South China Sea: Chinese, Philippine ships in another confrontation near grounded warship

China and the Philippines have again traded accusations after another confrontation between vessels near a warship grounded on the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippine vessels were on a resupply mission to the rusting World War II warship near the atoll, where Chinese coastguard ships used water cannon on a Philippine vessel during a stand-off a month ago.

On Friday, the China Coast Guard said it had warned two Philippine supply ships and two coastguard vessels that had made an "unapproved entry" to the atoll, which it said China had "indisputable sovereignty" over.

Second Thomas Shoal, in the Spratly Islands, is controlled by Manila but also claimed by Beijing, Taipei and Hanoi.

"The China Coast Guard issued a stern warning, followed up throughout the entire process, and effectively regulated the Philippine ships in accordance with the law," a spokesperson said in a statement. "[China] firmly opposes the Philippines' delivery of illegal building materials to warships illegally grounded on the beach."

The Philippines condemned the "illegal" actions of the Chinese vessels, which it said had attempted to blockade Philippine ships in waters near Second Thomas Shoal.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said the Philippine Coast Guard had escorted vessels to the atoll for the resupply mission on Friday morning. But it said they had experienced "harassment, dangerous manoeuvres and aggressive conduct" from the Chinese vessels.

It said the resupply mission was completed despite coming under pressure from the Chinese ships.

The task force said it "strongly deplores and condemns the continued illegal, aggressive and destabilising conduct" of Chinese coastguard and "militia" vessels that interfere with the resupply missions.

The confrontation came a day after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr took aim at the "dangerous use" of such vessels in the South China Sea, during the 18-nation East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

"We are concerned over consistent actions that are in violation of obligations under international law," Marcos told the summit. "We must oppose the dangerous use of coastguard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea."

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, where Manila has an overlapping claim.

Second Thomas Shoal - known as Renai Reef in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines - is located within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, about 120km away from the island of Palawan.

The Philippines has outposts on nine reefs and islands in the Spratlys, including Second Thomas Shoal. Manila deliberately grounded the BRP Sierra Madre - a US-made tank-landing ship from the second world war - on the shoal in 1999 to contain China's advance in the waters after China occupied nearby Mischief Reef.

Chinese coastguard ships block the path of Philippine coastguard vessel BRP Cabra as it escorts a ship delivering supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre in Second Thomas Shoal on August 22. Photo: AFP alt=Chinese coastguard ships block the path of Philippine coastguard vessel BRP Cabra as it escorts a ship delivering supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre in Second Thomas Shoal on August 22. Photo: AFP>

Tensions have escalated between Beijing and Manila in recent months over Second Thomas Shoal.

During the confrontation on August 5, the Philippine Coast Guard said Chinese vessels had fired "illegal" and "dangerous" water cannon towards ships carrying supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal.

The China Coast Guard said it had taken the action to deter the Philippine vessels, which it claimed were carrying building materials to expand the site.

Weeks later, on August 22, China Coast Guard ships again warned Philippine supply ships in waters off the atoll, but the mission was completed. The China Coast Guard said it had made a "special arrangement" to allow the delivery of food and essential items to the grounded warship because the vessels were not carrying "illegal" building materials.

