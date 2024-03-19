South Dakota entrepreneur builds business empire in Platte, making big impact on the small town

Mar. 19—PLATTE — In the heart of Platte's Main Street sits a historic building that's been renovated and turned into the headquarters of a thriving company fueled by a community-minded entrepreneur.

Tucked along the top floor of the old bank building is where Tyler Samuelson's new office is located. It's a major upgrade from the garage that once served as his office 15 years ago when he opened his construction company, Summit Contracting.

What started out as a two-man crew has now morphed into a multimillion-dollar business empire.

Somehow, Samuelson managed to build the construction company and create four more businesses out of a South Dakota town with a little more than 1,000 people.

"You can start a business in a small town and turn it into a bigger viable, successful business. It can be done," Samuelson said. "I was doing what a lot of small-town general contractors do, which is roofing, siding and building a pole shed here and there. It's evolved into letting more people into the company, which spears growth and provides insight."

In 2023, Summit Contracting performed over $59 million worth of building projects. The rapid growth Summit Contracting has experienced since its inception in 2009 landed the company on the Inc. 5,000 list — a prestigious list that comprises the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the U.S.

Samuelson credits a lot of Summit Contracting's growth to the dedicated crews capable of building a wide array of agricultural buildings, ranging from grain bins, livestock confinements and barns.

Summit Contracting is described by Samuelson as a "self-performed" construction company, which means crews perform nearly every phase of the building process. Building crews are backed with concrete teams, electricians and site excavation.

"We can do all of the work necessary to build whatever we are building because we are self-performed. We have all the equipment to erect a structure starting at ground zero. It's not something you see around here, and it makes for an efficient process," he said, noting the process has led to more job demand.

While there is nothing stopping Samuelson from moving Summit Contracting and the list of other companies he owns to a larger city positioned along a busy interstate with more exposure, his pride and love for the town he grew up in keeps the companies in Platte.

"I have a real passion for Platte and small town South Dakota communities. When it comes to small towns, I think it's so important to keep your industries alive and continue to provide opportunity," Samuelson said.

Samuelson's decision to keep the business headquarters in Platte has been a blessing for the Missouri River bed town.

Less than a block away from the old Main Street building that houses the Bouwen offices, crews are gutting another old brick building that Samuelson purchased with the goal to redevelop the property.

The work he's facilitating on Platte's Main Street is just one example of the huge impact Samuelson has had on the town.

Like many communities in the state, Platte has been grappling with a shortage of childcare options. The scarcity in childcare prompted Samuelson to construct a new daycare center building on the edge of town. He also helped with the formation of a nonprofit that operates the new daycare.

As he drove by the daycare facility to point out some of the features his crew installed, a prideful smile grew across Samuelson's face.

"It can hold up to 60 kids. We're trying to recognize what the needs are of the community and understanding the valuable role we can play as a company to help address those needs and keep our community viable," Samuelson said.

Samuelson's approach to his business ventures has been embraced by community leaders like Colette Mesman, executive director of Platte's Chamber of Commerce. As Mesman put it, "I wish every small town had a Tyler Samuelson."

"It's definitely inspiring. People see what he's doing, and they follow suit. When he started putting new faces on these Main Street businesses, others started doing the same thing," she said. "He's got a real vision."

The success of Summit Contracting has fueled Samuelson's entrepreneurial spirit. It led to the creation of Bouwen, the parent company of all Samuelson's business operations.

"What the success of Summit did was provide additional opportunities for me, which gave me time to do something else. And now there are five companies all based out of Platte," he said.

Over the past few years, Samuelson opened four new companies under the umbrella of Bouwen.

Among the latest new businesses Samuelson opened are Synrgy, a custom sign company, and a trailer dealership called Towro. A storage unit business is also part of Bouwen's portfolio.

Overseeing five businesses isn't easy, but Samuelson has found a formula that's proven effective: taking good care of his employees.

"I know what it's like to not be home much. I was rarely home when I started Summit, and I don't want our employees to miss out on their family time and important events like their kid's basketball games. We keep our employees very involved in all that we do," he said.

Executives with Bouwen offer their services to each of the companies, which Samuelson said has proven very effective. For example, Bouwen's marketing team is responsible for marketing each company under the Bouwen umbrella.

"Our goal is to have synergy between our companies, and that's helped each of our companies become viable," Samuelson said.

While Samuelson's team has played vital roles in the growth of his companies, his wife, Katy, has played a big role in the success of Samuelson's business ventures.

"I couldn't have done this without my wife. She has always been so supportive of my dreams and visions," he said of his wife.