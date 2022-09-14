U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

South Florida's Most Anticipated Halloween Festival Returns to 'HAUNT' Tree Tops Park in Davie, FL For The Third Year

·2 min read

The highly awaited Halloween event features a full month of activities including terrifying walks amidst haunted woods filled with frightening creatures. New this year are nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music and much more.

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Tree Tops Park at 3900 SW 100th Ave; will once again become South Florida's biggest and scariest Halloween event on select dates from October 8th through October 31st.

The highly-awaited Haunted Attraction will feature several activities throughout the month of October, including terrifying walks amidst haunted woods, filled with frightening creatures; along with food trucks, beer and wine, music, live entertainment, and much more.
The highly-awaited Haunted Attraction will feature several activities throughout the month of October, including terrifying walks amidst haunted woods, filled with frightening creatures; along with food trucks, beer and wine, music, live entertainment, and much more.

'La Bruja' returns to cast her evil spell and release her monstrosities for the Halloween season.

With 3 new, differently themed trails, the Psycho Path, Tormented Trail and Haunted Hike, which feature horrifying zombies, evil spirits, and bloodthirsty clowns.

Each trail is a 15-20 minute walk through the dark trails filled with trained actors whose only objective is to entertain the guests and scare the daylights out of them.

Hearty laughs, food & drinks, music and live entertainment will help ease the frights, turning each night into a truly memorable and unique Halloween experience.

One feature that differentiates The Haunt from other haunted attractions is that entries into each of the trails are timed so the group in front of you can't ruin your scares. You truly feel as if you are walking through the forest alone.

There is an optional 'Touch' add-on for the truly fearless that want a more intense experience that allows specially trained talent to touch arms, legs and backs.

For the families, The Haunt offers an "after dusk" walk through the trails from 5pm-7pm on Oct. 15th, 22nd, and 29th.

The creatures in the woods are far less menacing before dark, and the experience is suitable for children under the age of 10.

New this year is a Fall Festival for adults and children, on Oct 22nd & Oct 29th starting at 3pm.  There will be additional vendors, games, photo ops, and activities for everyone.

With their unique natural setting and talent, the trails keep even the most seasoned participants engaged. The Haunt is one of South Florida's most popular festivals for horror buffs and haunted house seekers.

Learn more at:
www.FloridaHaunt.com

Event Schedule
The Haunt: Oct 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th, 30th, & 31st
Twilight Family: Oct 14th, 22nd & 29th
Fall Festival: Oct 22nd & 29th

 For Information
 Call 754-888-FEAR(3327)

 

