South America Tactile Printing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application and End User

The tactile printing market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 93. 19 million in 2021 to US$ 135. 70 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 5% from 2021 to 2028. Employers at small and medium-sized enterprises provide employment opportunities to a diverse range of candidates, accommodating physically disabled contenders in the workforce.

Consequently, sectors such as marketing, business management and administration, human services, health science, and agriculture are extensively employing visually impaired aspirants at a large scale. Several other sectors employing visually impaired individuals include non-profit organizations; local, state, and federal governments; and self-employed entrepreneurs. Legislative changes and civil right laws also positively impact the career opportunities of visually impaired individuals. Therefore, tactile signage boards and maps are in high demand to assist these people at workplaces. Tactile graphics also help provide education to visually impaired populations as they may get excluded from educational, practical, and recreational information. Therefore, as per the tactile printing industry professionals, proficiency, and abundant availability of tactile graphics, coupled with advancements in related technologies, could more opportunities to visually disabled individuals to succeed in their desired fields. Additionally, need for unique packaging is rising in numerous industries, which is the among the other major factors driving the growth of the SAM tactile printing market.

Based on application, the SAM tactile printing market for the tactile graphics segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Tactile graphics include tactile pictures, tactile diagrams, tactile maps, and tactile graphs, i.e., images with raised surfaces, which can be identified by visually impaired persons. Of these, tactile map is the most common application of this printing technology. Perceiving two-dimensional imagery using these graphics helps visually impaired people to experience and learn geography and science. Therefore, tactile printing is being used to incorporate tactile graphics in Braille books, sign boards, and maps, among others. Tiflocentre Vertical has developed and implemented an audio-tactile map (a mnemonic diagram). An audio-tactile map (the facility layout) device can transfer the information about environment in a visual, tactile, and audio format. Thus, the vendors are engaged in upgrading their existing tactile printing technologies in line with the latest trends, to stay competitive in the market.

Brazil has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in SAM, followed by countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.The governments in various countries in the region have been imposing lockdown, trade ban, and travel restriction, among others, to protect people and to control COVID-19 spread.



Thus, lack of access to workforces is limiting the production and supply of tactile substrates and printers in the region.Additionally, the supply chain disruptions and non-availability of raw materials would also aggravate the growth problems for various industries operating in this region.



The countries in this region have strongest trade links with China, which further is leading them toward significant short-term challenges. Hence, the decline in business operations and industrial activities is directly affecting the performance of the tactile printing market players in SAM.

The overall SAM tactile printing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM tactile printing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the SAM tactile printing market. American Thermoform; Canon Inc; Index Braille; Kanematsu USA; Konica Minolta, Inc.; Roland DG Corporation;and ViewPlus Technologies Inc are among the key players operating in the SAM tactile printing market.

