South America Aircraft Actuators Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, System, and End User

The aircraft actuators market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 638. 39 million in 2020 to US$ 834. 38 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 9% from 2020 to 2027. New Technologies: Plasma Actuators, Electric Aircraft Actuators, and VTOL Actuators is also bolstering the growth of the industry.

Aircraft actuators industry has evolved from pneumatic actuator systems and hydraulic actuator systems to electric actuator systems. As the aircraft fleet is shifting toward the clean energy source, the adoption of electric energy is on the surge in aviation industry to reduce the emission. Advent of electric aircraft is creating new trend of electric actuators in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Curtiss-Wright company has received the order to provide primary flight control actuation technology for Alice all-electric commuter aircraft. The company is offering commercial-off-the- shelf (COTS) EMA’s design that is a lighter, cost-effective, and reduces the program risk. Further, hydraulic and pneumatic systems are bulkier, which increases the weight and results into increased fuel consumption. Hence, aircraft industry is using lightweight electric actuators to reduce additional fuel consumption caused by heavy systems. Plasma actuators are getting developed by the Iowa State University and North-western Polytechnical University in China. The plasma actuator is a new technology in aviation industry, which is specially developed for commercial jet airplane to fly above 35,000 feet without facing Icing problem. Moreover, the anti-icing technology is getting developed for all-electric aircraft to keep them ice-free, which is ultimately boosting the aircraft actuators market, which is further driving the demand.



Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador, among others.South America’s government has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain COVID-19’s spread.



Brazil is the largest spender in the aerospace industry and is the only modern aircraft manufacturing country in the region.Owing to this, the demand for components and aircraft related systems and technologies is at an all-time high in the country.



In addition, most of the components are imported from the US, China, and European countries.The slowdown in commercial and military aircraft production in the country has impaired the supply chain in Brazil.



This has weakened the demand for several components, including actuation system. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a harsh impact on the South American aircraft actuators market, especially in Brazil.



The Linear segment led the aircraft actuators market based on type in 2019.Linear actuators convert energy into linear motion to move a component or a mechanism of an aircraft.



The benefits of linear actuators—such as reliability, smaller size, cost efficiency, and simple structure—make them the most preferred solution in the aircraft industry.Linear actuators are used to control devices and mechanism in aircraft—such as trims, air inlets, doors, flaps, and other movable components.



Flexibility offered by linear actuators in terms of power and control is increasing their contribution in aeronautic control systems.Market players are developing new linear electromechanical actuators to improve the operational performance of control systems.



For instance, in September 2019, NPO Elektropribor-Voronezh, a Russian company, introduced its new electromechanical linear actuator at the MAKS-2019 international airspace show. The company developed this actuator to control elevators more effectively. Development of electromechanical linear actuators to improve aircraft control systems is boosting the growth of the segment and opening new opportunities for aircraft control systems, which is ultimately drives the aircraft actuators market.



