just $300. The Green Bay Packers will hold a stock sale Tuesday, offering shares of “ownership” in the NFL franchise for the first time in nearly 10 years. An individual can buy a share of the Packers for $300, the sixth time the team has offered shares to fans in its history.

  • Thyssenkrupp Pursues IPO of $5.7 Billion Hydrogen Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering of a unit that helps to build hydrogen plants, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe German engineering group is looking to list Uhde

  • Tesla shares offloaded by Elon Musk, Rivian stock surges, Lucid unveils 2022 production target

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine trends in the EV space, including Rivian's upward momentum, Lucid's production goals, and Elon Musk continuing to offload his Tesla shares during a stock dip for the company.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Just Plunged. Are They Still Buys?

    Take for example both Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Lemonade posted a mostly outstanding quarter. In force premium, which has the complicated definition of "average aggregate annual premium," and is calculated by multiplying total customer count by average premium per customer, increased 84% year over year.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Wall Street got jittery last week as Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson downgraded Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock from outperform to neutral on Friday, Nov. 6, citing the company's sky-high valuation. Bryson admitted that he doesn't see any negative factors affecting Nvidia and remains positive about the company's prospects. Interestingly, the Wedbush analyst raised his price target on Nvidia stock from $220 to $300.

  • Big Short’s Burry Deletes Twitter Account After Musk Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has deleted his Twitter account once again, shortly after “The Big Short” investor disclosed he ditched some of his biggest bearish bets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA search for Burry’s account, @michaeljburry, on the Twitter.com webs

  • 3 Beaten-Down Genomics Stocks: Can They Recover?

    All three of these companies can test for COVID-19, but they're well-suited to produce steadier revenue in ways that have nothing to do with coronaviruses. Exact Sciences' (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock price has tumbled around 41% since its high watermark this February. Screening for cancer is this company's bread and butter, but rapidly rising COVID-19 testing revenue excited investors enough to drive the stock to new all-time highs earlier this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Walmart and Home Depot beat earnings estimates, post strong inventories amid supply chain issues

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Walmart and Home Depot, as well as the outlook for those retailers as the holiday season approaches.

  • Prince Andrew’s £1.5 Million Loan Paid Off by Top Political Donor

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the British Conservative Party’s biggest donors transferred 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) to Prince Andrew days after the prince borrowed a similar amount from a Luxembourg private bank controlled by the businessman’s family.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World

  • Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 10 Recent Additions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 recent additions to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 5 Recent Additions. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and a former hedge fund manager, has built […]

  • Why Workhorse Group Rallied Even After Reporting Negative Q3 Revenue

    Nearly all the news offered by electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) during its third-quarter (Q3) earnings report on Nov. 9 was downbeat, ranging from negative revenue to stopping sales of its main product. During the earnings conference call, Dauch said the C1000 would be thoroughly reviewed during first-quarter 2022.

  • Resist buying U.S. stocks and Treasurys, Morgan Stanley advises. Here’s what their strategists recommend buying instead.

    Strategists at Morgan Stanley say investors should resist buying U.S. stocks as part of their 2022 preview, in which they argue that the "hotter, faster" cycle advances.

  • Sea Ltd. Quarterly Earnings A Miss But Stock Nears Buy Point

    SE stock touched a buy point but pulled back as the Asian e-commerce and gaming company reported third-quarter results early Tuesday.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: ONON Stock Flashes Buy Signal On Earnings

    ONON stock is IBD Stock Of The Day. A possible options play Monday, shares broke out after On Holding earnings early Tuesday.

  • 3 Incredibly Powerful Trends From Etsy's Q3 Earnings Report

    This specialized e-commerce business has demonstrated that it can thrive even as the pandemic eases.

  • Here's Why We Think GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...