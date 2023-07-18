South China Sea: Xi Jinping calls on ex-Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte to continue boosting ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on a former Philippine president to "play an important role" in promoting ties between their countries amid territorial disputes in the South China Sea and Manila's growing defence ties with the US.

Xi praised Rodrigo Duterte's contributions to friendly exchanges between China and the Philippines as he welcomed the former president to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday, Xinhua state news agency reported.

During his presidency, which ended last year, Duterte "resolutely made the strategic choice of improving relations with China, with an attitude of being responsible to the people and history" and had put bilateral relations "back on the right track" to prosper, Xi said on Monday.

"The development of the two countries is rooted in the good-neighbourly and friendly peripheral environment and the Asian family of win-win cooperation," Xi told Duterte. "I hope you will continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation between the two countries."

Duterte visited China as current Philippine President Ferdinand Marco Jnr moves closer to the United States to tighten defence ties amid growing China-Philippines tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and several other countries have long-standing claims that rival Beijing's in the region.

In late June, the Philippine navy deployed for the first time its anti-submarine warfare assets to the West Philippine Sea - known in China as the eastern parts of the South China Sea - to boost the force's capability to detect and hit enemy vessels.

Compared with his successor who took office in June last year, Duterte adopted a more pro-China stance during his six-year tenure.

Duterte thanked China for its "valuable support for the economic and social development of the Philippines, especially for its generous help for the Philippines in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic," Xinhua quoted him as saying.

Last month, Duterte warned his country could become a "graveyard" if dragged into Sino-US conflicts.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, right, is escorted by officials as he leaves a hotel in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP Photo alt=Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, right, is escorted by officials as he leaves a hotel in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP Photo>

In April, Manila gave the US - its long-time security ally - access to four additional bases near the Taiwan Strait and the contested South China Sea. The decision was condemned by China as "stoking the fire" of regional tension.

Duterte questioned the decision to grant the US greater military access, telling domestic media it would be "pretty naive" to think Washington would not deploy nuclear warheads to the Philippines.

On Monday, Xi said China upheld the policy of neighbourhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and had always been committed to forging friendship and partnership with its neighbours.

"China always attaches importance to China-Philippines relations and is willing to work with the Philippines to promote the steady and long-term development of their relations," China's president said.

Duterte reportedly said he would like to continue to play a part in promoting the bilateral friendship.

The purpose of Duterte's visit was not clear to the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines, according to The Manila Times.

But the trip came ahead of the International Criminal Court handing down its decision on a case relating to the brutal drug war in the Philippines during Duterte's presidency.

