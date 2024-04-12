South Bay business recovery center to close its doors

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The federal recovery center in National City for businesses impacted by this year’s flooding will be closing down on Friday, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The recovery center, which is located at Southwestern College, closed temporarily at the end of last month for the campus’ spring break before resuming operations on April 2. It will close at the end of the day on Friday at 5 p.m.

The National City Business Recovery Center opened its doors in late February, shortly after the Biden Administration approved a major disaster declaration for San Diego County in the aftermath of the Jan. 22 flooding.

The center sought to aid businesses that sustained damage or experienced other losses. Small Business Administration representatives were available on-site to help walk owners through the different available resources and answer questions about the agency’s disaster loan program.

When the National City Business Recovery Center closes, two other recovery centers operated by the Small Business Administration will remain open: one at the Mountain View Community Center and another at the Spring Valley Library.

The recovery center at the Mountain View Community Center, which is located at 641 S Boundary St., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Spring Valley Disaster Recovery Center, located at 836 Kempton St., is also open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At all of the disaster recovery centers, businesses of all sizes and nonprofits are able to apply for loans up to $2 million to repair and replace damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and more. Additional funds may also be dispersed for costs associated with improvements to “protect, prevent or minimize” any future disaster damage, SBA officials said.

Businesses can apply online through SBA’s website. Prospective applicants can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Outside business support, the federal government also has low-interest disaster loans of up to $500,000 available for homeowners to repair their properties. Loans up to $100,000 are also available to repair or replace personal property, such as vehicles.

According to SBA, the deadline to apply for property damage loans is April 19, while the deadline to apply for economic injury loans is Nov. 19.

