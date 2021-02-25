U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

South America Aircraft Floor Panel Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Aircraft Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, and End User

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The MEA aircraft floor panel market is expected to grow from US$ 33. 96 million in 2019 to US$ 47. 63 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 4% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for air freighter fleet across the MEA region is expected to upswing the MEA aircraft floor panel market.

New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Aircraft Floor Panel Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Aircraft Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004227/?utm_source=GNW
The MEA air freight business is surging at an exponential rate, thereby driving the orders and shipment of freighter aircraft models across the MEA region.

The wide body freighters dominated the air freight industry over the years, thus boosting the procurement volumes of aircraft floor panels.The flooring of any freighter aircraft is manufactured with ultimate precaution and accuracy, as the floor panels need to carry heavier loads than passenger aircraft cargo compartments.

Moreover, the strength and rigidity of these floor panels is of utmost importance.Several cargo carriers are procuring narrow body freighters and are also converting the existing narrow body passenger aircraft to freighter aircraft.

The Boeing B737 series aircraft fleet is also anticipated to experience strong demand for passenger-to-freighter conversion, which would allow the MEA several aircraft floor panel market players and aftermarket players to witness higher demand for their products and services. These developments would propel the MEA aircraft floor panel market in the coming years. Increasing need for air freighter fleet would surge the demand of aircraft floor panels in coming years, thereby driving the MEA aircraft floor panel market.
The MEA, especially the UAE and Iran, is highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The MEA aircraft floor panels market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain.

Pertaining to the closure of countries’ borders, the supply chain of several components and parts has been disturbed.The demand for advanced aircraft components, including aircraft floor panels for line fitting and retrofitting activities on military aircraft fleet and general aviation fleet among the aircraft manufacturers, military forces, and MRO service providers, has weakened over the past couple of months.

This has resulted in the loss of business among the aircraft floor panel market players offering their products to respective customers in the MEA region.Additionally, several airlines have postponed or canceled the procurement or orders of scheduled aircraft.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led the manufacturers to suspend their operations or operate with a minimal workforce temporarily. This has weakened the demand for aircraft floor panels, thereby hindering the country’s aircraft floor panel market.
Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment led the MEA aircraft floor panel market in 2019.A wide body aircraft has the capability to carry ~200-850 passengers and is used to operate long-haul and medium-haul flights.

In the MEA region, the air passenger traffic has been surging with time.Hence, rather than operating small airplanes, a larger one that has the ability to carry a large number of passengers at once is preferred.

Therefore, this trend is projected to compel the demand for wide body aircraft floor panels during the forecast period for the MEA region.The wide body aircraft provides airlines the opportunity to deliver better customer experience through value-added services.

Rising initiations by the governments across the MEA region for the aerospace & defense industry are likely to push the demand for wide body aircraft in the near future, which would also push the demand for aircraft floor panels. Wide body aircraft has larger surface areas that require wide floor panel system, which are equipped to the aircraft’s floor beams in order to offer a surface for crew and passengers to walk on and also provide attachment points for furnishings and other components. The powerful floor panels act as a supporting structure, which is light enough to keep aircraft weight low. Advantages of aircraft floor panels, such as light weight, high durability, and strength, are expected to increase their demand for wide body aircraft, which would drive the MEA aircraft floor panel market.
The overall MEA aircraft floor panel market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the MEA aircraft floor panel market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA aircraft floor panel market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, aircraft floor panel market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA aircraft floor panel market. Aim Altitude UK Ltd.; Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation company; Euro Composite S.A.; Safran S.A; Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd; and The Gill Corporation are among a few players operating in the MEA aircraft floor panel market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004227/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


