South Coast Rail passenger service is being delayed. Here's why, explained in 60 seconds

Commuter rail riders who were expecting a smooth ride to Boston sometime this year have to wait a little longer at the platform. The latest timetable for passenger service on South Coast Rail from Fall River and New Bedford is now summer of 2024.

Previous statements from MBTA officials estimated passengers would ride the rails "by the end of 2023.” What's the holdup? Read on.

A train rolls into the newly completed Freetown Station stop of the South Coast Rail during a ribbon-cutting on Dec. 5, 2022.

How close is the South Coast Rail project to being done?

Very close. At an MBTA board of directors meeting Thursday, Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan updated the timeline.

Freetown station: 100% complete

Fall River Depot station: 100% complete

Middleboro station: 98% complete

East Taunton station: 69% complete

Church Street station in New Bedford: 86% complete

New Bedford station: 94% complete

Weaver’s Cove and Wamsutta layover facilities: 100% complete

The line from Myricks Junction to Fall River is done. From New Bedford to Middleboro is 85% there.

Fall River books its ticket: City hopping aboard the MBTA to allow South Coast Rail service

Running the numbers: Would South Coast Rail be the cheapest way to commute to Boston?

Safety first: South Coast Rail says train tracks aren't for ATVs or dirt bikes

If the stations are done, why was South Coast Rail pushed to 2024?

Months of safety checks. Coholan said even though the construction phase is nearly done, the automatic and positive train control systems testing phase is “a monumental phase unto its own” that will take months.

Then for three months, conductors and engineers will drive trains all down the line to familiarize everyone with the new line, stopping at all stations, opening doors, and so on. When the MBTA is confident everything runs perfectly, they’ll submit test results to the Federal Railroad Administration for review.

“Once all that is done … then we enter into revenue service,” Coholan said.

What’s next for the South Coast Rail project?

Final construction and safety seminars. The MBTA’s Safety First program will continue educating communities about right-of-way safety. A train disaster safety drill for first-responders in Greater New Bedford is set for Nov. 19.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: South Coast Rail: MBTA moves commuter service to '24 for safety checks