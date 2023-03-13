South Korea Data Center Market Report 2022-2023 & 2023 - Increasing Demand for Migration to Cloud Platforms by Various Sectors is Attracting Local and Global Cloud Service Providers

DUBLIN , March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea data center market size will reach USD 6.74 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.89% from 2022 to 2028

This report analyses the South Korea Data Center Market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The increasing demand for migration to cloud platforms by various sectors is attracting local and global cloud service providers. For instance, Neowiz, an online gaming company in South Korea, closed its on-premises data centers to shift to AWS and MegazoneCloud. Neowiz opted for AWS cloud because of its highly reliable and scalable infrastructure and secure environment.



In terms of 5G connectivity, telecom operators such as SK Telecom, KT Corp, LG Uplus, Samsung, Nokia, and Contela are involved in deploying the 5G network services across the country. For instance, Nokia announced the launch of its private 5G open lab at its Seoul office to support the development of 5G private wireless networks in the country.



The market is also witnessing the development of several smart city projects that will significantly benefit industrial land availability and data center construction opportunities in the coming years. For instance, in 2021, Sejong City and Hancom Group joined hands to develop a new smart city based on technologies such as artificial intelligence.



The government established several free economic zones, such as Incheon FEZ, Busan-Jinhae FEZ, Gwangyang Bay Area FEZ, and Yellow Sea FEZ, that will offer space for industrial development with benefits such as tax exemptions.



Government steps towards the personal data protection law named the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the establishment of the Korea Data Center Council have strengthened the South Korea data center market.



The country's market is among the prominently growing markets with a significant rise in job opportunities, and the government of South Korea is leveraging the migration of foreign workforce. For instance, in June 2022, Tencent Cloud signed a four-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Megazone Cloud, Korea Mobile Game Association (KMGA), and Yeonsung University to encourage cloud-based mobile game developers in South Korea.



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and South Korea colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in South Korea by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing South Korea data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Korea

Facilities Covered (Existing): 34

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18

Coverage: 10+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in South Korea

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market

The South Korean market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

South Korea data center market has the presence of several local and global data center operators such as KT Corp, Kakao Corp, LG Uplus, Digital Realty, Equinix, and others. The prominent growth potential of the market has also attracted several new entrants, such as ESR, Empyrion DC, STACK Infrastructure, SC Zeus Data Centers, Pure Data Centres Group, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and others.

The significant opportunities in the South Korea Data Center Market have attracted several joint ventures by local and global investors to construct facilities in the country. For instance, STACK Infrastructure announced a joint venture with ESR Group to develop a data center with a power capacity of around 48 MW in Incheon, South Korea.

The adoption of renewable energy is gaining traction in the market; most data centers are investing in developing green data centers and targeting carbon neutrality. For instance, Equinix's two new xScale facilities in South Korea are operated by 100% renewable energy sources.

In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is dominated by global vendors such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Arista Networks, IBM, Atos, Fujitsu, and Lenovo. For instance, Cisco Systems provided its Catalyst 9000 series switches to pharmaceutical company Kolmar Korea for network expansion.

Local construction contractors dominate the South Korea data center market, including GS E&C, POSCO ICT, Samsung C&T, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction. For instance, Samsung C&T has provided services for constructing IGIS Asset Management's data center in Hanam.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers:

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

NetApp.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors:

BEHIVE Architects

DPR Construction

GS E&C

HanmiGlobal

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

ISG

POSCO ICT

SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Samsung C&T.

Support Infrastructure Providers:

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv.

Data Center Investors:

Actis

Digital Realty

Dreammark1

Digital Edge DC

Equinix

Hostway IDC

Kakao Corp

KT Corp

LG Uplus

LG CNS

NAVER

NHN Corp

SOLISIDC

SK Broadband

Samsung SDS.

New Entrants:

Empyrion DC

ESR

OneAsia Network

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres Group

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Seoul

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Seoul

Other Cities

