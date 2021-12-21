U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,582.75
    +24.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    +171.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,729.00
    +107.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,146.30
    +10.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    +0.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.37 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.37
    +0.80 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3250
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6140
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,618.19
    +2,693.90 (+5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.47
    +31.64 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.51
    +64.48 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.59
    +579.78 (+2.08%)
     

South Africa's Planet42 gets $30M for its car subscription service, Mexico expansion

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

Planet42, a South Africa-based car subscription company that buys used cars from dealerships and rents to customers via a subscription model, has raised $30 million in equity and debt.

The investment -- which co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja called a bridge round -- is a prequel to a larger Series A round next year. It comprises $6 million equity and $24 million in debt financing.

The company raised $2.4 million in a seed round in June 2020 and followed it with $10 million in debt from emerging markets-focused venture debt fund Lendable in December. The fund doubled its participation in this recently raised debt round at $20 million, while other investors completed the rest.

Naspers, through its early-stage investment vehicle, Naspers Foundry, led the equity round with $3.4 million. Existing investors include Change Ventures, the lead investor from Planet42’s seed round, as well as Startup Wise Guys, Martin and Markus Villig of Bolt, and Ragnar Sass of Pipedrive.

Planet42, though based in South Africa, has Estonian roots due to the founders’ heritage: Oja and CFO Marten Orgna founded the company in 2017. In an interview, Oja mentioned that they created the car subscription model to cater to private individuals ignored by South African banks when they need vehicle financing.

“Our car subscription [model] is socially inclusive. For us, the differentiating factor is our customers would not have a car without us,” Oja said, adding that because the company is buying second-hand cars, the unit cost is lower compared to a subscription model that purchases new cars.

It can be challenging to get a personal car in most emerging markets, especially if one’s income isn’t stable. And without a good credit history, lenders tend to ignore people with bad credit or give them unfavorable interest rates for vehicle financing.

Planet42 is one of the few upstarts focused on the African market tackling this inequality via a car subscription offering. The company claims to use proprietary scoring algorithms superior to traditional credit scores in assessing risk in underbanked customer segments.

The company has over 700 dealerships. And with its algorithms, customers can find out what budget suits them and choose new or pre-owned cars from Planet42’s dealerships network.

After that, Planet42 buys the car and rents it out to the customer on a subscription basis. Planet42 claims that of all the customers served so far, 89% would have had no other means of gaining access to a personal vehicle.

“We’ve gotten so good with our scoring that we can now enable the customers who couldn’t get bank financing to get a brand new car. We have figured out a way how to do it sustainably that we can put entry-level brand new cars in the hands of the same target market and customers who are unfairly ignored by banks,” the chief executive said.

Four years later and $50 million in equity and debt raised later, Planet42 has listed more than 7,000 cars to customers in South Africa. This number was 3,000 when Oja spoke with TechCrunch in March, and he noted that the company grew 25% month on month in 2021.

Planet42
Planet42

Planet42 founders (Marten Orgna and Eerik Oja)

Autochek and Moove are other companies offering similar services in parts of sub-Saharan Africa. While Moove focuses on financing ride-hailing cars, Planet42 and Autochek services are targeted at private individuals. Planet42 has a cohesive network of automobile industry stakeholders on its platform.

Both Moove and Autochek have made inroads into other African countries after initially launching from Nigeria. But for Planet42, the next attractive market lies off the continent.

“We’re just not doing it right now, but we’re not ruling it out for the future,” Oja answered on whether Planet42 would expand into other parts of Africa. “However, the main reason is market size. South Africa has like 25% of all the passenger cars on the African continent; that means that whatever market we go next in Africa will necessarily be smaller than South Africa. In South Africa, 1.1 million second-hand cars get sold and bought every year. In Mexico, that number is 7 million. So the Mexican market is six times larger than South Africa. So we want to go for the really big markets.”

The company said it has bought its first cars for clients in Mexico. Similar challenges stemming from transport inequality abound in the country, where 63% of the population deal with only cash.

But Mexico is one of the few countries Planet42 plans to expand to in the foreseeable future, said Oja, who also said that the company has set up an office and employed two staff.

He said the company hopes to have bought over 1 million cars for its customers across its present and future markets by 2025. Planet42 said it has also made strides in becoming a carbon-neutral company via a wind farm project in Northern Cape, South Africa. The car subscription company financed the farm for months with money from carbon offset credits.

Why South Africa-based car subscription company Planet42 is going carbon neutral

Recommended Stories

  • LUNA Rallies After Terra Becomes Second-Biggest DeFi Platform

    Terra’s total value locked (TVL) has surpassed $16 billion, making it the second-largest DeFi blockchain, ahead of the Binance Smart Chain.

  • Chaos erupts as deer breaks into North Carolina courthouse and runs through hallway

    “Just stopped in to report itself for running over grandma.”

