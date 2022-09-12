U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.75
    +21.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,287.00
    +123.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,667.00
    +74.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.20
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    +0.87 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.90
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.39 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0133
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.31
    -0.30 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8570
    +0.2930 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,091.17
    +472.28 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.31
    +36.71 (+7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.35
    +91.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

South & Central America EV Testing Equipment Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Horiba, Arbin Instruments and Froude Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

South & Central American EV Testing Equipment Market

South &amp; Central American EV Testing Equipment Market
South & Central American EV Testing Equipment Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South & Central America EV Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Vehicle Type, Equipment Type, Application, and End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EV testing equipment market in South & Central America is expected to grow from US$ 704.41 million in 2021 to US$ 1,364.72 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The accelerated technological development of next-generation electric vehicles and their supporting components and the evolution of charging technology providers lead to rapid advancements in EV charging technology. The operations of electric vehicle charging stations are transforming due to the rising penetration of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things, and cloud computing, as major players in the EV test equipment market are beginning to shift their focus toward the development of smart testing protocols, which enables data connection between stations and EVs.

Many technology providers, including ABB, Delta Electronics, and Enel X, focus on next-generation EV testing technology to integrate cloud connectivity, AI, access via smartphone, and real-time simulation in their infrastructure.

Furthermore, the emergence of new software solutions, such as cloud-based digital solutions for real-time fleet management and acceleration in electrification, is shaping the EV test equipment market. For instance, the charging management software offered by EVBox enables users to track, manage, and optimize their EV driving experience. Hence to monitor this, AI-integrated efficient testing solutions will be in major demand over the forecast period.

With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the South & Central America EV testing equipment market at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

The South & Central America EV testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, equipment type, application, and country. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle, and low speed electric vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Fostering Production and Sales of EVs

  • Extending Support from Governments

Restraints

  • Heavy Cost EV Testing Equipment

Opportunities

  • Higher Integration of New Technologies

Future Trends

  • Smart Charging and Connected Infrastructure

Companies Mentioned

  • National Instruments Corporation

  • Horiba Ltd.

  • Arbin Instruments

  • Maccor Inc.

  • KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

  • Froude, Inc.

  • Durr Group

  • TUV RHEINLAND

  • INTERTEK GROUP PLC

  • WONIK PNE CO., LTD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4sz2d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Faces This Risk: Elon Musk's New Twitter Move; Warren Buffett Buys More OXY Stock

    The market rally has revived, but watch out for Treasury yields. Elon Musk made a new move vs. Twitter. Warren Buffett bought more OXY stock.

  • Nio Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is a leading player in China's electric vehicle (EV) market and has sometimes been referred to as the "Chinese Tesla." Should investors treat Nio's big valuation pullback as an opportunity to build a position in the stock, or is the EV company's share price still too high to generate strong returns? Howard Smith: Nio's recently released quarterly earnings report provided a good lesson for investors wanting to log big returns on more speculative, high-growth companies.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among six high-profile stock splits -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Shopify, DexCom, and Palo Alto Networks -- is a clear-cut bargain, as well as a company with serious red flags.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater predicts another 20% to 25% drop for the markets — here’s what the asset manager still holds for shockproofing

    Tough times ahead. But you don't need to sell it all.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumps As Warren Buffett Adds to $16 Billon Stake

    Occidental Petroleum shares jumped higher Monday after billionaire investor Warren Buffett added to both his stake in the oil major and speculation that he may be preparing to buy at least half of its outstanding stock. Buffett boosted his holding in Occidental, which he has been adding to for most of the year, to 26.8%, according to Securities & Exchange Commission filings from late last week, after buying an additional 51.99 million shares. The move came shortly after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in late August that Berkshire Hathaway's additional investment in Occidental was "consistent with the public interest", giving Buffett the nod to purchase "up to 50%" of the oil major's common shares.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Nvidia vs. Intel

    The Nasdaq Composite index's level is down roughly 25% year to date, and many semiconductor stocks have seen huge sell-offs across 2022's trading. In addition to concerns about the possibility of a prolonged recession and other macroeconomic pressure affecting the broader market, manufacturing issues and geopolitical risk factors have also caused investors to move out of semiconductor stocks. Nvidia (NASDAQ: INTC) and Intel (NASDAQ: NVDA) are leading chip companies that have seen big sell-offs, and their stocks now trade down roughly 40% and 53% this year, respectively.

  • Inflation May Have Slowed in August. That May Not Be Good News.

    Economists are predicting the consumer price index to fall to a yearly rate of 8.1%. That is still well above the Federal Reserve's target.

  • 5 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plunged

    A bear market isn't enough to chase billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin of Citadel to the sideline.

  • Govt-Backed Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN), Dustin Moskovitz, Has Just Spent US$350m Buying 80% More Shares

    Those following along with Asana, Inc. ( NYSE:ASAN ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by...

  • GameStop Is a Dinosaur Posing As an Innovator

    GameStop keeps announcing flashy partnerships, but they won't stop the company's long-term decline.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity to make you a millionaire over the next seven years.

  • Warren Buffett Has $71 Billion Invested in These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of our lifetime. Buffett stands out, in part, because he doesn't tend to follow the crowd, doesn't fear market crashes, and has a knack for putting his cash to work when everyone else is fearful. Buffett has explained that he looks to buy quality companies with management teams he likes and that he buys with the intention of holding on to these investments for years or even decades.

  • Euro Climbs Most in Six Months as Hawks Help Cool Dollar Fever

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro surged the most in six months after a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest-rate hikes may be needed and as traders bet US inflation data later this week could undermine the need for aggressive tightening in the US.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing

  • 2 Bruised Growth Stocks That'll Survive the Bear Market

    To complicate matters, these bearish conditions are occurring at the same time as general turmoil in the cannabis industry wrought by an oversupply of marijuana products and numerous companies struggling to become or remain profitable. After falling by more than 73% in the last 12 months, the market does not seem to be optimistic over Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock. What's more, it could soon get its chance to more fully exploit the cannabis market in the E.U. This summer, several European countries, including Germany, Malta, and Luxembourg, made early political moves to pave the way for recreational cannabis legalization.

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake After Getting Regulatory OK To Buy 50%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose slightly late Friday.

  • Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now

    Instead, investors should purchase shares of robust companies that can deliver solid returns over the long run, especially when these companies are encountering challenging times on the stock market and can be purchased at a discount. Let's look at two candidates to consider: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The video streaming market is saturated.