South Dakota State University announces it's raised more than $600 million for campus

The South Dakota State University Foundation announced Thursday night that it raised more than $600 million in its Bold & Blue fundraising campaign to benefit the campus.

Bold & Blue began in 2017, but the campaign goal of raising $500 million was announced in October 2021, according to past Argus Leader reporting. That was surpassed in September 2023, according to SDSU, with another $100 million raised in the last seven months.

A total of 30,737 donors gave a combined $604,345,119 in gifts and pledges — more than half a billion dollars — including $43.8 million in gifts and pledges in the last 22 days. Of all the donors, 114 made commitments of $1 million or more, including 23 who gave $5 million or more. Another 23,867 donors gave $100 or less.

SDSU President Barry Dunn attributed the success of the campaign to the shared vision of SDSU, its foundation, alumni association, academics and athletics, to “make dreams come true.”

“The energy and relationships created during Bold & Blue will be drivers for the investments that will be made in the next 20 years and beyond,” Dunn said in a press release.

In this Argus Leader file photo from Oct. 21, 2021, South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn announces the Bold & Blue fundraising campaign at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on campus.

The campaign was initially billed as benefiting people, places, traditions and innovations on campus, with a large portion of funds going to people by way of student scholarships, faculty endowments and positions in research and leadership.

A third of the campaign total went to scholarships, more than doubling scholarship offerings that were available when the campaign began in 2017, according to a press release from SDSU.

More than half of campaign commitments went to “endowed support for university leaders, faculty and researchers” by way of endowments, which are donations that are invested with an annual distribution to ensure the fund exists in perpetuity, according to a press release.

When the campaign began, SDSU had 13 endowed positions; it has now grown to 58, including support for endowed deans, directors and chairs.

Places benefited by the campaign include the American Indian Student Center and Raven Precision Agriculture Center, as well as the renovation of the 50-year-old Frost Arena to the First Bank & Trust Arena, as the bank provided a leading gift of $20 million to the project. The arena is set to be completed this fall.

Traditions that will benefit from the campaign include the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band, Hobo Day, Little International and Prairie Repertory Theatre, according to past Argus Leader reporting.

Innovations included in the fundraising campaign will align with the university’s land-grant status and the continued growth of precision agriculture, bioprocessing and research in the development and delivery of drugs, according to past Argus Leader reporting.

Bold & Blue is the third comprehensive fundraising campaign in SDSU history. The first was “Visions for the Future,” which raised $50 million between 1994 and 1998, followed by “It Starts with STATE,” which raised $255 million between 2007 and 2013.

Campaign co-chair and First Premier Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse, who was involved in all three campaigns at SDSU, said SDSU Jackrabbits always exceed expectations.

“There’s something about being a Jackrabbit,” he said in a press release. “We don’t give up; we don’t stop.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SDSU's Bold & Blue campaign sees $604M in funds to support campus