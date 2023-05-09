U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,666.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,282.00
    +17.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.49
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.00
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    +0.73 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2628
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2740
    +0.0930 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,741.42
    +131.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.32
    +2.99 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.09
    -14.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,182.83
    -59.99 (-0.21%)
     

South Korea current account swings back to surplus in March

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's current account balance in March ended a two-month run of deficit to post a surplus, but suffered its biggest quarterly deficit in more than 14 years during the January-March period, data showed on Wednesday.

The country posted a $0.27 billion current account surplus in March, after setting a deficit in each of the preceding two months, the Bank of Korea data showed.

For the first quarter of this year, it posted a deficit of $4.46 billion, the biggest since the third quarter of 2008.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sandra Maler)