U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.00
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,449.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.50
    -12.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.50
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.24 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.60
    -0.46 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2250
    -0.1970 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,331.96
    +1,417.09 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.98
    +9.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.75
    +27.52 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

South and Central America Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Application, and End User

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to reach US$ 171. 93 million by 2028 from US$ 125. 17 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4. 6% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103318/?utm_source=GNW
The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, and growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation. However, the high cost of the cardiac rehabilitation equipment is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.
Cardiac rehabilitation devices are used by patients suffering from heart diseases.These rehabilitation devices aid the patients in reducing the danger of heart attacks and heart diseases.

In the last few decades, a few risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have improved, while others have worsened.At the same time, Americans’ average body mass index and prevalence of diabetes have augmented as the population continues to have made the CVD more prevalent.

The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, and diabetes, which are major risk factors for CVD, is also rising.Heart disease has endured an important cause of death in Latin America for the past 20 years.

The global patterns of total CVD have significant consequences for clinical practice and public health policy development. Therefore, a substantial increase in cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period. The breakthrough technologies such as e-cardiology and e-health have evolved considerably over the past years and are anticipated to impact CVD management and prevention. Also, tele-cardiac rehabilitation probably decreases barriers of distance, time, and cost. The family members of cardiac patients found telerehabilitation technologies a valuable digital toolbox in the rehabilitation process. Therefore, the significant growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation in the healthcare sector is anticipated to positively influence market growth during the forecast period.
The outbreak of COVID–19 has severely impacted the flow of medical services in the region.Also, the countries are popular for medical tourism, which is also affected by the pandemic.

It is expected that the region is likely to impose a second lockdown, which will eventually hamper the healthcare industry in the region.Moreover, countries are significantly dependent on the US and European countries for their medical resources which are under strict trade restrictions.

Thus, the South and central America cardiac rehabilitation market has experienced a significant slowdown and is expected to face the same in the following two to three years.
The South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market, by product, is segmented into heart rate monitor, stabilization balls, treadmill, rower, elliptical trainer, blood pressure monitor, stationary bicycle, and others. The treadmill segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the blood pressure monitor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market, by application, is segmented into angioplasty, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, cholesterol management, diabetes, and lung transplant. The angioplasty segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the coronary artery disease segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty hospitals, home healthcare, cardiac rehabilitation centers, and others. The cardiac rehabilitation centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and home healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
A few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market are the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (BSC), Argentine Foundation of Cardiology (FAC), and Argentine Society of Cardiology (ESC).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103318/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Teladoc Stock Could Soar If Moderna's Scary Prediction Comes True

    The virtual-care leader's fortunes could be linked to what happens next with COVID-19 -- at least, for now.

  • Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on marijuana banking law passing

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important banking reforms.

  • What Rinvoq's Positive News Means for AbbVie

    If the drug can overcome JAK inhibitor-class concerns, it could capture share in the growing atopic dermatitis market.

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

    Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • Battle of the bulge: Scientists discover the real reason for middle-age spread

    Piling on the pounds in middle age is an affliction familiar to many, but the common excuse of a slowing metabolism is no longer a valid excuse, according to a new study.

  • Austria Considers Masks; Tokyo Warns of Crisis: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The spread of the virus in Tokyo is at disaster levels comparable with the heavy rains and flooding hitting Japan’s west and residents should stay at home and get vaccinated, Tokyo’s governor warned a day after an expert adviser said the virus was out of control.Austria reported the most daily infections since May as the pandemic expands again, prompting its government to consider mandating masks in all indoor areas. Mask wearing in all indoor spaces, not just public transport and

  • I Took A Delta-8 Gummy Before Going On A Run. Things Got Weird — Really Weird

    It all started with a watermelon-flavored gummy. On a warm Monday evening in early June, I popped the sweet glob into my mouth, hoping for a little bit more than just a sugar high. The candy in question allegedly contained Delta-8, a fairly new player in the cannabis world. Often marketed as a legal way to get high, Delta-8 is a cannabis compound that can be sold even in some states where weed isn’t otherwise available for recreational use. It promises to get users stoned, but in a less intense

  • Lili Reinhart Looks Strong AF Rocking A 'Shrek-Colored' Bikini On A Balcony

    The actress opens up about learning to love her body.

  • How to rein in pricey prescription costs on Medicare

    If you’re facing high prescription costs on Medicare, there are strategies that can help you lower the tab. Here are a few things to try.

  • Booster Doses for the Elderly Are Coming, Analyst Says. Friday Is a Key Date.

    Jefferies analyst Michael Yee expects the CDC's vaccine advisory committee to recommend booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for some people on Friday.

  • Authorities take second child from 'American Idol' star Syesha Mercado, prompting outcry

    The ‘American Idol’ finalist is still fighting for custody of her 15-month-old son, and authorities have now removed her newborn daughter as well.

  • Chinese Port Closure Offers Glimpse of Autumn Headwinds for Markets

    FDA amends emergency-use authorizations for Covid-19 vaccine boosters, schools open amid soaring infections and political fights, travel industry gets an initial boost, and other news to start your day.

  • Thailand projects doubling of daily coronavirus infections next month

    Thailand could see coronavirus cases double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with current lockdown measures in place, its COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday, as authorities urged people to stay home to reduce infection risks. Thailand has been struggling with its worst outbreak so far, with a daily average of 20,000 new infections and 180 deaths in the past week, compared to 70 new cases and single-digit daily fatalities less than five months ago. Current travel restrictions and containment measures in place over the past month have yet to make an impact, the taskforce said.

  • Vaccine Stocks' Wild Ride Continues As FDA Reportedly Mulls Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks rose Thursday on a report the FDA plans to soon authorize a third Covid shot for immunocompromised people.

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • Over 1 million people have obtained COVID-19 booster shots without FDA approval

    Government health experts estimate that at least 1.1 million people in the United States have received an extra dose of a COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns about the delta variant, according to a leaked document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief? Google's parent Alphabet Inc, Walmart Inc, and Tyson Foods Inc are among the growing list of employers requiring some or all staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employers have to make reasonable accommodations for staff who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or refuse vaccination because of "sincerely held religious beliefs," according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

  • Nova Mentis Files Fragile X Orphan Drug Designation with European Medicines Agency

    Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce it has filed for orphan drug designation with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its propriety psilocybin drug to help treat patients with fragile X syndrome (FXS), the leading genetic cause of symptoms related to autism s

  • AP Top Stories August 13 A

    Here’s the latest for Friday August 13th: Taliban take more major Afghan cities; FDA approves extra COVID vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems; California wildfires threaten more communities; Heat wave in Pacific Northwest