  • China Ordered Amazon to Delete Reviews of Xi Jinping’s Book, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to curry favor with the Chinese government included quieting criticism of President Xi Jinping’s book on its Chinese outlet, according to a Reuters report.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish Lira Extends Gains After Surging

  • S&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment sagged as concern about President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and the omicron coronavirus surge dragged down stocks. Traders said lower volume ahead of the holidays exacerbated market moves.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish Lira

  • Our 30 Most Popular Christmas Recipes

    Whether you're on the hunt for a show-stopping main course, appetizer or breakfast for a crowd, you can't go wrong with any of these popular recipes. From roasted turkey and braised beef to sheet-pan omelets and big-batch pancakes, these recipes will ensure that your Christmas is as delicious as it can be. Recipes like our Eggplant Parmesan and&nbsp;Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll&nbsp;will fit into your holiday menu with ease.

  • China Hits Top Influencer With $210 Million Fine Over Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped an unprecedented $210 million fine on a top livestreamer for tax evasion, stepping up President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on online influencers who have grown wildly popular in recent years.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish Lira Extends

  • Jim Cramer’s Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we’ll discuss Jim Cramer’s most favorite tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s background and tech stocks, and go directly to read Jim Cramer’s 5 Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer is one of the most prominent names in the investment world. His […]

  • Nio Is Now Down 58% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2022

    Bank of America unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But its track record isn't great.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    The new week kicked off on a negative note, as all 3 major indexes pulled back from record highs. The uncertainty about the COVID-19 Omicron variant cast a pall over investors already cautious about the impact of rising inflation. But according to RBC chief US equity strategist Lori Calvasina, investors shouldn’t get too worked up. In fact, Calvasina takes a guardedly optimistic view of 2022. At the bottom line, Calvasina writes, “We continue to expect 2022 to be a year of solid but more moderat

  • Why Block Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of fintech leader Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the artist formerly known as Square -- dropped in Monday morning trading. You can blame investment bank Wedbush for that. Coronavirus worries are tanking the stock market this morning, and coronavirus worries make up a big part of why Wedbush just cut its price target on Block stock by 24%, to $190 a share.

  • AT&T's (NYSE:T) Risk/Reward Outlook is Starting to Look Attractive

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was a rare outperformer last week after Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded his rating on the stock from ‘equal-weight’ to overweight. The stock gained 6.95% on Thursday, its biggest one day gain in months - although the stock price is still down nearly 20% for the year. Flannery said price weakness had created an opportunity and upgraded his rating, though he lowered the price target from $32 to $28.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket 50% or More in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Here are three growth stocks that will skyrocket 50% or more in 2022, according to Wall Street. The consensus 12-month price target for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) reflects an upside potential of 89%. Sea's past success has been primarily driven by its Free Fire mobile game.

  • Why Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Chilean lithium mining stock Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM) melted down on Monday, down 13% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame Bank of America for that -- and the voters of the nation of Chile. Yesterday, in a historic upset, former Chilean student activist Gabriel Boric was elected Chile's new president -- and at just 35 years of age, the youngest and least experienced president in Chilean history.

  • How Moderna Is Leading The Omicron Battle As Novavax Marks A Key Win

    Vaccine stocks Moderna and Novavax fell Monday despite bullish news for their Covid vaccines as omicron cases continue rising.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    FEATURES - MAIN The U.S. stock market hasn’t followed the script in 2021. The index returned 26% through Dec. 16, well ahead of the roughly 10% gain projected, on average, by strategists at the start of the year.

  • Why Tilray, Hexo, and OrganiGram Holdings Stocks Dropped Today

    These stocks are caught in a general stock market downturn, but there are also questions about the cannabis market itself.

  • Did Nio Day Provide Enough Fodder for the Bulls? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    With Nio (NIO) stock coming under almost constant pressure in 2021 (down 42% YTD), the company’s NIO Day - which took place on Saturday – had been noted as a possible catalyst to finally kick a turnaround into action. As expected, at the event, the company announced the ET7 model’s launch. Deliveries will start on March 28th; Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao says the announcement will help to “alleviate investor concerns” over delayed deliveries due to supply bottlenecks. However, of more importance,

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run in 2022

    While there's no way to know for sure if a given stock has what it takes to outperform, looking at a company's upcoming catalysts is one trick that can help to stack the deck in your favor. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) makes a drug called Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), a rare autoimmune disorder. Since the drug's first sales in 2019, the company's quarterly revenue has exploded by a shocking 7,090%.

  • Buy More Palantir Here or Get Out? Here's My Plan

    When stocks trade sideways, traders who are also investors can trade around a core position, extracting capital while keeping the name on the books. This is a multi-year deal - I don't see a dollar amount - that starts out as Palantir's most comprehensive partnership to date with any biotech company.