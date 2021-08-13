U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

South America Tow Prepregs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Fiber Type, Resin Type, End-Use Industry

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The South America tow prepregs market is expected to grow from US$ 23. 85 million in 2020 to US$ 47. 88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9. 1% from 2020 to 2028. Several programs and incentives are implemented by the governmental bodies to bolster the growth and investments in numerous business opportunities in aviation, automotive and transportation, and other industries.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Tow Prepregs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Fiber Type, Resin Type, End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103315/?utm_source=GNW
The major market for tow prepreg in South America is Brazil, followed by Argentina and other countries. Moreover, with robust government and financial support, entry into the Brazilian manufacturing market seems promising. However, there are plenty of reasons which support the entry of several companies to carry out their business operations in South American countries. Thus, development in the manufacturing sector and government support for increasing industrial production are expected to flourish the market for tow prepregs in this region.

In case of COVID-19, South America, especially Brazil, witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of coronavirus cases, which led to the discontinuation of tow prepregs manufacturing activities.Downfall in other chemical and materials manufacturing sector has subsequently impacted the demand for tow prepregs during the early months of 2020.

Moreover, decline in the overall fabric and resin manufacturing activities has led to the discontinuation of tow prepregs manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for tow prepregs.Similar trend was witnessed in other South American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Ecuador.

However, the countries are likely to overcome this drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of 2021.

Based on resin type, the epoxy segment led the South America tow prepregs market in 2019.Epoxy compounds or glycidyl compounds include glycidyl esters, diglycidyl esters, and glycidyl amines as other fiber types of epoxy compounds which are known as reactive diluents and are further added to basic resins to adjust performance features.

Among various fiber types of epoxy resins produced; the diglycidyl ether of bisphenol-A (DGEBPA)-fiber type resins have gained prominence, owing to their versatility.Epoxy possesses a robust structural length and a strong binding factor, which makes it a widely applicable element for filling up voids between the parts.

An epoxy is composed of two parts that must be mixed approximately.Epoxies are available in various squeezing styles and different sizes.

Different epoxies have multiple functions like protective covering, filling, and mending. The function of the epoxy resin is to provide a strong binding characteristic to the epoxy tow prepreg composites. Apart from offering a strong binding property, epoxy resin provides high tensile strength, wettability, high chemical and environmental resistance, strong adhesion, and better electrical properties. Also, the curing agents offer the characteristic curing property by chemically blending with the base resin, in this case, epoxy resin.

The overall South America tow prepregs market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the South America tow prepregs market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the South America tow prepregs market. Major companies operating in the market include Eneos Corporation; Hexcel Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Porcher Industries; SGL Carbon; Teijin Limited; and Toray Industries, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103315/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


