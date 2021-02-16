South Florida Businesses Encouraged to Participate in The Lord's Place 2021 Virtual Event "SleepIn for SleepOut" to Help End Homelessness and Foster Team Building in their Organizations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepOutTLP.org charitable partner Chelsea Financial Services encourages South Florida businesses to participate in The Lord's Place 2021 Virtual "SleepIn for SleepOut" Event on April 9th to raise funds and awareness to help break the cycle of homelessness in Palm Beach County while fostering Team Building.

John Pisapia, President of Staten Island-based Chelsea Financial, encourages other South Florida businesses and organizations, including other non-profits, to participate in SleepIn for SleepOut. "It's an amazing event that can be utilized as an excellent and affordable team building exercise. The fact that it's completely virtual again this year means anyone can attend from anywhere!"

Anne Noble, Chief Advancement Officer of The Lord's Place, adds: "SleepIn for SleepOut is more than an event... it's an experience. Between the moving client stories and the candle light ceremony at the end, the event leaves an imprint on our community in such an impactful way. When teams get involved, it's even more powerful, because they are coming together for a local and national common cause, and feel like they are part of a solution."

All of the funds raised via SleepOutTLP.org help The Lord's Place fund the mission of the agency – to break the cycle of homelessness for each individual or family who walks through their doors.

"SleepOut" has always had a "SleepIn" component, where participants who couldn't attend the event were still able to participate in fundraising to support their most vulnerable neighbors. However, due to the community-wide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, last year's event went completely virtual, with more than 6,000 Attendee/Participants from 14 states. It was a resounding success: The 2020 virtual event raised more than $684,000, including a $300,000 matching gift from the Honorable Ann Brown of Palm Beach. This year, The Lord's Place set the 2021 online Fundraising Goal at $375,000.

To make participation easy and fun, The Lord's Place chose DonorPowered.com, a Social Enterprise partner, as their online solution for SleepOutTLP.org's fundraising and event management. In fact, it was Nth Degree Group, the developer of DonorPowered.com that first connected Chelsea Financial Services to the event. "I started donating to the event 4 years ago and became a sponsor last year. I especially love that this event is not just about donating to a cause." stated Pisapia. "It's also about education…Teaching us about homelessness while joining together all members of the community. And the team building opportunities are just "icing on the cake" for businesses."

Similar to a "walk" or "run" type of fundraiser, participants go online to renew, create teams or participate as individuals to SleepIn for SleepOut. Online tools make it easy to encourage donations via email and/or social networks to support their participation. Registrants can sign-up in minutes and begin their fundraising right away by sharing their customized fundraising pages via social media. In fact, registration is free this year if you register using the discount code "FreeEvent."

Please join Chelsea Financial in supporting SleepIn for SleepOut by either creating your own team (https://sleepouttlp.com/register) or by joining our team: https://sleepouttlp.com/team/?show=46

2021 SLEEPOUT/SLEEPIN EVENT INFORMATION

The Lord's Place SleepIn for SleepOut Virtual Program will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 online, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, with an optional, next day 8:00 am Virtual "Morning Reflection" on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Register online for free with the discount code "FreeEvent" at SleepOutTLP.org/register.

ABOUT THE LORD's PLACE

The Lord's Place is dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing innovative, compassionate and effective services to men, women and children in our community. We offer comprehensive services designed to end homelessness once and for all. We are a non-sectarian, social impact 501(c)3 organization that, for 40 years, has been changing the lives of families and individuals experiencing homelessness. Visit The Lord's Place for more info or to donate.

ABOUT CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Chelsea Financial is a national full service brokerage firm. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Chelsea provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories, with multiple Advisors in Florida. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit http://www.chfs.com for more info.

