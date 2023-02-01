U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

SOUTH DAKOTA COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW NAME SUPPORTING ITS VISION

·2 min read

Global leader in plant-based fermentation, Prairie AquaTech is now Houdek

BROOKINGS, S.D., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie AquaTech, a global leader in the development and production of fermented plant-based ingredients, announces that it has changed its operating name to Houdek.

Houdek Horizon brand image
Houdek Horizon brand image

"(Houdek's) fermentation technology has opened doors to new opportunities for a better life, everywhere."

The company was co-founded in 2011 by South Dakota Innovation Partners and South Dakota State University professors to use fermentation technology to create high quality plant based protein ingredients for aquaculture feed. In 2019, the company began production of its signature aquatic and terrestrial feed ingredient brand, ME-PRO®, at its Volga, SD manufacturing facility. ME-PRO has since made a big splash in the global aquaculture industry, winning international awards in addition to its inclusion in fish and shrimp diets worldwide.

The company continued to advance its proprietary processes in order to meet specific standards of the pet nutrition and human health markets. In October 2022, the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQF) certification was achieved at its manufacturing facility, allowing the company to launch Protéger, a fermented plant-based protein ingredient for the pet food industry.

With this new certification, the company became South Dakota's first SQF pet food ingredient manufacturing facility. Houdek continues developing fermented plant-based protein ingredients for the aquaculture, pet food and human health industries.

"Because of our team members' innovation and relentless focus on market needs over the past decade, it is important for our name to reflect the impact we are having in aquaculture and beyond," stated co-founder and CEO Mark Luecke. "In order to better communicate this impact and our vision to the broader market, we created Houdek as a way to articulate our unique value proposition in each important, but very different, market segment."

The name Houdek was chosen as it is the official soil of South Dakota, the foundation of the crops that are grown by our farmers and used in the company's fermentation process. Simply put, Houdek's technology uses fermentation to create high quality products by upcycling abundant agricultural processing by-products, such as soybean meal and dried distillers grain. Houdek's fermentation process is highly sustainable and allows feed, food, and other product manufacturers to reduce the need for less functional and less sustainable ingredients.

Luecke added, "Houdek reflects our deep roots, while supporting our vision for the future which is solving global challenges, such as food and environmental security. Our fermentation technology has opened doors to new opportunities for a better life, everywhere."

Houdek will have more announcements in 2023 relating to product development, strategic partnerships, and expanded production.

www.HoudekNature.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-dakota-company-announces-new-name-supporting-its-vision-301736270.html

SOURCE Houdek