  • ECB Soothsaying Does Little for Bonds Caught in Global Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s pledges to fight back against unwarranted increases in bond yields are falling on deaf ears among investors.A selloff in bonds, which pushes up yields, was stemmed only temporarily on Thursday when ECB chief economist Philip Lane said officials will use the flexibility of their emergency bond-buying program to prevent any undue tightening in financial conditions. His colleague Isabel Schnabel gave a similar message earlier in the day.Yet Germany’s 10-year bond yield climbed to the highest level since March, its French equivalent rose above zero for the first time since June, and Italian yields climbed to the highest since November. Greek 10-year yields have doubled from a record low set in December.Bond yields are on the rise globally, in part due to spillovers from the U.S. economic recovery and the nation’s planned $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus program. That’s testing central banks elsewhere, concerned that their own recoveries aren’t yet advanced enough to cope with higher borrowing costs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The reason for the rise in bond yields is benign. Global GDP prospects, driven by the U.S. outlook, have improved ... Having said that, the euro area is somewhat behind the world’s largest economy in terms of its recovery, and the ECB will therefore need to closely monitor financial markets.”-David Powell. To read his report, click hereLane said that while ECB officials “always welcome the rest of the world growing more quickly,” they recognize the risk to the euro zone.He echoed ECB President Christine Lagarde’s remark this week that the ECB is “closely monitoring” bond yields, and signaled that the pace of the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.26 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program can be stepped up if needed.“Lane didn’t tell us anything new,” said Rohan Khanna, rates strategist at UBS Group AG. “ECB bond-buying can’t prevent yields from rising if the macro outlook is one of roaring growth.”The euro area is in a particularly uncomfortable spot, with an economic contraction likely this quarter because of a slow vaccine rollout and extended virus restrictions. Its own relatively small and drawn-out fiscal stimulus means output will only return to pre-pandemic levels around the middle of 2022, a full year behind the U.S.Read more: Europe’s Recovery Choices Will Leave It a Year Behind the U.S.The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis, a point that Lane reiterated. He said that term applies to “the whole transmission chain of our monetary policy -- from risk-free rates to government borrowing costs to capital markets to the terms and pricing of bank lending to firms and households.”“We don’t find any significant new messages in his remarks so far that it is enough to stop the current euro-area government bond momentum,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S.Lane also said monetary policy must do more than merely counter the shock of the coronavirus, meaning the ECB will provide support “for an extended period, even after the disinflationary pressures caused by the pandemic have been sufficiently offset.”(Updates with analysis by Bloomberg Economics after fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hyundai to replace 82,000 electric-vehicle batteries over fire risk

    The South Korean carmaker is replacing batteries for huge numbers of Kona electric cars.

  • Plaschke: LeBron James needs rest to chase a title, not more minutes and an MVP

    As the Lakers flounder through meaningless midseason games with LeBron James playing too many minutes, he needs to tell himself it's time to rest.

  • Exclusive: Northern Ireland Protocol must be abolished, demands European Research Group

    The Northern Ireland Protocol must be abolished rather than tweaked, the European Research Group will urge the Government on Thursday. The hardline Tory Brexiteers will publish a report, seen by The Telegraph, urging Boris Johnson to overhaul the problematic protocol rather than work with the EU to amend it. It comes amid a growing outcry over bureaucracy and checks, required under the protocol, hampering the inward flow of some goods to Northern Ireland from Great Britain. The protocol was established to smooth trade friction arising from Northern Ireland remaining inside the UK internal market while continuing to apply some EU rules. The Brexiteer MPs propose replacing it with a “mutual enforcement” arrangement, via which both the UK and EU would agree voluntarily to enforce each other’s rules. This would see the UK apply EU customs regulations in Northern Ireland, undertaking checks “at source” in warehouses and factories instead of checks taking place at a border. The ERG’s 38-page report comes after Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic, the EU Commission vice-president, on Wednesday night issued a joint statement declaring both the UK and EU’s “full commitment” to “the proper implementation of the protocol”. The pair’s statement acknowledged that “joint action” was needed to make it work, but their declaration of support for it disappointed Tory Eurosceptics and Unionists. A UK Government source was also downbeat on the prospect of a breakthrough over the issues surrounding the protocol, conceding “there was no real progress” made in the meeting between Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic. The source added that there “seems to be a lack of understanding on the EU side” of the situation on the ground in Northern Ireland and how the protocol is impacting people’s everyday lives there. It appeared Mr Sefcovic has “not been given any political room for manoeuvre” by hardliners in the Commission and member states, the source added, saying the bloc appeared to have forgotten its aborted move to trigger Article 16 of the protocol last month. The ERG, which boasts more than 50 MP supporters, called in senior Brexiteer lawyers Martin Howe QC, Barnabas Reynolds and James Webber to help draft its report. Their publication, entitled “Re-uniting the Kingdom: How and why to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol”, argues the mechanism has “had a profound and negative effect” on the UK’s internal market, as well as the constitutional position of Northern Ireland. It sees the ERG formally join the growing chorus of opposition to the protocol, which has been led by the Democratic Unionist Party and other Unionists who insist it is unworkable. This week DUP leader Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, and senior party DUP MPs announced they were backing legal action against it. She has said a “long-term solution rather than sticking plasters” is needed, adding: “Whether it is the flow of parcels, supermarket goods, chilled meats or medicines, from GB to NI, the United Kingdom single market has been ruptured.” Mark Francois, chairman of the ERG, told The Telegraph: “As this report makes crystal clear, from the viewpoint of the ERG, the NI protocol has to go. We’ve recommended an alternative called mutual enforcement which gives both sides what they need without infringing the sovereignty of either party.” He added: “We very much hope that just as the EU swore blind they would never abandon the backstop and then did so, they may yet abandon their adherence to the protocol as well.” Eurosceptic Tories were buoyed last week by Downing Street’s promotion of Lord Frost to the Cabinet to lead on the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, believing he will take a tougher approach to Brussels than Mr Gove, who holds the brief until the end of this month.

  • AB InBev forecasts higher 2021 earnings but sees hit to margins

    Anheuser-Busch InBev forecast "meaningfully" better 2021 earnings on Thursday after sales in Brazil and Mexico and a large tax credit inflated profits of the world's largest brewer at the end of 2020. The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona lagers predicted increased drinking and higher prices as countries emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. AB InBev said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 2.4% to $5.07 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • A 'bubble' no one is talking about: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

  • Benchmark Leads $50 Million Investment in Digital Firm Sorare

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark, the venture capital firm that was an early backer of Uber Technologies Inc., Twitter Inc. and EBay Inc., is leading a $50 million investment into Sorare, a digital network focused on global soccer stars such as Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.Other investors include venture capital firm Accel, Reddit Inc. co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Barcelona striker and Messi teammate Antoine Griezmann, Paris-based Sorare said Thursday in a statement. The new cash brings Sorare’s total investment to $60 million as it has seen sales skyrocket 130 times to about $6.5 million this month from $50,000 in January 2020, according to co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Julia.The firm creates digital items known as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Unlike Bitcoin, an NFT is meant to be unique and might be created in small batches. Like Bitcoin, an NFT represents a digitally scarce good that is authenticated by its transaction history recorded on a blockchain. In the case of Sorare, the good is a soccer card that users collect to create fantasy teams that compete weekly.“Human beings have been collecting for centuries, it’s something we do,” Julia said in an interview. “This is a product that could bring the crypto asset class to millions of people.”With more than 4 billion soccer fans worldwide, Sorare has an enormous market to tap. The firm uses part of its revenue to pay out prizes to winners each week that are denominated in ether, the cryptocurrency native to the Ethereum blockchain that powers Sorare.Julia is a fan of the French side Marseille (“It’s not a great season,” he said of the team that sits seventh in the top French league). His company doesn’t play favorites, however, offering player cards from more than 130 clubs around the world. While most cards sell for $5 to $10, a one-of-a-kind card of Cristiano Ronaldo sold for a record $102,000 on Feb. 21.Sorare has 12 employees and plans to triple in size with the investment. They are creating a mobile app and will begin marketing, Julia said. They’re also working on new offers, such as arranging for a fan who owns a Sorare card of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, for example, to get a discount on tickets to a match at the club’s home of Anfield, Julia said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • There’s No Need to Catch the Workhorse Falling Knife, Says Analyst

