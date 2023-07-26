New South Knoxville bar and grill will feature city's best bartender and a 'nauti' menu

A nautical bar and grill coming to Maryville Pike will bring the city's best bartender to South Knoxville, with views of Fort Loudoun Lake and a menu to match.

As co-owners Kimberly Long and Kelsey Rose like to say, this woman-owned business is a "nauti" spot.

Nauti K's Riverside Bar and Grill is coming to Volunteer Cove Marina at 3725 Maryville Pike, previously home to Smokehouse 228 and Sweet P's Barbeque. Long and Rose say their grill will have a diverse menu, and a full bar with any kind of drink a local could want.

The full bar felt like a necessity for a team that includes Knoxville's fan-favorite bartender. Between 2016 and 2020, locals voted Long the No. 1 female bartender in Knoxville in Cityview magazine's annual Best of the Best list. Since the magazine merged the male and female categories in 2021, Long has been named the best overall bartender in the city two years in a row.

“My claim to fame in this business is that I remember everybody,” said Long, who spent much of her career at Wild Wing Cafe in Farragut before it closed. “I remember their drink. I make them feel like they’ve been here 100 times before, even if they’ve only been here once. We want them to always feel like this is their home.”

Rose will handle the kitchen. Before the pandemic steered her into a sales job at Pilot Company, she owned Seasons Innovative Bar & Grille in Turkey Creek and worked in food sales and marketing.

The fastest decision the pair made for their new business was its name, which took around five minutes to choose. Though the restaurant can be found on Facebook @NautiKnox and on Instagram @nauti_knox, the "K's" stands for Kim and Kelsey. The pair said it's important to them to foster a space that's owned and operated by women.

Since late April, they have been working at what they call "100,000 miles an hour." They got the keys in May and they're planning to open before the end of summer.

Already, South Knoxville commuters along the pike have stopped by to ask about the restaurant and its intriguing logo, complete with a ship wheel, beer bottles, a fork, the three stars of the Tennessee flag, a music note and two conspicuous sea creatures.

“We’re the two mermaids on the sign,” Long said.

What kind of atmosphere will Nauti K's have?

Co-owners Kelsey Rose, left, and Kim Long pose for a photo in front of the sign to their new restaurant Nauti K’s, in South Knoxville.

Long and Rose have lived near water of all kinds, and the places they have loved show up in the design of the space. It's not quite a shanty by the sea or a cabin by a lake or a bar along the river. It's a combination of all three.

“Everything has had a personal hand on it,” Long said, pointing to a light fixture that features driftwood Rose pulled from the lake herself.

Nauti K's will fit around 100 people, as well as furry companions who join on the dog-friendly patio. Though the restaurant has a full bar, it will be a family-friendly space with local music and Monday Night Football.

Long and Rose hope it will become a vital community space for the South Knoxville area.

There is no Nauti K's without the Volunteer Cove Marina. Guests sitting on the patio or by the windows will have a view of boats in their slips.

Boaters can pull up at one of the restaurant's many boat parking spots (look for the picnic table on the dock). Guests can rent boats from the marina.

In the summer, guests will be able to sit in a covered lounge by the water if they don't want full table service. In the winter, they'll still be able to huddle in the cozy dining area inside.

Nauti K's hours are expected to be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesdaysand Thursdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays.

What's on the menu at Nauti K's?

Co-owners Kim Long, left, and Kelsey Rose pose for a photo behind the bar of their new restaurant Nauti K’s, in South Knoxville, Friday, July 21, 2023.

Rose said the menu will feature burgers, tacos, flatbread pizzas and, of course, seafood.

Some likely dishes include coconut shrimp and ceviche, as well as foods inspired by Rose's time in Maine, where she attended college. While the food won't be fancy, Rose said, it won't be fried bar food. Nauti K's also will offer catering.

Long is a native of Virginia Beach and Rose of the shores of Florida, but they are rooted locals and have already brought a community of supporters with them to their new space.

It seems like everyone is a friend of Long's and Rose's, and the two look forward to making new ones. But the friendship at the center of Nauti K's is their own.

“I’m ready to eat my meals here. I want to sit here after work and have a drink and have one of her cooked meals," Long said of her new business partner. "You have no idea how good she can cook.”

Daniel Dassow is a reporting intern focusing on trending and business news. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: South Knoxville restaurant on water will serve burgers and seafood