South America Smart Baby Monitor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Sales Channel, and Application

The SAM smart baby monitor market is expected to grow from US$ 39. 57 million in 2020 to US$ 71. 11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7. 6% 2020-2028. Escalating population of tech-savvy millennial parents is expected to accelerate the SAM smart baby monitor market.

With the constant rise in the number of tech-savvy millennials, parents with the rapid change set huge priorities and expectations sharply different from previous generations. The growing adoption of digital health solutions for maternal and infant care is likely to boost the SAM smart baby monitors market during the forecast period. Continuous technological advancements are making the life of working parents more flexible and accessible. The smart baby monitor manufacturers are focusing on designing applications to allow parents to monitor the babies’ activities in real-time using their smartphones. Thus, the increasing millennial population is creating a massive opportunity for the adoption of smart baby monitor across SAM region, which will drive the SAM smart baby monitor market. Other factors such as integration with artificial intelligence is also expected to escalate the SAM smart baby monitor market.

In case of COVID-19, Brazil is the most affected country in SAM.Other countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina are also witnessing the adverse impacts of the pandemic across various industries.



Moreover, the region also significantly constitutes various island nations and small countries contributing for limited demand for smart baby monitor market.The COVID-19 disruption is expected to create tremors till mid-2021.



After that, it is anticipated that the buying behaviors will normalize.Further, the electronics equipment industry is likely to pick up pace as governments across the SAM region lifted the various containment measure steadily to revive the economy.



The production of the electronics equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the electronics equipment manufacturing including hardware components of smart baby monitor.

Based on type, audio monitor device is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period for SAM region.An audio monitoring device is the most commonly used to monitor children through sounds created in the rooms; it helps parents know whether babies are awake or crying.



The smart baby monitors are precisely connected to the internet, permit users to efficiently watch the baby online or via a smartphone app.The audio-enabled smart baby monitors are tuned to monitor the baby’s activities or send a links to faraway relatives to witness the baby’s bedtime routine.



A few of the manufacturers of this type of smart baby monitors are Vtech, Angelcare, and Phillips.For instance, Motorola Digital offers an audio monitor named MBP161, with a baby-care timer; it produces good sound quality (when its connection worked) and accurate sound-sensitive lights when muted.



Advantages of audio device monitor such as less costly, easy to use, good sound quality etc. are expected to increase its demand during forecast period, thereby driving the SAM smart baby monitor market.

The overall SAM smart baby monitor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the SAM smart baby monitor market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM smart baby monitor market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM smart baby monitor market. Angelcare, Babysense (Hisense), Dorel Industries, Motorola Mobility LLC, Owlet Baby Care, PAMPERS?P&G, Philips, Samsung, Snuza, Summer Infant, and Vtech are among a few players operating in the SAM smart baby monitor market.