    The wheels came off the bull cart for Workhorse (WKHS) on Tuesday. After several delays and months of speculation, the U.S. Postal Service finally reached a decision on who the coveted contract to renew its aging delivery van fleet would go to. It wasn’t Workhorse. The 10-year $482 million contract was awarded to Oshkosh, who will now be responsible for putting together 50,000 to 165,000 NGDVs (Next Generation Delivery Vehicle). Investors of the electric delivery-van start-up, left dejected and deflated, sent shares down 52% over the past two trading sessions. The rejection is a massive blow to Workhorse, which was considered a front runner for the award. Expected to seriously boost its production numbers, the contract was seen as a major catalyst to catapult the company forward. So, what now? Colliers analyst Michael Shlisky says “investors may be snake-bitten for some time.” “Importantly,” the analyst said, “We had never included the USPS RFP (request for proposal) in our valuation of WKHS, simply because the award was always uncertain; as such, we are not altering our estimates at this time.” However, USPS disappointment aside, ahead of Workhorse’s Q4 results (3/1), other questions remain. The company has said that Q4’s production output would be soft, due to elevated COVID-19 cases, battery-supply issues, hiring delays, and the implementation of production-floor improvements. Shlisky will be keen to find out if the production problems have been solved and whether the company is still on track to produce 100 vehicles a month by the end of the first quarter. The other key issue concerns the growing competition in the final-mile delivery segment. Namely, how does Workhorse plan on standing out in the increasingly crowded space? Ford, as expected, announced its E-Transit model, but General Motors have also announced the launch of a potential competitor to the Workhorse C-650, the BrightDrop. Furthermore, Xos Trucks just announced it is going public via a SPAC merger, and so is Ree Auto, which can cater to all types of Classes 1-7 commercial vehicles and is slated to bring in $436 million for its own SPAC-merger transaction. “When combined with the mixed reads we have been receiving at best,” Shlisky said, “We believe now is not the time to jump-in on the long side for WKHS.” Accordingly, the analyst rates WKHS a Neutral (i.e. Hold), without suggesting a price target. (To watch Shlisky’s track record, click here) However, Shlisky’s colleagues do have a price forecast, and after Tuesday’s massive drop, the Street’s $22 average price target could yield gains of ~47% in the year ahead. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy, based on 3 Buys and holds, each. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California: Bloomberg News

    The report did not clarify the reason for the halt, and Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment. Tesla said last month that it might face a temporary impact from a global semiconductor shortage. Chipmaker Samsung Electronics said last week that it had suspended its factory in Texas as a winter storm caused power outages.

  • Jim Cramer Tells GameStop to Buy Bitcoin Amid Latest Stock Surge

    Cramer's comments came as GameStop shares spiked 100% in late trading.

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Home Depot, Macy’s Expect Pandemic Trends to Continue, for Now

    Home Depot has fared better than Macy’s during the pandemic as consumers have chosen home improvements over new clothes, but they say that could change if the health crisis eases.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of buying that saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-fueled boom and bust.GameStop jumped 104% in Wednesday’s cash session, spurred by a final-hour surge that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 18% to push a three-day climb toward 59%. Express Inc. surged 41%, Naked Brand Group gained 31% and Koss Corp. jumped 55%.The activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility. The tumult continued in late trading, where GameStop rallied another 120% before paring the advance. At $135, the stock is up more than 200% from its close on Tuesday. Express jumped 30% while AMC was up 21%.“It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.The clearinghouse whose demands for increased margin collateral from Robinhood forced the brokerage to restrict trading last month published a white paper Wednesday that laid the grounds for speeding up the stock settlement process. It proposed cutting settlement to one day from two, prompting some chest puffing among the retail crowd on Reddit.The now infamous WallStreetBets forum, which boasts 9.2 million members, saw so much demand that the site would not load. When attempted, a page read “www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request” as of 4:43 p.m. in New York.(Updates late trading moves in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.