South Korea CBDC To Appear on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

BeInCrypto –

Samsung will participate in South Korea’s CBDC pilot program, with the asset set for integration with its flagship Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung has joined South Korea’s pilot program that will test the country’s in-development central bank digital currency (CBDC). The digital currency will soon be made available on Samsung’s flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy series.

The currency, which the Bank of Korea is developing, began its pilot on July 28, 2021, and is being worked on in collaboration with Ground X. The latter is associated with the popular messaging platform Kakao.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto