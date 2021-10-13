U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

South Florida's Barry Davis to Join UWWM's Neutral Panel in January

Upchurch Watson White & Max
·2 min read

Well-Known Trial Lawyer to Transition into 'Results-Oriented Mediator'

Mediator/Arbitrator Barry L. Davis

Mediator/Arbitrator Barry L. Davis
Mediator/Arbitrator Barry L. Davis
Mediator/Arbitrator Barry L. Davis

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After decades of litigating mostly complex and high-profile matters, Barry L. Davis is completing his final weeks as managing partner of a global law firm and will begin a new career as a full-time mediator with Upchurch Watson White & Max on Jan. 3, 2022.

He credits his experience with making him a "results-oriented mediator." Mr. Davis may be best known for playing a pivotal role in negotiating the innovative $103.5-million settlement of the mass tort arising from the 2018 collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, involving more than 40 parties and insurers.

In addition to serving as lead counsel for the bridge designer in that case, he has been lead trial counsel in many other high-visibility personal injury and wrongful death, complex construction, insurance coverage and bad faith, negligent security and commercial disputes. He also served as outside general counsel and on the board of directors of a major multinational construction company for more than 20 years.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Barry Davis, a leading Miami commercial litigator, to our panel," UWWM President and CEO John Upchurch said. "Barry has made his mark as a sophisticated practitioner over the course of a brilliant career, handling a variety of celebrated cases such as the FIU bridge collapse case, among many others. He brings a wealth of experience to the table in his new role and will be an invaluable resource for clients and fellow mediation panelists alike."

Mr. Davis has been a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial lawyer since 1989, was elected by his peers as a Super Lawyer and holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating.

He has a distinctly Floridian background and earned both his bachelor's degree and Juris doctorate at the University of Florida in Gainesville. As an adjunct law professor at St. Thomas University School of Law, he taught classes in settlement negotiation and products liability and coached the trial team.

To schedule a mediation with Mr. Davis, or for more information, contact his case manager, Dawn Smith (dsmith@uww-adr.com/(800) 264-2622). Online scheduling is also available at uww-adr.com.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max
A nationally leading mediation specialty firm, Upchurch Watson White & Max is known for facilitating reasonable agreements to resolve complex issues. From 11 offices in Florida and Alabama, state Supreme Court-certified attorney mediators with wide-ranging specialties serve as court-appointed and privately employed mediators, arbitrators and third-party neutral case managers, implementing innovative methods of alternative dispute resolution across the country.

Media Contact:
Catherine Klasne
(386) 253-1560
cklasne@uww-adr.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


