South Korea Biosimilars Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2023

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Biosimilars Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea biosimilar market size is expected to record a CAGR of 21.6% during 2023-2027 to reach US$1,160.3 million by 2027, increasing from US$531.5 million in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 23.1%.



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the biosimilars industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by product, type of cell, imaging technique, procedure, source of manufacturing, applications, type of technology, and end users.

Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of biosimilars market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across different market segments and sub-segments of the industry in South Korea.

Develop market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your investment strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get market share analysis by end users: Get a detailed analysis across different end users such as hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres within the South Korea.

Key Topics Covered:

1 South Korea Biosimilar Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



2 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Product, 2018-2027

2.1 Biosimilar Market Size by Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars, 2018-2027

2.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Insulin Biosimilar, 2018-2027

2.3 Biosimilar Market Size by Biosimilar Interferons, 2018-2027

2.4 Biosimilar Market Size by Other Biosimilars, 2018-2027



3 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars, 2018-2027



4 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Insulin Biosimilars, 2018-2027



5 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Interferons Biosimilars, 2018-2027



6 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Other Biosimilars, 2018-2027



7 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Type of Cell, 2018-2027

7.1 Biosimilar Market Size by Mammalian Cell, 2018-2027

7.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Non-Mammalian Cell, 2018-2027



8 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Imaging Technique, 2018-2027

8.1 Biosimilar Market Size by Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners, 2018-2027

8.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Computed Tomography Scanners, 2018-2027

8.3 Biosimilar Market Size by Positron Emission Tomography Scanners, 2018-2027

8.4 Biosimilar Market Size by Others, 2018-2027



9 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Procedure, 2018-2027

9.1 Biosimilar Market Size by Invasive Procedure, 2018-2027

9.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Non-Invasive Procedure, 2018-2027



10 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Source of Manufacturing, 2018-2027

10.1 Biosimilar Market Size by In-House, 2018-2027

10.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Contract Manufacturing, 2018-2027



11 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Applications, 2018-2027

11.1 Biosimilar Market Size by Oncology, 2018-2027

11.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Blood Disorders, 2018-2027

11.3 Biosimilar Market Size by Growth Hormonal Deficiency, 2018-2027

11.4 Biosimilar Market Size by Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders, 2018-2027

11.5 Biosimilar Market Size by Infectious Diseases, 2018-2027

11.6 Biosimilar Market Size by Others, 2018-2027



12 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by Type of Technology, 2018-2027

12.1 Biosimilar Market Size by Mass Spectroscopy, 2018-2027

12.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Chromatography, 2018-2027

12.3 Biosimilar Market Size by Recombinant DNA Technology, 2018-2027

12.4 Biosimilar Market Size by Electrophoresis, 2018-2027

12.5 Biosimilar Market Size by Others, 2018-2027



13 South Korea Biosimilar Market Share by End User, 2018-2027

13.1 Biosimilar Market Size by Hospital & Clinics, 2018-2027

13.2 Biosimilar Market Size by Diagnostic Centres, 2018-2027

13.3 Biosimilar Market Size by Others, 2018-2027

