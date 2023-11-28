South Dakota man charged after alleged $1,497 theft

Nov. 28—LUVERNE — A Summerset, South Dakota man is charged with one count of felony theft following a Nov. 18 incident in Luverne.

David Brandon Pauly, 35, faces charges for reportedly stealing merchandise valued at $1,497.37 from a Luverne business.

According to the law enforcement report, the Rock County Sheriff's Office received a call about the theft. The suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Cadillac sedan without license plates, was traced and stopped near mile 10 on Interstate 90.

Employees at the Luverne business provided detailed descriptions of Pauly and the items stolen, which included various items of clothing, a battery jump pack, and a Yeti cooler. The merchandise was reportedly found in Pauly's vehicle.

During the investigation, Pauly reportedly admitted to taking the items without paying, claiming full responsibility for the theft and stating that the passenger in his vehicle was unaware of the stolen goods.

If convicted, Pauly faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Note: This article was written based on information reported by local law enforcement agencies. The Globe reminds readers that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.